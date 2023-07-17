North West Meets TLC's Chilli After Dressing Up as Her for Halloween: 'Dreams Do Come True'

After going as Chilli for Halloween, North West was able to meet her idol

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 17, 2023 03:44PM EDT
north west chilli
Photo:

Instagram/kimkardashian

North West is living out her dream!

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian, 42, posted a series of photos of her daughter North, 10, meeting TLC's Chilli, 52, on her Instagram. In the photo, Chilli has her arm around North while the two hold Kardashian's dogs in the kitchen and smile for the camera.

Kardashian also included a photo of North dressed up as Chilli (né Rozonda Thomas) for this past year's Halloween. "Dreams do come true @therealchilli," Kardashian captioned the cute set of photos.

On Halloween, Kardashian shared several photos of North and her friends when they dressed as members of TLC. North channeled Chilli with long curly hair and an all-black outfit. The three kids sang along to "No Scrubs" together, nailing the group's look, in a TikTok video.

"Going to my friends Halloween party be like," North captioned another of her TikToks, in stylish Halloween costumes as they sang along to Juicy J's verse on Katy Perry's "Dark Horse."

In other photos from the weekend, North posed in a Tommy Hilfiger outfit similar to the late R&B singer Aaliyah in her 1997 ad for the brand's "Next Generation Jeans" campaign.

In June, North celebrated her 10th birthday with a sleepover party, with her mom sharing several photos of the event. "North and her best friend Eva beginning of birthday party ✨🎈" the SKIMS founder captioned one of three TikTok videos of the celebration, which were posted on the account she shares with her eldest daughter.

North and her friend Eva had a joint party at the Beverly Hills Hotel, complete with personalized pajamas, Hello Kitty-themed mocktails and grazing boards. In the video — set to Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” — North could be seen sitting on a purple slumber party tent bed decorated with fairy lights and wearing pink pajamas.

Later that month, Kardashian posted a series of photos that revealed more from her daughter's pink-and-purple bash. "Troop Beverly Hills," Kim captioned the post, which showed previously unseen snaps of North along with a pregnant Kourtney Kardashian.

In one photo, North and her cousin Penelope — Kourtney and Scott Disick's daughter — walked outside in matching pink pajamas along with their moms and other party guests. The Lemme founder wore sunglasses and carried a bag and jacket as she held her daughter's hand, while Kim placed a guiding hand on her daughter's back as they strolled.

