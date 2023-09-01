Lifestyle Fashion 11 Nordstrom Deals You Can't Miss This Labor Day — Nike, The North Face, and More Brands Are Up to 60% Off Shop for fall while prices are as little as $12 By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski is a celebrity shopping writer for PEOPLE. She’s an expert at finding affordable lookalikes for celebrity-worn styles seen on Oprah Winfrey, Katie Holmes, and Kate Middleton. She also rounds up can’t-miss sales, the best weekend deals, and top-notch beauty buys celebrities are currently using. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 1, 2023 01:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Reese Herrington Shopping is sometimes hard work, but it’s a labor of love, right? Just counting clothing items, Nordstrom has more than 15,000 pieces on sale right now: Nike leggings, comfy wide-leg pants, and Adidas shoes are all included — the list could go on for hours. While these super steep discounts are favorable for our bank accounts (some are up to 60 percent off), scrolling through even a fraction of these essential dresses, shoes, and accessories would take a long time. But as shopping writers, it’s our job to find the best deals so you don’t have to. And that’s what we did. Keep scrolling to shop the 11 best steals at Nordstrom now, starting at $12. Labor Day Deals to Shop at Nordstrom Zella Luxe Pocket Sweatshirt in Gray Forged, $34.97 (orig. $89) Ugg Delu Slip-On Sneaker in Black, $60 (orig. $100) The North Face Antora Waterproof Rain Jacket in Cosmo Pink, $95.20 (orig. $119) BP. Ribbed Crewneck Tank in White, $11.40 (orig. $19) Tory Burch Monogram Jacquard & Leather Belt in Tory Navy, $138.60 (orig. $198) Sarto by Franco Sarto Amaya Flexa Flat in Beige, $89.99 (orig. $130) Nike Sportswear High-Waist Wide-Leg Terry Pants in Desert Ochre/Desert Tint, $48.75 (orig. $75) Julia Jordan Puff Sleeve Sweater Dress in Oatmeal, $47.60 (orig. $119) Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 DNA Sneaker in Grey/ Silver/ Solar Red, $140 (orig. $200) Bernardo Diamond Quilted Hooded Jacket in Moonglow, $109.99 (orig. $200) Nike Zenvy Gentle Support High Waist 7/8 Leggings in Dark Pony/Black, $65 (orig. $100) I’m an Amazon Shopping Expert — Here’s Everything I’m Buying on Sale This Labor Day Zella Luxe Pocket Sweatshirt, $35 (Save 60%) Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $89 $35 Sweater weather is actually going to be dubbed sweatshirt weather after picking up this charcoal gray one from Zella. More than $50 off, it has functional pockets that will come in handy once your hands can no longer withstand the autumn chill, and the dark color will hide dirt from those pumpkins and apples you picked yourself. Ugg Delu Slip-On Sneaker, $60 (Save 40%) Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $100 $60 Everybody knows about Ugg boots, but why don’t Ugg sneakers get the same buzz? This pair of canvas sneakers slip on and off, as many pairs of the brand’s shoes do, and the cushioned sole “makes them unexpectedly comfortable,” per one shopper. The black color is running low in some sizes, but the summery beige color is also on sale for 40 percent off — although it will probably sell out soon, too. The North Face Antora Waterproof Rain Jacket, $95 (Save 20%) Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $119 $95 You’re not going to want the rain to go away if you have a waterproof jacket as cute as this one from The North Face. The bright pink color will be like a spot of sunshine among the hazy gray of the day, and the wind- and water-resistant nylon material will keep you dry. Plus, your hair won’t get ruined since there’s a hood. Bernardo Diamond Quilted Hooded Jacket, $110 (Save 45%) Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $200 $110 For the days you’re not baking cookies in your favorite fuzzy ’fit and actually have plans, you might need something swankier: Layer this pretty puff sleeve dress under this fancy-looking quilted coat that’s available in five different colors, and keep comfy with the footwear celebrities have been wearing — flats. Maybe even add a monogrammed Tory Burch belt to accentuate your waist. Keep scrolling to shop more fashion, shoes, and accessories on sale at Nordstrom now. BP. Ribbed Crewneck Tank, $11 (Save 40%) Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $19 $11 Tory Burch Monogram Jacquard & Leather Belt, $139 (Up to 30% Off) Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $198 $139 Sarto by Franco Sarto Amaya Flexa Flat, $90 (Save 30%) Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $130 $90 Nike Sportswear High-Waist Wide-Leg Terry Pants, $49 (Save 35%) Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $75 $49 Julia Jordan Puff Sleeve Sweater Dress, $48 (Save 60%) Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $119 $48 Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 DNA Sneaker, $140 (Save 30%) Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $200 $140 Nike Zenvy Gentle Support High Waist 7/8 Leggings, $65 (Save 35%) Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $100 $65 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping 70 Beyoncé Concert Outfit Ideas for the Renaissance World Tour Inspired by Fans, Celebrities, and Bey’s Looks Labor Day Sales 2023 Live: 140+ Best Deals to Shop Now The Best Labor Day Fashion Sales to Shop Now — Skims, J.Crew, Target, and More