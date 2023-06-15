Lifestyle Home Nordstrom Rack Has Tons of Bedding on Sale Right Now — Save Up to 76% on Parachute, Barefoot Dreams, and More Prices start at $20 By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Website Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 15, 2023 09:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Nordstrom Rack Nothing is better than sinking into a comfortable bed after a long day. For a good night’s sleep in the summer months, consider switching to breathable sheets and cooling pillows. Right now, Nordstrom Rack has a ton of discounted bedding that are perfect for summer from brands like Parachute, Barefoot Dreams, and Nautica. Save up to 76 percent on cooling sheets, gel-filled mattress toppers, linen duvets, and more. We scoured the sale to find the best bedding deals available, and our picks start at just $20. Summer Bedding Deals at Nordstrom Rack Allied Home Tempa Sleep Cooling Down Alternative Pillow, Set of 2, $19.97 (orig. $27.99) Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Trim Throw in Camel-White, $29.97 (orig. $98) Homespun Premium Ultra Soft 6-Piece Microfiber Queen Sheet Set in Stone, $30.97 (orig. $99.99) Ella Jayne Home 100% Cotton Down Alternative Queen Pillow, Set of 2, $52.97 (orig. $229.99) Ella Jayne Home Queen Arctic Chill Super Cooling Mattress Topper, 66.97–$110.97 (orig. $99.99-$110.97) Parachute Linen Full/Queen Duvet Cover, $179.97 (orig. $320) Melange Home Linen Pillowcase in Dark Gray, Set of 2, $47.97 (orig. $69.99) Modern Threads Down Alternative Reversible Queen Comforter in Blue/Cream, $27.97 (orig. $59.99) Nautica Cotton Percale Sheet Set in Navy, $59.97 (orig. $100) The Best Silk and Satin Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed If you’re looking for a blanket that isn’t too heavy for the summer months, check out this microfiber throw by Barefoot Dreams. It's racked up nearly 2,000 five-star ratings and reviewers call it “a great summer blanket.” One person, who said they would “highly recommend it,” wrote, “It's toasty warm in the winter and strangely cool to the skin in the summer.” Choose from eight different colors including vintage-rose and lavender. Barefoot Dreams has earned the praise of celebrities, too. Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Garner, and Oprah have all shared their favorite products from the brand, including a throw blanket and a robe. Nordstrom Rack Buy It! Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Trim Throw in Camel-White, $29.97 (orig. $98); nordstromrack.com As temperatures rise, you may want to snap up this set of cooling pillows while they’re a whopping 76 percent off. The set comes with two pillows and is available in three sizes: standard, queen, and king. The best deal is on the pair of queen pillows, which were originally $230 but are now just $53. The pillows have a cotton shell and are filled with a down-like, hypoallergenic fiber. Plus, they are designed for all types of sleepers, whether you like to snooze on your side, back, or stomach. Nordstrom Rack Buy It! Ella Jayne Home 100% Cotton Down Alternative Queen Pillow, Set of 2, $52.97 (orig. $229.99); nordstromrack.com For hot sleepers that wake up clammy and sweaty, the Ella Jayne Arctic Chill Super Cooling Mattress Topper can help remedy the problem. It’s crafted with super cool gel fiber and is designed to move heat away from the body so you can stay cool at night while experiencing the luxury of hotel bedding at home. Reviewers who sleep hot shared that they “had no more night sweats” and “got better sleep.” One shopper, who gave the mattress topper a five-star rating wrote, “I’m a hot sleeper. Have had it on for a week now and haven’t woken up in a pool of sweat yet!” Nordstrom Rack Buy It! Ella Jayne Home Queen Arctic Chill Super Cooling Mattress Topper, 66.97–$110.97 (orig. $99.99-$110.97); nordstromrack.com The 8 Best Pillows of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Another must-see bedding deal: this six piece sheet set. It comes with four pillowcases, one flat sheet, and a fitted sheet that fits mattresses up to 16 inches. And shoppers say they don’t pill or fade over time Choose from 17 colors, including neutral hues like white and gray as well as pastels including aqua and blush, all of which are available in sizes twin through California king. Nordstrom Rack Buy It! Homespun Premium Ultra Soft 6-Piece Microfiber Queen Sheet Set in Stone, $30.97 (orig. $99.99); nordstromrack.com Keep scrolling to check out more discounted bedding and head to Nordstrom Rack to see the rest of their impressive deals. Nordstrom Rack Buy It! Allied Home Allied Home Tempa Sleep Cooling Cotton Down Alternative Pillow, Set of 2, $19.97 (orig. $27.99) Nordstrom Rack Buy It! Parachute Linden Full/Queen Duvet Cover, $179.97 (orig. $320); nordstromrack.com Nordstrom Rack Buy It! Melange Home Linen Pillowcase in Dark Gray, Set of 2, $47.97 (orig. $69.99); nordstromrack.com Nordstrom Rack Buy It! Modern Threads Down Alternative Reversible Queen Comforter in Blue/Cream, $27.97 (orig. $59.99); nordstromrack.com Nordstrom Rack Buy It! Nautica Solid Navy Cotton Percale Sheet Set , $59.97 (orig. $100); nordstromrack.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This New Belt Bag Is Already a Hit with Amazon Shoppers, and It’s on Sale for as Little as $10 Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, and More Celebs Are Wearing Maxi Dresses for Summer — Shop the Trend Starting at $20 Shoppers Are 'Shocked' by the Quality of Amazon's Hottest New Crochet Cover-Up, and It’s Only $35