We Scoured Nordstrom Rack's Massive Early Memorial Day Sale for the Best Deals on Swimwear — Up to 65% Off

Beach days and pool hangs are upon us, which means it’s time to start shopping for flattering swimsuits and cover-ups.

If you’re in need of new swimwear, you’re in luck — Nordstrom Rack is having a massive swim sale right now, with great deals on one-pieces, bikinis, cover-ups, and more (just in time for Memorial Day, too). We scoured the sale and found a dozen can’t-miss deals at up to 65 percent off.

The Best Early Memorial Day Swimwear Deals at Nordstrom Rack

Your summer swimwear lineup can never have too many one-pieces. Nordstrom Rack currently has a variety of one-pieces on sale, including this DKNY Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit that features a plunging neckline and adjustable shoulder straps to get just the right fit. If you prefer a one-piece with a bit more coverage, the Next Saltwater One-Piece has a high neckline that can be adjusted with the front zipper making it great for water sports. One shopper called this bathing suit “a keeper” and mentioned they anticipate wearing it for swimming.

Buy It! DKNY Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit, $39.97 (orig. $98); nordstromrack.com

If you’re more partial to two pieces, there’s also a huge selection of separates, including tops like the VYB Higher Ground Sienna Tie Front Strapless Bikini Top that’s helpful in avoiding strap tanlines and bottoms such as this cheeky Good American style, which are 52 percent off and come in regular and plus sizes.

Buy It! VYB Higher Ground Sienna Tie Front Strapless Bikini Top, $29.97 (orig. $46); nordstromrack.com

No beach ensemble is complete without an easy breezy cover-up that can be tossed on and off in a cinch, and there are several stylish options available. This O’Neill Linnet Sleeveless Cover-Up Minidress is a steal at 49 percent off, and one shopper mentioned they “love the weight of the fabric” while another person said that they’ve “been searching for the perfect, sexy, easy, flowy, cover-up for the beach” and was happy to report that “this is it.” If you prefer a cover-up pant option as opposed to a dress style, the Elan Smocked Waist Cover-Up Pants, available in black and white, are a stylish alternative.

Buy It! O’Neill Linnet Sleeveless Cover-Up Minidress, $24.97 (orig. $49.50); nordstromrack.com

Keep scrolling for more incredible deals on swimsuits and cover-ups available at Nordstrom Rack. We don’t know how long they’ll stay in stock, so be sure to act fast on this sale.

Buy It! Jantzen Surplice One-Piece Swimsuit, $42.97 (orig. $89); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Elan Smocked Waist Cover-Up Pants, $29.97 (orig. $59); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Good American 10 Ways to Wear Bikini Bottoms, $27.97 (orig. $59); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! La Blanca Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit, $54.99 (orig. $130); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Calvin Klein Crochet Stripe Drawstring Cover-Up Tunic, $39.97 (orig. $98); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Sanctuary Square Neck Mod Monokini, $64.97 (orig. $115); nordstromrack.com

