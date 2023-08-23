North West Shares TikTok of Cousin Hangout Featuring Rare Cameo from Mason Disick

Kim Kardashian's daughter shared glimpses at family time with her cousins, featuring a surprise appearance from the teen

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2023 12:04PM EDT
Mason Disick with a dog filter (L), Kourtney Kardashian Barker (R). Photo:

Kim Kardashian and North West/TikTok; John Shearer/Getty

North West had a very special guest in her recent TikTok.

Sharing a video of her spending time with her cousins as they try out different silly filters, Kim Kardashian's 10-year-old daughter got cousin Mason Disick, 13, to make an appearance.

At one point of the video, the elusive teen — son of Kourtney Kardashian, 44, and ex Scott Disick, 40 — takes the phone himself, taking some selfie-style video with a dog filter before passing it back to North.

In a confessional in the season 3 finale of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner, 67, opened up about her favorite of all the family's moments shared on reality TV — the birth of her first grandson.

"People ask me all the time what was my favorite part in all of our episodes of all of our shows combined, and my answer will always be when Mason was born," she shared.

"Because that was a very special time for me and I was so emotional. And just being in the room when Kourtney was giving birth to Mason, my first-born grandchild. I can't believe he's going to have a bar mitzvah... that thirteen years have gone by since that time. It's just remarkable to me to look back. That feels like yesterday."

North West Shares Cousin Hangout on TikTok with Rare Cameo from Mason Disick
Mason Disick.

Kim Kardashian and North West/TikTok

In addition to Mason, Disick and Kardashian Barker — who is expecting her fourth baby with husband Travis Barker — share  Reign, 8, and Penelope, 11.

During an episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in October, the Poosh founder explained that Mason has expressed he's not comfortable with the spotlight.

"He does not like it. He doesn't want any part of it. He's not on social media," Kardashian Barker explained. "He doesn't love it, and I want my kids to be kids. I crave normalcy as much as we can have it."

