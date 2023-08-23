North Carolina Man Charged in Connection with Killing of Pregnant Woman's Unborn Child

The man faces murder and attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting two women, including one who was in the late stages of pregnancy

Liam Quinn
Published on August 23, 2023
Jermaine Florence Jr. charged with shooting and killing a pregnant woman's baby in Fayetteville, Arkansa
Jermaine Florence Jr. Photo:

Fayetteville Police Department

A man in North Carolina was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after authorities say he shot two women, including a pregnant one whose baby was killed.

Jermaine Jabbar Florence Jr., 24, was charged with murder after the pregnant woman’s baby died following an emergency C-section, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

Officers responded to a report of a female shot in the stomach on the evening of Aug. 19, police said. When police arrived, they found two females with gunshot wounds, according to the release. The pregnant woman, who was in the late term of her pregnancy, is currently in critical condition while the other is stable.

Police have not identified either of the women or the infant. Police said the medical examiner ruled that the baby died as a result of the shooting.

Florence was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy, shooting into occupied vehicle and shooting into occupied dwelling, according to Fayetteville police.

Florence is in custody at the Cumberland County Detention Center and is being held with no bond. 

It is not immediately clear if Florence has retained an attorney or entered a plea.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Meininger of the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-605-2363. 

