N.C. Deputies Share Tribute to K-9 Killed by Cop in Line of Duty: 'Heartbreaking Tragedy'

The department is mourning the loss of the German shepherd, its longest serving K-9

By
Julia Moore
Published on May 31, 2023 10:25 AM
Wake County Deputies Film Video Tribute for K-9 Who Died in Line of Duty
Photo:

Wake County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

A North Carolina police department is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer who was shot in the line of duty on Friday. 

Knightdale officers were conducting a search for a suspect who had fled on foot after a traffic stop around 12:30 a.m. local time on Friday when K-9 Santos and his handler were called in to help secure the perimeter and locate the suspect. 

K-9 Santos was accidentally shot by a Knightdale officer and “fatally wounded,” according to a release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. 

After being transported to an emergency clinic, K-9 Santos was pronounced dead.

The suspect in the search was caught about 30 minutes later, local affiliate CBS17 reported.

To honor the fallen member of the department, Wake County deputies commemorated K-9 Santos’ life in a memorial, showcased in a video tribute they shared on social media.

“We are so thankful for the outpouring of support we have received for K9 Santos, his handler, and the whole Sheriff’s Office family ,” the sheriff’s office wrote alongside the video.

A police vehicle was parked outside the sheriff’s office, draped in black and adorned with several bouquets and a framed photo of the fallen German shepherd.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy,” Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps said, according to CBS17.

Wake County Deputies Film Video Tribute for K-9 Who Died in Line of Duty

Wake County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Police reported that the officer, a 31-year-old, unintentionally fired their weapon during the search for the suspect, hitting the K-9, according to ABC11. The officer has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation into the incident remains open.

“All law enforcement officers understand the strong and undeniably special bond that exists between handlers and their K-9 partners,” Capps said, per ABC11. “The involved officer is very distraught, so I can only imagine the deep swell of grief our friends in the sheriff's office must be feeling. We extended our sincerest apologies and deepest sympathies.”

He continued, “The remorse and the level of grief that is felt by our officers and by our deputies is real, it is palpable. There is no playbook for something exactly like this.”

Wake County Deputies Film Video Tribute for K-9 Who Died in Line of Duty

Wake County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

The German shepherd “was skilled in tracking and protecting his handler with a fierce determination,” according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office statement. 

He was also the department’s longest serving K-9, having joined the force in 2016.

“We thank him for his loyalty and service,” the statement said. “This loss comes during a month focused on remembering the law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice. Our K-9s are part of our law enforcement family, and we mourn the loss of K-9 Santos.”

