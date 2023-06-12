Novak Djokovic Hugs Tom Brady Moments After Winning Record-Setting 23rd Grand Slam Championship at French Open

The Serbian tennis star defeated Casper Ruud in straight sets on Sunday at Roland Garros

By
Published on June 12, 2023 05:06PM EDT
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with Tom Brady after his straight sets victory against Casper Ruud of Norway in the Men's Singles Final match on Day Fifteen of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 11, 2023 in Paris, France
Photo:

Clive Brunskill/Getty

Moments after Novak Djokovic clinched the French Open men’s singles title on Sunday — and set a record for winning 23 Grand Slam championships — he embraced his wife and kids, his coach, members of his team … and Tom Brady!

The Serbian tennis star, 36, who defeated Casper Ruud in straight sets — 7-6 (7-1), 6-3, 7-5 — had an emotional reunion with the people closest to him, and gave thanks for the support of the GOAT, who was among other professional athletes in attendance at Roland Garros.

After hugging his wife, Jelena Djokovic, their children Stefan, 8, and Tara, 5, and his coach, 2001 Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanišević, Djokovic briefly pulled in Brady for a hug.

“From one GOAT to another,” NBC Sports’ Dan Hicks said to fellow broadcasters John McEnroe and Mary Carillo.

Later, in Djokovic’s post-match comments on the court, he alluded to those who have been his biggest fans, and said making history was an “incredible feeling.”

“A Grand Slam is a Grand Slam — four biggest tournaments that we have in the history of our sport, tennis,” Djokovic said after the match. “Every single player dreams of being on this stage and winning the trophy at least once in their career. I am beyond fortunate in my life to win, 23 times, Grand Slams. It’s an incredible, incredible feeling.”

After thanking the fans at the iconic venue in French, Djokovic switched to English and offered special shout outs to some famous faces in the stands.

“Last but not least, I want to thank football stars for being here,” Djokovic said, referring to both football and soccer. “[Olivier] Giroud, [Zlatan Ibrahimović], [Kylian] Mbappe, Tom Brady — I want to thank everybody for coming out and supporting. I hope you guys enjoyed.”

Novak Djokovic

Javier Garcia/Shutterstock

Brady, 45, has been having fun on the sidelines so far in his retirement.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The star quarterback recently told PEOPLE that he has arrived at a unique perspective, after playing 23 seasons in the NFL and winning seven Super Bowls.

“I think so much of life is not taking ourself too seriously,” Brady told PEOPLE. “So having fun in an ad or having fun in anything, taking ourselves I think definitely less serious is probably a good thing for all of us.”

Related Articles
oseline Hernandez attends Zeus Network's Joseline's Cabaret: Atlanta Season 2 screening at AMC Madison Yards 8 on April 18, 2021
Reality Star Joseline Hernandez Arrested After Backstage Brawl at Floyd Mayweather Fight
Tom Brady Tells Rookie QB Will Levis that Draft Night Disappointment Will Make Success 'That Much Sweeter'
Tom Brady Tells Rookie QB Will Levis that Draft Night Disappointment Will Make Success 'That Much Sweeter'
Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on January 06, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Zach LaVine on the Viral Trend He Won't Wear and Why 'Fashion and Basketball Go Hand In Hand' (Exclusive)
Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird react during her jersey retirement ceremony on June 11, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Megan Rapinoe Serenades Fiancée Sue Bird as 'Simply the Best' at Jersey Retirement Ceremony
Emmy-Winning ESPN Director, Kyle Brown, Dies at 42 After Medical Emergency at College Baseball Game
Emmy-Winning ESPN Director Dies at 42 After 'Medical Emergency' at NCAA Baseball Tournament
Jake Gyllenhaal Jeanne Cadieu
Jake Gyllenhaal and Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Have Day Date at French Open — See the Photos
Aaron Rodgers and CJ Uzomah at THE 76TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS
Aaron Rodgers Attends 2023 Tony Awards — and the Internet Is Confused
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic Sets the Record for Men's Grand Slam Title Wins After 2023 French Open
Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner and WNBA Teammates Confronted by 'Provocateur' at Dallas Airport
England's Prince Charles sits with Tricia Nixon, daughter of American President Richard Nixon, during a baseball game at RFK Stadium, the home field of the Washington Senators, Washington DC, 19th July 1970.
King Charles 'Had Great Trouble Understanding' Baseball at His 1st Game In 1970: Report
The Oklahoma Sooners celebrate
Best Team Ever? Oklahoma Softball Wins 3rd Straight National Title, Extends Winning Streak to 53
Karel "Twisten" Asenbrener
Esports Star Karel 'Twisten' Ašenbrener Dead at 19: 'Rest Easy Brother, We All Love You'
Mark Consuelos Wrestles NCAA Champion
Watch Mark Consuelos Don a Singlet and Attempt to Wrestle NCAA Champ Mason Parris
US Women's National Team World Cup Ad
Megan Rapinoe, USWNT Stop Attempts to Keep Them from Winning Third-Straight World Cup in New Ad (Exclusive)
Pat Casey and family arrive at the Safe Kids Day held at Smashbox Studios
BMX Community Pays Tribute to Pat Casey After He Dies at Motocross Track: 'We Lost an Icon'
Rory McIlroy speaks to the media about the deal merging the PGA Tour and European tour with Saudi Arabia's golf interests at the Canadian Open golf tournament
Rory McIlroy Says He Feels 'Like a Sacrificial Lamb' in the PGA Tour-LIV Golf Merger