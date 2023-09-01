11 Nordstrom Deals You Can't Miss This Labor Day — Nike, The North Face, and More Brands Are Up to 60% Off

Shop for fall while prices are as little as $12

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski is a celebrity shopping writer for PEOPLE. She’s an expert at finding affordable lookalikes for celebrity-worn styles seen on Oprah Winfrey, Katie Holmes, and Kate Middleton. She also rounds up can’t-miss sales, the best weekend deals, and top-notch beauty buys celebrities are currently using.
Published on September 1, 2023

Nordstrom Deals tout
Photo:

People / Reese Herrington

Shopping is sometimes hard work, but it’s a labor of love, right? 

Just counting clothing items, Nordstrom has more than 15,000 pieces on sale right now: Nike leggings, comfy wide-leg pants, and Adidas shoes are all included — the list could go on for hours. While these super steep discounts are favorable for our bank accounts (some are up to 60 percent off), scrolling through even a fraction of these essential dresses, shoes, and accessories would take a long time. 

But as shopping writers, it’s our job to find the best deals so you don’t have to. And that’s what we did. Keep scrolling to shop the 11 best steals at Nordstrom now, starting at $12. 

Labor Day Deals to Shop at Nordstrom 

Zella Luxe Pocket Sweatshirt, $35 (Save 60%)

Nordstrom Zella Luxe Pocket Sweatshirt

Nordstrom

Sweater weather is actually going to be dubbed sweatshirt weather after picking up this charcoal gray one from Zella. More than $50 off, it has functional pockets that will come in handy once your hands can no longer withstand the autumn chill, and the dark color will hide dirt from those pumpkins and apples you picked yourself. 

Ugg Delu Slip-On Sneaker, $60 (Save 40%)

Nordstrom UGG Delu Slip-On Sneaker (Women)

Nordstrom

Everybody knows about Ugg boots, but why don’t Ugg sneakers get the same buzz? This pair of canvas sneakers slip on and off, as many pairs of the brand’s shoes do, and the cushioned sole “makes them unexpectedly comfortable,” per one shopper. The black color is running low in some sizes, but the summery beige color is also on sale for 40 percent off — although it will probably sell out soon, too. 

The North Face Antora Waterproof Rain Jacket, $95 (Save 20%)

Nordstrom The North Face Antora Waterproof Rain Jacket

Nordstrom

You’re not going to want the rain to go away if you have a waterproof jacket as cute as this one from The North Face. The bright pink color will be like a spot of sunshine among the hazy gray of the day, and the wind- and water-resistant nylon material will keep you dry. Plus, your hair won’t get ruined since there’s a hood. 

Bernardo Diamond Quilted Hooded Jacket, $110 (Save 45%)

Nordstrom Diamond Quilted Hooded Jacket Bernardo

Nordstrom

For the days you’re not baking cookies in your favorite fuzzy ’fit and actually have plans, you might need something swankier: Layer this pretty puff sleeve dress under this fancy-looking quilted coat that’s available in five different colors, and keep comfy with the footwear celebrities have been wearing — flats. Maybe even add a monogrammed Tory Burch belt to accentuate your waist. 

Keep scrolling to shop more fashion, shoes, and accessories on sale at Nordstrom now.

BP. Ribbed Crewneck Tank, $11 (Save 40%)

Nordstrom BP Ribbed Crewneck Tank

Nordstrom

Tory Burch Monogram Jacquard & Leather Belt, $139 (Up to 30% Off)

Nordstrom Tory Burch Monogram Jacquard & Leather Belt

Nordstrom

Sarto by Franco Sarto Amaya Flexa Flat, $90 (Save 30%)

Nordstrom Amaya Flexa Flat (Women) SARTO by Franco Sarto

Nordstrom

Nike Sportswear High-Waist Wide-Leg Terry Pants, $49 (Save 35%)

Nordstrom Nike Sportswear High Waist Wide Leg Terry Pants

Nordstrom

Julia Jordan Puff Sleeve Sweater Dress, $48 (Save 60%)

Nordstrom PUFF SLEEVE SWEATER DRESS Julia Jordan

Nordstrom

Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 DNA Sneaker, $140 (Save 30%)

Nordstrom Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 DNA Sneaker (Women)

Nordstrom

Nike Zenvy Gentle Support High Waist 7/8 Leggings, $65 (Save 35%)

Nordstrom Nike Zenvy Gentle Support High Waist 7/8 Leggings

Nordstrom

