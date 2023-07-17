Entertainment Music Normani and Seattle Seahawks Wide Receiver DK Metcalf Make Their Relationship Instagram Official The "Wild Side" performer shared a photo of the pair attending fellow Seahawks player Tyler Lockett's wedding over the weekend By Jack Irvin Jack Irvin Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones. People Editorial Guidelines Updated on July 17, 2023 06:30PM EDT Trending Videos DK Metcalf and Normani. Photo: Instagram/normani Romance is in the air for Normani and DeKaylin "DK" Metcalf. The "Wild Side" performer posted a photo to her Instagram Story over the weekend of herself smiling while the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver kisses her on the cheek, confirming rumors of their relationship. In the picture, Normani, 27, and Metcalf, 25, were all dressed up to attend fellow Seahawks player Tyler Lockett's wedding together. Russell Wilson was also at the celebration and shared photos from the event on his Instagram Story — as well as a video of the couple dancing together. DK Metcalf. Michael Reaves/Getty Images Normani Says She 'Was So Terrified' to Play 'Wild Side' for Her Dad — but Now 'He Loves the Song' Romance rumors were first sparked between the former Fifth Harmony member and Metcalf in June 2022, when the pair was spotted having dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. Normani was previously in a relationship with dancer Rameer Colon in 2021, she confirmed at the time in an interview with Houston 97.9 that year. In an interview for a Bose partnership earlier this year, the "Motivation" performer revealed that her father, Derrick Hamilton, was diagnosed with cancer shortly after her mom, Andrea, endured the disease for the second time. Normani in 2022. Getty Normani Says She Had a 'Fear of Being Seen' as a Child, but 'God Clearly Had Other Plans' "The thing that really kept her going was getting on FaceTime and being like, 'How are the sessions going?' She's always so eager to hear the new records we've been working on," said the musician, per Entertainment Tonight. "And then a year later when my dad ended up being diagnosed, he would say mid-treatment, 'I'm ready for you to take over the world.'" Speaking to Billboard around the same time, Normani revealed how she's build up resilience throughout her career: "I’ve been through a lot, just in my personal life, you know?" "Even just talking about my parents and what they’ve been through on top of COVID and trying to get [my debut album] out I’ve just – I’ve had a lot up against me, but I always manage somehow to pull through as best as I can, and honestly that’s by the grace of God and him just giving me the strength to endure and persevere," she continued.