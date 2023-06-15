Nordstrom Rack Has Tons of Bedding on Sale Right Now — Save Up to 76% on Parachute, Barefoot Dreams, and More

Prices start at $20

Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Published on June 15, 2023 09:00PM EDT

Nothing is better than sinking into a comfortable bed after a long day. For a good night’s sleep in the summer months, consider switching to breathable sheets and cooling pillows.

Right now, Nordstrom Rack has a ton of discounted bedding that are perfect for summer from brands like Parachute, Barefoot Dreams, and Nautica. Save up to 76 percent on cooling sheets, gel-filled mattress toppers, linen duvets, and more. We scoured the sale to find the best bedding deals available, and our picks start at just $20. 

Summer Bedding Deals at Nordstrom Rack

If you’re looking for a blanket that isn’t too heavy for the summer months, check out this microfiber throw by Barefoot Dreams. It's racked up nearly 2,000 five-star ratings and reviewers call it “a great summer blanket.” One person, who said they would “highly recommend it,” wrote, “It's toasty warm in the winter and strangely cool to the skin in the summer.” Choose from eight different colors including vintage-rose and lavender.

Barefoot Dreams has earned the praise of celebrities, too. Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Garner, and Oprah have all shared their favorite products from the brand, including a throw blanket and a robe.  

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Trim Throw - 45" x 60"

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Trim Throw in Camel-White, $29.97 (orig. $98); nordstromrack.com 

As temperatures rise, you may want to snap up this set of cooling pillows while they’re a whopping 76 percent off. The set comes with two pillows and is available in three sizes: standard, queen, and king. The best deal is on the pair of queen pillows, which were originally $230 but are now just $53. The pillows have a cotton shell and are filled with a down-like, hypoallergenic fiber. Plus, they are designed for all types of sleepers, whether you like to snooze on your side, back, or stomach. 

ELLA JAYNE HOME 100% Cotton Dobby-Box Shell Firm Back/Side Sleeper Down Alternative Pillow, Set of 2

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Ella Jayne Home 100% Cotton Down Alternative Queen Pillow, Set of 2, $52.97 (orig. $229.99); nordstromrack.com

For hot sleepers that wake up clammy and sweaty, the Ella Jayne Arctic Chill Super Cooling Mattress Topper can help remedy the problem. It’s crafted with super cool gel fiber and is designed to move heat away from the body so you can stay cool at night while experiencing the luxury of hotel bedding at home. Reviewers who sleep hot shared that they “had no more night sweats” and “got better sleep.” One shopper, who gave the mattress topper a five-star rating wrote, “I’m a hot sleeper. Have had it on for a week now and haven’t woken up in a pool of sweat yet!” 

ELLA JAYNE HOME Arctic Chill Super Cooling Mattress Topper

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Ella Jayne  Home Queen Arctic Chill Super Cooling Mattress Topper, 66.97–$110.97 (orig. $99.99-$110.97); nordstromrack.com

Another must-see bedding deal: this six piece sheet set. It comes with four pillowcases, one flat sheet, and a fitted sheet that fits mattresses up to 16 inches. And shoppers say they don’t pill or fade over time Choose from 17 colors, including neutral hues like white and gray as well as pastels including aqua and blush, all of which are available in sizes twin through California king.

HOMESPUN Premium Ultra Soft 6 Piece Microfiber Solid Sheet Set

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Homespun Premium Ultra Soft 6-Piece Microfiber Queen Sheet Set in Stone, $30.97 (orig. $99.99); nordstromrack.com

Keep scrolling to check out more discounted bedding and head to Nordstrom Rack to see the rest of their impressive deals. 

Allied Home Tempa Sleep Standard Cooling Cotton Down Alternative Gusseted Pillow

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Allied Home Allied Home Tempa Sleep Cooling Cotton Down Alternative Pillow, Set of 2, $19.97 (orig. $27.99)

Parachute Linen Duvet Cover

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Parachute Linden Full/Queen Duvet Cover, $179.97 (orig. $320); nordstromrack.com

MELANGE HOME Dark Grey Linen Pillowcase - Set of 2

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Melange Home Linen Pillowcase in Dark Gray, Set of 2, $47.97 (orig. $69.99); nordstromrack.com

Modern Threads Down Alternative Reversible Comforter

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Modern Threads Down Alternative Reversible Queen Comforter in Blue/Cream, $27.97 (orig. $59.99); nordstromrack.com

Nautica Solid Navy Cotton Percale Sheet Set - Full

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Nautica Solid Navy Cotton Percale Sheet Set , $59.97 (orig. $100); nordstromrack.com

