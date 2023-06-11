Novak Djokovic Sets the Record for Men's Grand Slam Title Wins After 2023 French Open

"It's an incredible, incredible feeling," the tennis star said after scoring his 23rd Grand Slam title on Sunday

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

Published on June 11, 2023 04:46PM EDT
Novak Djokovic
Photo:

Javier Garcia/Shutterstock

Novak Djokovic is a certified winner!

The tennis star, 36, won his 23rd Grand Slam title on Sunday, with a 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 victory over Casper Ruud during the 2023 French Open final at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France.

The feat meant that Djokovic broke a tie with Rafael Nadal for the most major singles trophies in the history of men’s tennis, according to CBS.

He’s also now the first man to win each Grand Slam tournament title at least three times, U.S. Open Tennis said.

He previously won the Australian Open 10 times, the Roland Garros three times, Wimbledon seven times and the U.S. Open three times, per the outlet.

Novak Djokovic

Ella Ling/Shutterstock

"A Grand Slam is a Grand Slam — four biggest tournaments that we have in the history of our sport, tennis. Every single player dreams of being on this stage and winning the trophy at least once in their career," Djokovic said after his win, per CBS.

"I am beyond fortunate in my life to win, 23 times, Grand Slams. It's an incredible, incredible feeling," the pro athlete added.

Novak Djokovic

Ella Ling/Shutterstock 

Nadal, 37, who missed this year's tournament because he is injured, congratulated Djokavic on Twitter after the match.

"Many congrats on this amazing achievement @DjokerNole 23 is a number that just a few years back was impossible to think about, and you made it Enjoy it with your family and team!" he tweeted.

Djokovic will next take part in games at Wimbledon, which begin at the All England Club on July 3.

