Novak Djokovic Wins 2023 US Open and Celebrates His 24th Grand Slam with a Tribute to Kobe Bryant

Novak Djokovic is a 24-time Grand Slam champion — and he's celebrating Mamba-style.

The 36-year-old held up against his 27-year-old opponent, Russia's Daniil Medvedev, to win the match in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.

After collapsing to the court and then running into the stands to celebrate with his wife and kids (and Matthew McConaughey, who got the first hug once Djokovic made it to his player's box), the Serbian donned a brightly-colored shirt with "Mamba Forever" and an image of Kobe Bryant on the front, and Bryant's 24 jersey number on the back, in reference to Djokovic's newly-earned 24th Grand Slam.

"I thought of doing this t-shirt eventually if I get the chance to win the tournament," Djokovic explained. "Kobe was close friend, we chatted a lot about the winner's mentality when I was struggling with injury and trying to work my way back to the top of the game. He was one of the people I relied on the most."

"What happened a few years ago, his passing, hurt me deeply," the tennis star continued. "I thought 24 — it was the jersey he wore when he became the legend, so I thought it might be a nice, symbolic thing to honor him."

Daniil Medvedev. Al Bello/Getty

Djokovic started the match strong, taking the first three games of the first set before winning it 6-3.

The second set was a tougher challenge, with deuce points after deuce points, and Djokovic at one point collapsing to the court after a long rally. Medvedev had broken him early, but Djokovic brought the set to a tiebreak, which he then won 7-6 (7-5).

The win is the 24th time Djokovic has become a Grand Slam champion, tying him for the record of the most-ever with Margaret Court — however, he now has the record for the most Grand Slam wins in the Open era, surpassing Serena Williams' 23.

This was Djokovic's first appearance at the US Open in two years — he missed the 2022 edition due to his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but he made it back this year after the U.S. reversed its policy on allowing unvaccinated non-citizens into the country.

Novak Djokovic. Clive Brunskill/Getty

The final was also a rematch of the 2021 US Open, which had ended with the opposite outcome — Medvedev won that matchup in straight sets to take the crown.

The match, like Coco Gauff's yesterday, was packed with stars: New couple Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner; Leonardo DiCaprio; Justin Timberlake — making Lin-Manuel Miranda crack up as he's shown on screen; Sting; Jerry Seinfeld; Charlize Theron back for day 2 of the finals and dancing — again, this time to Prince; Martha Stewart; Lil Wayne; Zach Braff; Christie Brinkley; Molly Ringwald; Andy Cohen; Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Eva Longoria.

