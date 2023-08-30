Gone are the days of sifting through tons of clothing racks in order to find a splurge-worthy purchase!

This Labor Day, Nordstrom Rack is packed with insane deals — and we’ve done all the work finding them for you. You can pick up cozy sweatshirts, stretchy skirts, basic sneakers, and so much more for up to 84 percent off. Get items from celebrity-worn brands, too, like Longchamp and Ugg, and don’t forget to add brands you might have never heard of, as they’re still bound to make a splash in your wardrobe. Keep reading to see more of our top picks.

Fashion Deals to Shop at Nordstrom Rack

Adrianna Papell Drape Front Blazer, $20 (Save 84%)

Nordstrom Rack

Blazers are back, baby, and this Adrianna Papell piece should be top of mind when picking up some stuff for fall. By definition, yes, it’s a blazer, but it also resembles a cropped trench coat with its polished, yet slouchy draping. Marked down from $129 to just $20, it’s 84 percent off and still available in sizes extra small through large.

Renee C Satin Oversized Pants, $55 (Save 56%)

Nordstrom Rack

Breezy wide-leg pants don’t have to take a backseat once summer ends. Instead of opting for gauzy linen and cotton ones, try these Renee C Satin Oversized Pants. They come with an elastic waist, so they won’t stifle you or make you uncomfortable, and the delicate sheen looks more polished than some spandex pairs.

Throw them on with a belted blazer for the office, or, wear them with this houndstooth crewneck and red Longchamp tote for a Kate Middleton-inspired ‘fit — she’s worn houndstooth prints and Longchamp bags before.

Ugg Classic Slipper, $80 (Save 20%)

Nordstrom Rack

Fall is about bringing on all things cozy, fuzzy, warm, and comforting. These Ugg slippers have a shearling interior that will heat up your feet even without socks, and the durable sole means you can wear them outside.

One shopper said, “These will be my go-to slippers from now on because they are the most comfortable shoes my arthritic feet have ever felt.” And another shopper said wearing them “feels like heaven.” A few shoppers did recommend sizing up, though, so keep that in mind when selecting your size.

Kensie High-Rise Slim Jeans, $30 (Save 61%)

Nordstrom Rack

If you’re just not ready to say goodbye to summer, you might consider a pair of pants that you can wear during every season. The Kensie High-Rise Slim Jeans are nearly $50 off and can accommodate rain, snow, or shine when worn with the right shirt, jacket, or shoes.

Clothes don’t have to be expensive to add real value to your wardrobe. Head to Nordstrom Rack to shop more fall (and end-of-summer) fashion while everything is on sale.

Alexia Admor Olya Plaid Belted Blazer, $90 (Save 60%)

Nordstrom Rack

Maggy London Mock Neck Midi Dress, $60 (Save 53%)

Nordstrom Rack

Yogalicious Polo Fleece Sweatshirt, $30 (Save 55%)

Nordstrom Rack

Mia Italia Low Top Sneaker, $50 (Save 16%)

Nordstrom Rack

Longchamp Le Pliage Leather Trimmed Shoulder Tote, $130 (Save 31%)

Nordstrom Rack

Lovestitch Gauze Maxi Dress in Mustard, $30 (Save 14%)

Nordstrom Rack

Forgotten Grace Ribbed Stretch Skirt, $15 (Save 24%)

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Metallic Pinstripe Tights, $8 (Save 58%)

Nordstrom Rack

T Tahari Long-Sleeve Crewneck Pullover, $20 (Save 74%)

Nordstrom Rack

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

