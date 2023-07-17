Romance is in the air for Normani and DeKaylin "DK" Metcalf.

The "Wild Side" performer posted a photo to her Instagram Story over the weekend of herself smiling while the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver kisses her on the cheek, confirming rumors of their relationship.

In the picture, Normani, 27, and Metcalf, 25, were all dressed up to attend fellow Seahawks player Tyler Lockett's wedding together. Russell Wilson was also at the celebration and shared photos from the event on his Instagram Story — as well as a video of the couple dancing together.

DK Metcalf. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Romance rumors were first sparked between the former Fifth Harmony member and Metcalf in June 2022, when the pair was spotted having dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

Normani was previously in a relationship with dancer Rameer Colon in 2021, she confirmed at the time in an interview with Houston 97.9 that year.

In an interview for a Bose partnership earlier this year, the "Motivation" performer revealed that her father, Derrick Hamilton, was diagnosed with cancer shortly after her mom, Andrea, endured the disease for the second time.

Normani in 2022. Getty

"The thing that really kept her going was getting on FaceTime and being like, 'How are the sessions going?' She's always so eager to hear the new records we've been working on," said the musician, per Entertainment Tonight. "And then a year later when my dad ended up being diagnosed, he would say mid-treatment, 'I'm ready for you to take over the world.'"

Speaking to Billboard around the same time, Normani revealed how she's build up resilience throughout her career: "I’ve been through a lot, just in my personal life, you know?"

"Even just talking about my parents and what they’ve been through on top of COVID and trying to get [my debut album] out I’ve just – I’ve had a lot up against me, but I always manage somehow to pull through as best as I can, and honestly that’s by the grace of God and him just giving me the strength to endure and persevere," she continued.