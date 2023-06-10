North Carolina Father and Son Killed After Plane Crashes in Virginia Cornfield

A father and son have died in a plane crash in Virginia, authorities said.

Pilot Logan Edward Woodworth, 28, and his father, Bruce Edward Woodworth, 58, from Wilmington, North Carolina, were identified by officials as victims of the plane crash, which took place in Colonial Beach, Virginia on Wednesday morning, Virginia State Police confirmed to PEOPLE.

“At 10:28 a.m. this morning, (June 7), Virginia State Police responded to a plane crash in the area of 687 Layton Landing Rd. in Colonial Beach, Va. A Vans R6 model single-engine plane had crashed in a cornfield near a driveway, then, caught fire,” police said.

Both father and son died at the scene, police told PEOPLE, and confirmed that no-one on the ground was injured in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed in a statement shared in a WECT report that the experimental Van’s RV6 had crashed "under unknown circumstances" after the plane had departed "a private airstrip near Colonial Beach, Virginia." The NTSB added that the "aircraft was destroyed in a post-crash fire."



The FAA shared an accident and incident report of the crash on its website, and listed two fatalities; one flight crew and one passenger.



On June 6, Bruce shared a post to Facebook captioned, "Off bow fishing for snakeheads in Va tonight with Logan Woodworth and Bravo Charlie" alongside a photograph of himself and his son. Underneath the post, friends shared their devastation following the fatal crash. On Thursday one wrote: "My heard is so heavy . Today is rough."

Prior to the crash, on May 22, Logan shared on social media that he was "finally back home" after flying 6,000 miles cross-country. The father and son had previously lived in Northern Virginia, by Chesapeake Bay and Potomac and Rappahannock rivers reported The News & Observer.

The Federal Aviation Administration and NTSB are now investigating the plane crash.

According to the NTSB statement shared with WECT, an “investigator will document the accident site, airplane, and gather witness statements and any surveillance video that may have captured any part of the accident flight. The investigator will also collect any flight track or radar data.”

The statement added: "A preliminary report, which will detail the facts and circumstances of the accident, is expected in 2-3 weeks. The final report, including the probable cause and any contributing factors, is expected in 12-24 months."



The latest deaths come after four people were reported to have been killed in another plane crash in Virginia last week.

The crash, which happened on June 4, caused two F-16 fighter jets to hit “supersonic speeds” in an attempt to intercept an unresponsive pilot.

A two-year-old girl, her mother, the girl’s nanny, and the plane's pilot were killed in the crash, according to The New York Times. The mother was identified as 49-year-old Adina Azarian, a luxury real estate agent in the Hamptons, according to The Daily Mail.