Nordstrom Rack Has 2,700+ Father's Day Gifts Available — and They’re Up to 75% Off

Dads are (oftentimes) the trickiest people to shop for. Every year that Father’s Day rolls around, most of us are left racking our brains for a thoughtful gift that a dad will love but somehow doesn’t already own — the latter has proven very difficult.

Father’s Day will be here before you know it — June 18, to be exact — and if you’re already debating what to gift the dads in your life, then you’re in luck. Nordstrom Rack has over 2,700 giftable finds for Father’s Day, up to 75 percent off, including sneakers, wallets, colognes, graphic T-shirts, and more from shopper-loved brands like Sperry, Adidas, Lacoste, Hydro Flask, Tommy Bahama, and Champion.

We’ve rounded up the best 12 to give you a headstart for a one-of-a-kind gift that’ll have Dad grinning from ear to ear.

Best Father’s Day Gifts at Nordstrom Rack

If Dad leads an active lifestyle, then a new pair of sneakers will always prove useful and be a well-received gift. These Adidas EQ23 running shoes come in gray, white, and blue and feature a comfortable cushioned insole that one shopper wrote: “felt like [they] had pillows hugging [their] feet.” Nordstrom Rack has numerous gift-worthy shoe styles in addition to athletic sneakers, like this stylish Lacoste pair, Sperry Brewster Waterproof Duck Boots, and these Reef flip-flops for lounging out by the pool and giving their feet a break from sneakers.

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Adidas EQ23 Running Activewear Sneaker, $37.03–$64.97 (orig. $80); nordstromrack.com

In addition to shoes, there are other fashionable finds to gift if Dad loves a stylish head-to-toe look. This Tommy Bahama Shoreline Surf Polo is currently 59 percent off and available in six different colors. One person said their husband “lives in these” and described them as “comfy and stylish enough to wear under a sport coat for a casual night out.” If Dad prefers more casual clothing, this Nirvana graphic T-shirt is 37 percent off, and this Champion Acid Wash crewneck is up to 50 percent off and offered in three acid-washed hues — black, olive, and blue.

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Tommy Bahama Shoreline Surf Polo, $39.97–$39.99 (orig. $99.50); nordstromrack.com

If their wardrobe is already packed to the brim with T-shirts and pants, then an accessory is a giftable alternative for any on-trend dad. This leather belt is such a steal at 74 percent off, and you can grab it in each of the three colors available and gift them as a set. It comes in sizes 32 through 44, and the design has a square buckle and five holes for an adjustable fit.

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Boconi Leather Belt, $19.97 (orig. $78); nordstromrack.com

On the topic of leather, this Robert Graham Trifold Wallet is 75 percent off and has nine handy card slots and an interior cash slip pocket. For a place to keep their wallet (other than their pocket), this Ted Baker London faux leather bag is great for traveling with must-have essentials, including bigger items like an e-reader or phone charging bank.

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Robert Graham Dakota Leather Trifold Wallet, $18.73 (orig. $78); nordstromrack.com

Be sure to take advantage of the various Father’s Day gift options at Nordstrom Rack, and keep scrolling through for more of our top picks to snag ahead of the holiday.

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Champion Acid Wash Cotton Blend Crewneck Sweatshirt, $29.88–$32.18 (orig. $60); nordstromrack.com

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Water Bottle, $32.97 (orig. $44.95); nordstromrack.com

Nordstrom Rack



Buy It! Lacoste Hydez Leather Sneaker, $69.97 (orig. $79.95); nordstromrack.com

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Sperry Brewster Waterproof Duck Boot, $49.99 (orig. $110); nordstromrack.com

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Ted Baker London Callm Faux Leather Flight Bag, $38.98 (orig. $130); nordstromrack.com

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Reef Cushion Spring Flip Flop, $39.97 (orig. $50); nordstromrack.com

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau de Toilette, $49.97 (orig. $74); nordstromrack.com

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Merch Traffic Nirvana Berry Smiley Cotton Graphic T-Shirt, $14.97 (orig. $24); nordstromrack.com

