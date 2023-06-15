North's online fanbase includes the likes of Nick Cannon , Katy Perry and Ice Spice . Check out some of the clips that have made the tween a social media sensation.

The SKIMS founder started sharing her daughter's video creations in 2021, when they launched their joint TikTok account, Kim and North . Since then, she and her eldest child (who turns 10 on June 15!) have garnered a following of more than 16 million, and their viral content has earned nearly 500 million likes.

Just like her parents, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 's daughter is comfortable and confident in front of the camera! With the help of her mom, North West has shown off her flair for dancing, lip-syncing, hairstyling and pranking on TikTok.

01 of 10 Sharing Beauty Tips The mother-daughter pair previewed North's haircare routine with a sweet video set to SZA's "Good Days." "Hairstyle of the day ❤️," read their caption.

02 of 10 Getting in Character Like her mom, North loves any opportunity to get glamorous. Last Halloween, North and two of her friends dressed up as R&B girl group TLC. With her all-black outfit and long, curly hair, Kim's little girl made a perfect Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas. To cement the moment in TikTok history, the trick-or-treating trio posted a music video to TLC's "No Scrubs" in full costume.

03 of 10 Featuring the Family Kim isn't the only family member willing to participate in North's online productions. In May, the young star enlisted the help of her mom and aunts Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner for a quick dancing video. The quartet shimmied back and forth to a sped-up remix of Kendrick Lamar's "Money Trees," shaking their fingers in perfect synchrony to the beat of the song.

04 of 10 Practical Joking Kim woke up to a startling surprise when her daughter used the "fake eyebrow filter" on her beauty mogul mother. North brushed a pink razor above her mom's brows, and once she opened her eyes, Kim was not happy to see what she thought had happened. "North, this is not funny," she said in the video after getting a better look at her (falsely) thin eyebrows shown by the selfie camera.



05 of 10 Pulling More Pranks North treated her TikTok followers to a little more mischief a few days later, and this time she may have jeopardized her spot on Santa's nice list. The oldest West sibling played a prank on her littlest brother, Psalm, by drawing on his face while he was sleeping. Using a KKW Beauty liquid eyeliner pen, she painted a monocle, mustache and other scribbles on his face. To top it all off, North blamed the stunt on Psalm's Elf on the Shelf toy, whom she placed beside him as he unknowingly snoozed away.

06 of 10 Backstage Bopping North gave her own show-stopping performance when she went to see Lizzo in concert, and she even got the "Special" singer to make a cameo. The Grammy winner looked ready to take the stage in her full costume, but first she jammed out to the tune of a high-pitched TikTok sound alongside North and her best friend, Ryan (the daughter of Kim's friend and business partner Tracy Romulus).

07 of 10 Big Sister Duties North displayed some solid leadership skills when she guided her brother Psalm and sister Chicago in making a milkshake for a TikTok. From scooping Cool Whip into her siblings' cups to feeding Chicago Reddi Wip straight from the bottle, the TikTok queen certainly knew how to have a good time.

08 of 10 Including Special Guests Mariah Carey and her daughter, Monroe, even featured in one of Kim and North's videos set to the singer's song "It's a Wrap." The TikTok opened with North and Monroe swinging their hands over their heads, only to be interrupted by their moms singing into pseudo-microphones fashioned out of hairbrushes.

09 of 10 Dancing with Ice Spice In an unmatched meeting of the minds, North and a few of her friends met up with music's latest viral sensation, Ice Spice, to collaborate on new TikTok content. In one video, North and her pals shared the screen with the hitmaker as they all danced and mouthed the words to her duet with PinkPantheress, "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2."