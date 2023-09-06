'Nun II' Director Wants to Work with Sisters Taissa and Vera Farmiga 'for the Rest of My Career' (Exclusive)

Sisters Taissa Farmiga and Vera Farmiga will always have a spot saved for them on a Michael Chaves project.

The actress siblings both have leading roles in the Conjuring franchise: director Chaves worked with Vera, 50, on 2021's The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and with Taissa, 29, on the new spin-off sequel The Nun II.

Chaves, 38, tells PEOPLE they're "both amazing" to collaborate with and "so talented."

"Basically, I just want to work with Farmigas for the rest of my career," he says with a laugh. "They have a big family and I just want to see which other ones are actors and want to work with me on a movie."

They "bring a lot of heart" to their horror roles, he says; Vera as the real-life Lorraine Warren since the 2013 original, and Taissa as Sister Irene since the first 2018 Nun movie.

Director Michael Chaves working with actress Katelyn Rose Downey on "The Nun II" set. Bruno Calvo

"They're great with their crew," says Chaves. "There are so many people involved in making a movie, and having actors that are generous to the crew is so invaluable. Having actors that acknowledge the crew and work with the crew and are cheerleaders for the crew and give — you get what you give."

He continues, "That's one thing I saw with both Vera and Taissa: They love the crew and they put out such great energy, and that comes back to them. It comes back to all of us, and it just makes it a really great working environment."

Director Michael Chaves and Taissa Farmiga on "The Nun II" set. Bruno Calvo

Vera told PEOPLE back in June 2021 that she has "toughened up" since being part of the Conjuring films. Her sister Taissa, though, continues to be skittish of the horror genre, despite The Nun and her American Horror Story credentials.

"Taissa is terrified of scary movies," says Chaves. "We had to twist her arm to see this movie. We're like, 'Are you going to watch it?' And she's so scared of these moves and I'm like, 'You're in it! You were there almost in every frame of the movie.' She did see the movie and she loved the movie, just to be clear."

Taissa Farmiga in "The Nun II". Bruno Calvo

Chaves, who also directed 2019's The Curse of La Llorona, calls The Nun II a "great continuation" of the blockbuster Conjuring franchise, which has more entries already in the works.



"This is 10 years strong and there's a lot of storyline threads that come together in this, and there's a lot of teases for fans of the film," he says. "I'm really excited for them for the world to see it."

In The Nun II, Taissa's Sister Irene faces off again with the demon Valak (played by Bonnie Aarons). According to a synopsis, the movie is set in 1956 France when "a priest is murdered" and "an evil is spreading."

The Nun II is in theaters Friday.

