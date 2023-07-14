Northwestern Fires Baseball Coach amid 'Bullying' Allegations Days After Football Coach's Firing

Northwestern University fired baseball coach Jim Foster amid allegations of bullying just three days after firing longtime football coach Pat Fitzgerald following an investigation into allegations of hazing and abuse.



The Evanston, Ill., university made the announcement that Foster, 51, had been "relieved of his duties effective immediately" on Thursday.

"Nothing will ever be more important to Northwestern than providing its students a place that allows them to develop in the classroom, in the community, and in competition at the absolute highest level, and building a culture which allows our staff to thrive," athletic director Derrick Gragg said in a statement through the school. "This has been an ongoing situation and many factors were considered before reaching this resolution."

Foster had been the subject of an internal investigation by the university’s human resources department ahead of this past season. The investigation allegedly found that Foster “engaged in bullying and abusive behavior,” according to an internal HR document obtained by The Chicago Tribune.

The Tribune also reported that the investigation found that Foster allegedly “made an inappropriate comment regarding a female staff member, and spoke negatively about his staff to other staff members.”



Jim Foster. John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty

Local radio station 670 The Score reported that nine sources claimed Foster created a toxic atmosphere within the baseball program, discouraging players to seek out medical attention, which then led to players hiding their injuries from him. The sources also alleged that Foster had used racially insensitive language.

The university's communications department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Foster was hired by Northwestern in 2022 and led the Wildcats to a tumultuous and disappointing season, according to ESPN. Multiple coaches left the team, as it racked up a lackluster 10-40 record on the year. After the season, the outlet reports that 16 players elected to transfer from the school.

Jim Foster. Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty

The firing comes the same week the school broke ties with Fitzgerald, 48, who was accused by several former football players of allowing and encouraging widespread hazing in the locker room.

“I’ve seen it with my own eyes, and it’s just absolutely egregious and vile and inhumane behavior,” one player told The Daily Northwestern, which reported the hazing included sexualized abuse that took physical and mental tolls on several former players.

Fitzgerald denied knowledge of the ongoing hazing, but the university fired him after an investigation found the abuse was “clearly not a secret within the program.”



"The head coach is ultimately responsible for the culture of his team," Northwestern president Michael Schill wrote in an open letter earlier this week.