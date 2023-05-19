Lifestyle Fashion We Scoured Nordstrom Rack's Massive Early Memorial Day Sale for the Best Deals on Swimwear — Up to 65% Off One-pieces, bikinis, and cover-ups are all included By Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda Instagram Ali Faccenda is a Partnerships Commerce Writer for Dotdash Meredith brands such as People, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, and Real Simple and has, prior to this role, written freelance content for Real Simple and Better Homes & Gardens. She writes across a variety of categories in the shopping space, such as beauty, fashion, lifestyle, home, and more. Ali was previously a freelancer and full-time commerce writer at BuzzFeed for three years and produced short-form video content that garnered millions of views for their social platforms like Tasty and As/Is. She graduated with a BA in English and a minor in Journalism from Montclair State University. Beach days and pool hangs are upon us, which means it's time to start shopping for flattering swimsuits and cover-ups. If you're in need of new swimwear, you're in luck — Nordstrom Rack is having a massive swim sale right now, with great deals on one-pieces, bikinis, cover-ups, and more (just in time for Memorial Day, too). We scoured the sale and found a dozen can't-miss deals at up to 65 percent off. The Best Early Memorial Day Swimwear Deals at Nordstrom Rack DKNY Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit, $39.97 (orig. $98) Jantzen Surplice One-Piece Swimsuit, $42.97 (orig. $89) O’Neill Linnet Sleeveless Cover-Up Minidress, $24.97 (orig. $49.50) Elan Smocked Waist Cover-Up Pants, $29.97 (orig. $59) Good American 10 Ways to Wear Bikini Bottoms, $27.97 (orig. $59) La Blanca Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit, $54.99 (orig. $130) VYB Higher Ground Sienna Tie Front Strapless Bikini Top, $29.97 (orig. $46) Calvin Klein Crochet Stripe Drawstring Cover-Up Tunic, $39.97 (orig. $98) Sanctuary Square Neck Mod Monokini, $64.97 (orig. $115) Maaji Countryside Enchanter Convertible Cover-Up Dress, $59.97 (orig. $119) Next Saltwater Strip Sleeveless Malibu One-Piece Swimsuit, $64.97 (orig. $116) DKNY Bandeau Convertible Tankini Swim Top, $29.97 (orig. $88) Spanx Put These Flattering Summer Shorts on Sale Just in Time for Memorial Day Weekend Your summer swimwear lineup can never have too many one-pieces. Nordstrom Rack currently has a variety of one-pieces on sale, including this DKNY Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit that features a plunging neckline and adjustable shoulder straps to get just the right fit. If you prefer a one-piece with a bit more coverage, the Next Saltwater One-Piece has a high neckline that can be adjusted with the front zipper making it great for water sports. One shopper called this bathing suit “a keeper” and mentioned they anticipate wearing it for swimming. Nordstrom Rack Buy It! DKNY Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit, $39.97 (orig. $98); nordstromrack.com If you’re more partial to two pieces, there’s also a huge selection of separates, including tops like the VYB Higher Ground Sienna Tie Front Strapless Bikini Top that’s helpful in avoiding strap tanlines and bottoms such as this cheeky Good American style, which are 52 percent off and come in regular and plus sizes. Nordstrom Rack Buy It! VYB Higher Ground Sienna Tie Front Strapless Bikini Top, $29.97 (orig. $46); nordstromrack.com No beach ensemble is complete without an easy breezy cover-up that can be tossed on and off in a cinch, and there are several stylish options available. This O’Neill Linnet Sleeveless Cover-Up Minidress is a steal at 49 percent off, and one shopper mentioned they “love the weight of the fabric” while another person said that they’ve “been searching for the perfect, sexy, easy, flowy, cover-up for the beach” and was happy to report that “this is it.” If you prefer a cover-up pant option as opposed to a dress style, the Elan Smocked Waist Cover-Up Pants, available in black and white, are a stylish alternative. Nordstrom Rack Buy It! O’Neill Linnet Sleeveless Cover-Up Minidress, $24.97 (orig. $49.50); nordstromrack.com Keep scrolling for more incredible deals on swimsuits and cover-ups available at Nordstrom Rack. We don't know how long they'll stay in stock, so be sure to act fast on this sale. Nordstrom Rack Buy It! Jantzen Surplice One-Piece Swimsuit, $42.97 (orig. $89); nordstromrack.com Nordstrom Rack Buy It! Elan Smocked Waist Cover-Up Pants, $29.97 (orig. $59); nordstromrack.com Nordstrom Rack Buy It! Good American 10 Ways to Wear Bikini Bottoms, $27.97 (orig. $59); nordstromrack.com Nordstrom Rack Buy It! La Blanca Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit, $54.99 (orig. $130); nordstromrack.com Nordstrom Rack Buy It! Calvin Klein Crochet Stripe Drawstring Cover-Up Tunic, $39.97 (orig. $98); nordstromrack.com Nordstrom Rack Buy It! Sanctuary Square Neck Mod Monokini, $64.97 (orig. $115); nordstromrack.com 