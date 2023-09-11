Novak Djokovic Hugs His 6-Year-Old Daughter Tara in Sweet Moment as He Celebrates U.S. Open Win

After winning the U.S. Open, Novak Djokovic's first stop was a big hug from his daughter.

On Sunday, the 36-year-old tennis player made history by winning his 24th Grand Slam, tying him with Margaret Court for the record of most-ever championship titles. Moments after winning his last point, the athlete made his way to the stands to get a hug from his 6-year-old daughter Tara.

Novak's wife Jelena Djokovic, 37, carried the couple's daughter down the stairs and handed her to her dad so the father-daughter duo could share the special, tear-filled moment together.

Novak and Jelena also share son Stefan, 8, who was also present at the match.

The couple tied the knot in 2014 but met in high school in their home country of Serbia.

After celebrating with Tara, Novak made his way through the stadium to celebrate with his friends and family, including Matthew McConaughey, who got the first hug once Djokovic made it to his player's box, his wife Jelena and son Stefan.

Novak now holds the record for the most Grand Slam wins in the Open era, surpassing Serena Williams' 23.

This was also Novak's first appearance at the Open in two years — he missed the 2022 edition due to his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but he made it back this year after the U.S. reversed its policy on allowing unvaccinated non-citizens into the country.

In June, the professional athlete shared a family photo after winning his 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open. Smiling as he held his daughter Tara and his trophy, Novak posed next to Jelena, who held son Stefan.

"Family 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 is the biggest 🏆 anyone could have 🙏🤗🙌❤️ #family #grateful #blessed," he captioned his post.

Family has always been important to Novak, who shared a sweet Instagram post announcing Tara's birth in 2017. "Very happy and proud to welcome our little girl Tara to our home," he wrote. "Jelena and I have been hand in hand on their journey and as a man, I have to send my love and admiration to every single women out there for going through so much pain and effort to create life, to bring life and raise a human being … what a blessing to have an opportunity to be a parent!"

He added, "Jelena and Tara are my angels, and Stefan is a proud big brother who wants to take part in baby chores."

