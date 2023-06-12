Novak Djokovic Hugs Tom Brady Moments After Winning Record-Setting 23rd Grand Slam Championship at French Open

Moments after Novak Djokovic clinched the French Open men’s singles title on Sunday — and set a record for winning 23 Grand Slam championships — he embraced his wife and kids, his coach, members of his team … and Tom Brady!

The Serbian tennis star, 36, who defeated Casper Ruud in straight sets — 7-6 (7-1), 6-3, 7-5 — had an emotional reunion with the people closest to him, and gave thanks for the support of the GOAT, who was among other professional athletes in attendance at Roland Garros.

After hugging his wife, Jelena Djokovic, their children Stefan, 8, and Tara, 5, and his coach, 2001 Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanišević, Djokovic briefly pulled in Brady for a hug.

“From one GOAT to another,” NBC Sports’ Dan Hicks said to fellow broadcasters John McEnroe and Mary Carillo.

Later, in Djokovic’s post-match comments on the court, he alluded to those who have been his biggest fans, and said making history was an “incredible feeling.”

“A Grand Slam is a Grand Slam — four biggest tournaments that we have in the history of our sport, tennis,” Djokovic said after the match. “Every single player dreams of being on this stage and winning the trophy at least once in their career. I am beyond fortunate in my life to win, 23 times, Grand Slams. It’s an incredible, incredible feeling.”

After thanking the fans at the iconic venue in French, Djokovic switched to English and offered special shout outs to some famous faces in the stands.

“Last but not least, I want to thank football stars for being here,” Djokovic said, referring to both football and soccer. “[Olivier] Giroud, [Zlatan Ibrahimović], [Kylian] Mbappe, Tom Brady — I want to thank everybody for coming out and supporting. I hope you guys enjoyed.”

Javier Garcia/Shutterstock

Brady, 45, has been having fun on the sidelines so far in his retirement.

The star quarterback recently told PEOPLE that he has arrived at a unique perspective, after playing 23 seasons in the NFL and winning seven Super Bowls.



“I think so much of life is not taking ourself too seriously,” Brady told PEOPLE. “So having fun in an ad or having fun in anything, taking ourselves I think definitely less serious is probably a good thing for all of us.”

