North Carolina Man Charged in Connection with Killing of Pregnant Woman's Unborn Child

A man in North Carolina was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after authorities say he shot two women, including a pregnant one whose baby was killed.

Jermaine Jabbar Florence Jr., 24, was charged with murder after the pregnant woman’s baby died following an emergency C-section, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

Officers responded to a report of a female shot in the stomach on the evening of Aug. 19, police said. When police arrived, they found two females with gunshot wounds, according to the release. The pregnant woman, who was in the late term of her pregnancy, is currently in critical condition while the other is stable.

Police have not identified either of the women or the infant. Police said the medical examiner ruled that the baby died as a result of the shooting.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Florence was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy, shooting into occupied vehicle and shooting into occupied dwelling, according to Fayetteville police.

Florence is in custody at the Cumberland County Detention Center and is being held with no bond.

It is not immediately clear if Florence has retained an attorney or entered a plea.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Meininger of the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-605-2363.

