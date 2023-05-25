At Nordstrom Rack’s Memorial Day Sale, Prices on Sundresses, Sunglasses, and More Summer Essentials Start at $10

It’s officially that time of the year when the anticipation of Memorial Day weekend cookouts and beach plans hang in the air. But the excitement over our start-of-summer plans pales in comparison to the major savings we’ve spotted in Nordstrom Rack’s clearance section ahead of the holiday weekend.

We’ve scoured the site to find you the best deals, so you can head into Memorial Day weekend the right way — with a new wardrobe of summer clothes at unbeatable prices. You can score everything from fluttery sundresses to Sam Edelman slides for up 70 percent off. We’re not kidding, prices start at just $10.

What are you waiting for? Keep scrolling through to start saving on summer finds from Nordstrom Rack.

Shop the Best Nordstrom Rack Memorial Day Weekend Deals

The words “summer” and “sundress” are practically synonymous, which is why we were over the moon to find plenty of dresses (under $40!) hiding in the clearance section. Stars like Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Mindy Kaling have been embracing warm weather with flowy maxi dresses, and we’ve spotted similar styles for a fraction of the price.

The Lovestitch Gauze Maxi Dress is a whopping 65 percent off (and is somewhat likened to Kaling’s navy blue frock), while this dainty white maxi from BB Dakota by Steve Madden harks back to Chopra Jonas’ breezy gown — except it’s only $25.

But if you’re needing something a little dressier for those upcoming summer nuptials, the Julia Jordan Mock Neck Three Tier Maxi Dress is the ideal wedding guest dress for hotter months, thanks to its sleeveless design and breezy silhouette that will keep you cool while you dance the night away. Normally it goes for $119, but right now, you can get it for just $40.

When you’re not flouncing around in sundresses, it’s easier (and cooler) to stick to the basics. That’s why you’ll want to scoop up this $10 two-pack of Abound Zion Tank Bralettes, which can go with any casual outfit or double as activewear.

The Natori Recharge Underwire Sports Bra also caught our attention, not only for its $16 price tag, but also because of its comfortable design with built-in underwire and sweat-wicking fabric — making it a summer must-have.

In need of some new summer shades? These chic Kate Spade aviators feature a pink and blue ombre lens and are up to 73 percent off. Or if you’ve been keeping an eye out for the next Ray-Ban deal, we spotted these elevated geometric sunnies for more than half-off in the clearance section — they’re now only $75.

The key to completing a great summer outfit is by selecting a great bag. This $30 House of Want Mini Vegan Leather Bag is the perfect neutral piece to throw on before going out the door, and it’s available in a similar quilted style, which is even more heavily discounted at 65 percent off.

We can’t bring you the best summer deals without talking about savings on comfy shoes. The Sam Edelman Valeri Slide Sandal is available in a rainbow of hues and is $100 off its original price. Its strappy cutout logo outsole will keep your feet feeling cool even on sweaty summer days, while its cushioned footbed keeps them comfortable. If you’re looking for your next pair of go-to summer sandals, these are an excellent choice.

The good finds and better prices don’t stop here. Head to Nordstrom Rack’s clearance sale to get the best deals ahead of Memorial Day Weekend so you can start summer off strong.

