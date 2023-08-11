N.C. Roller Coaster with Cracks Reopens Following Testing, Inspections Prompted by Viral Video

A North Carolina roller coaster — which shut down in June after a visitor recorded a viral video of a crack in the ride — is back in business.

Carowinds amusement park reopened the Fury 325 giga roller coaster on Thursday, the park said in a statement. Carowinds said the decision was made following repairs and tests, as well as a final inspection done by the North Carolina Department of Labor's Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau.

“The return to operation marks the end of a comprehensive plan dedicated to ensuring the safety and operational readiness of the coaster,” the company said.

Carowinds noted that crews installed a new steel column for the roller coaster over the "past several weeks," fabricated by roller coaster design consultancy and ride manufacturer Bolliger & Mabillard, which is based in Switzerland.

After the column was aligned and installed, Carowinds said it "initiated a series of detailed tests," including an accelerometer test, which used sensors to "measure any variation in the ride experience." The company then ran the rollercoaster for 500+ full cycles. This was done amid tests and inspections, all to ensure the "ride’s integrity."

Bolliger & Mabillard and a third-party testing firm then performed a final inspection to ensure that the ride met all of the "required specifications" for reopening before the Bureau gave its final approval Thursday morning.

“We extend our sincere thanks to all those who worked tirelessly over the past few weeks to repair and prepare Fury 325 for reopening,” Carowinds said. “We are excited to welcome back our guests to one of Carowinds’ most popular rides."

North Carolina Department of Labor's Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In July, Jeremy Wagner recorded a video of the coaster in motion, showing the ride whizzing through a bend on its track, with a crack in a beam on the coaster briefly separating as the coaster cars made their way around.

Carowinds' Director of Communications Courtney Weber told PEOPLE that they closed the ride on June 30 after an inspection revealed the "crack at the top of a steel support pillar." It added that it would conduct daily inspections of all its rides.

Later that month, the North Carolina Department of Labor told CNN that another “weld indication” was found while examining the structural integrity of the Fury 325, reporting that it “could be either a break or a crack.”

“We are conducting a full maintenance review of Fury 325 during this testing process. This maintenance review — which is consistent with routine off-season procedures — includes a review of the steel superstructure, the trains, and the ride control system,” Weber said at the time.

She added, “Each step of the process is under careful monitoring, with remedial action taken to ensure the structure's safety and integrity.”