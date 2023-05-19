We Scoured Nordstrom Rack's Massive Early Memorial Day Sale for the Best Deals on Swimwear — Up to 65% Off

One-pieces, bikinis, and cover-ups are all included

Ali Faccenda is a Partnerships Commerce Writer for Dotdash Meredith brands such as People, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, and Real Simple and has, prior to this role, written freelance content for Real Simple and Better Homes & Gardens. She writes across a variety of categories in the shopping space, such as beauty, fashion, lifestyle, home, and more. Ali was previously a freelancer and full-time commerce writer at BuzzFeed for three years and produced short-form video content that garnered millions of views for their social platforms like Tasty and As/Is. She graduated with a BA in English and a minor in Journalism from Montclair State University. When Ali isn't writing, she's most likely spending time on Instagram, shopping, or hanging out with her dog Frank.

Published on May 19, 2023 08:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Beach days and pool hangs are upon us, which means it’s time to start shopping for flattering swimsuits and cover-ups.

If you’re in need of new swimwear, you’re in luck — Nordstrom Rack is having a massive swim sale right now, with great deals on one-pieces, bikinis, cover-ups, and more (just in time for Memorial Day, too). We scoured the sale and found a dozen can’t-miss deals at up to 65 percent off. 

The Best Early Memorial Day Swimwear Deals at Nordstrom Rack 

Your summer swimwear lineup can never have too many one-pieces. Nordstrom Rack currently has a variety of one-pieces on sale, including this DKNY Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit that features a plunging neckline and adjustable shoulder straps to get just the right fit. If you prefer a one-piece with a bit more coverage, the Next Saltwater One-Piece has a high neckline that can be adjusted with the front zipper making it great for water sports. One shopper called this bathing suit “a keeper” and mentioned they anticipate wearing it for swimming. 

Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! DKNY Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit, $39.97 (orig. $98); nordstromrack.com

If you’re more partial to two pieces, there’s also a huge selection of separates, including tops like the VYB Higher Ground Sienna Tie Front Strapless Bikini Top that’s helpful in avoiding strap tanlines and bottoms such as this cheeky Good American style, which are 52 percent off and come in regular and plus sizes. 

Higher Ground Sienna Tie Front Strapless Bikini Top

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! VYB Higher Ground Sienna Tie Front Strapless Bikini Top, $29.97 (orig. $46); nordstromrack.com

No beach ensemble is complete without an easy breezy cover-up that can be tossed on and off in a cinch, and there are several stylish options available. This O’Neill Linnet Sleeveless Cover-Up Minidress is a steal at 49 percent off, and one shopper mentioned they “love the weight of the fabric” while another person said that they’ve “been searching for the perfect, sexy, easy, flowy, cover-up for the beach” and was happy to report that “this is it.” If you prefer a cover-up pant option as opposed to a dress style, the Elan Smocked Waist Cover-Up Pants, available in black and white, are a stylish alternative. 

Linnet Sleeveless Cover-Up Minidress

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! O’Neill Linnet Sleeveless Cover-Up Minidress, $24.97 (orig. $49.50); nordstromrack.com

Keep scrolling for more incredible deals on swimsuits and cover-ups available at Nordstrom Rack. We don’t know how long they’ll stay in stock, so be sure to act fast on this sale. 

Surplice One-Piece Swimsuit

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Jantzen Surplice One-Piece Swimsuit, $42.97 (orig. $89); nordstromrack.com 

Smocked Waist Cover-Up Pants

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Elan Smocked Waist Cover-Up Pants, $29.97 (orig. $59); nordstromrack.com

10 Ways to Wear Bikini Bottoms

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Good American 10 Ways to Wear Bikini Bottoms, $27.97 (orig. $59); nordstromrack.com

Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! La Blanca Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit, $54.99 (orig. $130); nordstromrack.com

Crochet Stripe Drawstring Cover-Up Tunic

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Calvin Klein Crochet Stripe Drawstring Cover-Up Tunic, $39.97 (orig. $98); nordstromrack.com

Square Neck Mod Monokini

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Sanctuary Square Neck Mod Monokini, $64.97 (orig. $115); nordstromrack.com

