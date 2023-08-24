North West Channels 'College Dropout' Era Kanye West While Vacationing in Tokyo with Kim Kardashian

During a getaway to Japan with her mother, North West paid homage to her dad by wearing one of his famous ensembles

By
Nikki Dobrin
Nikki Dobrin Academy Awards 95, 2023
Nikki Dobrin
Nikki Dobrin has more than 20 years of international experience working in media and entertainment. She joined the PEOPLE team in 2023 and currently serves as a Writer/Editor.  
Updated on August 24, 2023 01:26AM EDT
Kanye West and North West
Photo:

Theo Wargo/WireImage; Kimandnorth/tiktok

North West paid homage to her dad Kanye during her Japan trip with mom Kim Kardashian by wearing an ensemble that resembled one from early in his career.

In a new TikTok clip posted Tuesday, the 10-year-old danced on the streets of Tokyo while lip-syncing with friends to a sped-up version of "American Boy," the 2008 hit song from British singer Estelle that features a verse from her rapper dad, 46.

North's fashion in the clip appeared to channel a look her dad sported early in his career, during the era of his 2004 album The College Dropout — a long-sleeved Ralph Lauren polo shirt with blue-and-orange stripes.

The outfit was very much reminiscent of the look West wore during a 2004 appearance on MTV's Total Request Live, commonly known as TRL.

Kanye West during Kanye West and Raven Visit MTV's "TRL" - February 10, 2004 at MTV Studios
Kanye West first wore this look while appearing on MTV's "TRL" in 2004.

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Back in 2004, the rapper appeared on the MTV show to promote his album wearing dark blue jeans with the polo over a green and white striped button-up layered with another T-shirt underneath.

Meanwhile, in her TikTok, North also paired her striped polo with an untucked button-up shirt underneath, plus baggy gray pants and black boots.

It's unknown whether North was wearing the exact same Ralph Lauren polo her dad wore almost two decades ago, but both father and daughter opted to pair their looks with dangling necklaces.

North West in Tokyo
In Japan on Aug. 22, North West wore a similar striped polo shirt to her father's.

Kimandnorth/ tiktok

In the TikTok clip, North was joined by her SKIMS founder mother, 42, who dressed casually in a crop top and pants paired with sneakers.

This isn't the first time that North has opted to honor her father through clothing.

In July 2022, she was photographed attending Paris Couture Fashion Week with Kardashian while wearing a piece of clothing taken directly from her dad's fashion archives, his blue Pastelle varsity jacket. He wore the jacket at the American Music Awards in 2008.

Pastelle was one of West's fashion labels that he attempted to launch in the mid-aughts. He worked on Pastelle before his 2009 interruption of Taylor Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards forced him to shelf the project, per Complex.

While North appears to enjoy raiding her father's extensive fashion archives, she has recently been giving fans a peek into her Japan vacation with her mother via a series of videos shared on TikTok.

On Tuesday, North appeared in a video showing Kardashian playfully using her eldest daughter's braided locks as a jump rope. 

“When your hair could be used as a jump rope,” they captioned the TikTok video, which showed Kardashian jumping over one of North’s braids while a friend held the other end.

In another post, the pair visited Wagyu Mafia restaurant with their pals and tucked into edamame and wagyu beef, while in others they had fun around the streets of Tokyo and indulged in some delicious-looking fluffy pancakes

