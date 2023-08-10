Northwestern Football Staff, Players Slammed for ‘Inappropriate, Offensive and Tone Deaf’ Shirts Worn amid Hazing Scandal

The school's athletic director Derrick Gragg called the T-shirts "inappropriate, offensive and tone deaf"

By
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications.
Published on August 10, 2023 06:00PM EDT
An empty Ryan Field, home of Northwestern football, on July 11, 2023, in Evanston, Illinois.
Photo:

Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Weeks after the firing of former Northwestern University coach Pat Fitzgerald, a group of football staffers and players are coming under fire themselves for appearing to defend the embattled coach.

On Wednesday, Northwestern athletics director Derrick Gragg shared his displeasure, calling out the group for wearing T-shirts that read “Cats Against the World” with the number “51” — Fitzgerald’s former jersey number as a player in the mid-90s. 

"I am extremely disappointed that a few members of our football program staff decided to wear 'Cats Against the World' T-shirts," Gragg said in a statement, according to ESPN. "Neither I nor the University was aware that they owned or would wear these shirts today. The shirts are inappropriate, offensive and tone deaf.”

Gragg continued, “Let me be crystal clear: Hazing has no place at Northwestern, and we are committed to do whatever is necessary to address hazing-related issues, including thoroughly investigating any incidents or allegations of hazing or any other misconduct."

Fitzgerald, 48, was fired last month following an investigation into allegations of hazing and abuse within the school’s program. He told ESPN that he “had no knowledge whatsoever” about the hazing and that he was “surprised” when he learned he was getting fired. 

Unlike Gragg, some players said the shirts are just a “reminder” of supporting one another — and their former coach.

"[Interim coach David Braun], he's been preaching that we should stick together, especially during a time like this," wide receiver Bryce Kirtz said, per ABC News. "The shirts are really a reminder, allowing us to stick together."

Braun also defended those who wore the shirts. "It certainly isn't my business to censor anyone's free speech," he said, per the outlet.

Pat Fitzgerald, head coach of the Northwestern Wildcats speaks during the Big Ten Football Media Days

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The solidarity comes in the wake of likely legal action against the school, after at least 15 former student athletes alleged a “toxic culture” of hazing and sexual abuse, attorneys said last month.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced plans to eventually sue the university, alongside Chicago attorney Steven Levin, and said they were representing 15 people and in touch with several more athletes.

"For years, former Northwestern Univ. athletes were put in a vulnerable position of enduring hazing for fear of retaliation," Crump wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Now they are sharing their TRUTH. Our path forward toward accountability must be paved with the understanding that this culture of abuse cannot continue!"

"The Northwestern scandal is only the latest incidence of sexual abuse of college athletes to come forward," he added. "This behavior at colleges across the country has been excused for far too long — it's time for a CHANGE!"

A Northwestern spokesperson revealed in a statement to PEOPLE that the university "does not comment on pending litigation."

"Shortly after learning the results of the independent investigation into hazing on the football team, the University announced a series of steps including the monitoring of the football locker room, anti-hazing training and the establishment of an online reporting tool for complaints," spokesperson Jon Yates wrote in July. "These steps, while necessary and appropriate, are just the start, and we will be augmenting them in the coming weeks."

