30 Fourth of July Deals at Nordstrom You Need to Scoop Up Before the Anniversary Sale Starts

Cue the celebratory fireworks! Nordstrom is popping off with dozens of deals this holiday weekend.

The department store has slashed prices on items in every category, and we’ve found the 30 best to scoop up now. The items range from essential clothing like Levi’s jeans to fancy cookware, including the Le Creuset Dutch oven. There are even comfy sandals from an Oprah-approved brand included in the mix.

And while it’s true that the wildly popular Nordstrom Anniversary Sale kicks off very soon — it opens to everyone on July 17 — there’s nothing better than a discount that’s available right now. While there’s no watermelon or ice cream here, there really are some sweet deals to be had below, and they start at just $13.

Best Nordstrom July 4 Clothing Deals

Buying clothing doesn’t necessarily mean making a huge investment. Right now, Nordstrom dresses, form-fitting T-shirts, and other summer styles are up to 59 percent off. Oh, and some of the ones we found, like these breezy pants, look just like the incredibly popular styles Hollywood stars keep wearing.

Lost + Wander Apricot Sunset Satin Dress

Nordstrom

Midi dresses seem like they’re everywhere these days: Kristin Davis, Blake Lively, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling have all been wearing them. So we suggest going for this orange satin one to get in on the trend. The cutouts in the front and back are playful and flirty without being too revealing, while the adjustable straps and loose fit are practical features.

BP. Stripe Cotton Blend Seersucker Shirt

Nordstrom

If you’re a sucker for anything seersucker, you need this beige shirt that’s 20 percent off. The understated color palette and the button-up silhouette is minimal and elegant — it almost feels straight out of a Nancy Meyers movie. Plus, button-ups are making the rounds on celebrities, as Jennifer Garner, Gisele Bündchen, and Taylor Swift have all worn the classic style recently.

Best Nordstrom July 4 Shoe Deals

Loads of different styles, including sandals, sneakers, and wedges from esteemed brands like Ugg, Tory Burch, and Nike, have some seriously reduced prices right now. To start, peep these platform Vans sneakers that are $20 off.

Ugg Zayne Leather Platform Slide Sandal

Nordstrom

While Ugg may have been keeping your feet toasty in the winter with its furry boots, the brand also offers breathable, more summer-friendly picks, like the Ugg Zayne Leather Platform Slide Sandals. They have a 1.5-inch platform that offers height without the pain of heels and thick leather straps with a subtle logo. They’re currently 30 percent off and come in black, brown, and cream.

Dolce Vita Maze Espadrille Wedge Sandal

Nordstrom

Even though Jessica Alba, Hilary Duff, and Kylie Jenner are wearing flowy dresses with casual sneakers this summer, perhaps you still prefer a more classic approach. If so, these discounted Dolce Vita wedge sandals may be for you. The espadrille’s wrap-around ankle strap and circular bauble in the front put it on the fancier end of footwear, only without the extravagant price. Plus, they’re similar to the style Kate Middleton has been wearing for years.

Best Nordstrom July 4 Handbag Deals

It’s important to have a handbag that’s practical and stylish — and we found plenty of on-sale options. There are markdowns on 500+ styles, including crossbodies, top-handles, satchels, totes, and backpacks, from designers and popular brands like Michael Kors, Tory Buch, and Vince Camuto.

Herschel Supply Co. Nova Crossbody Backpack

Nordstrom

Celebrities have been opting for backpacks more lately, so if you want to jump on the trend, this one from Herschel Supply Co. is a good place to start. The small bag can conveniently be worn as a backpack or carried as a shoulder bag thanks to its clever strap design. Plus, it has a front zippered pocket that makes grabbing quick essentials easy.

Michael Kors Jet Set Charm Small Leather Card Case

Nordstrom

Speaking of trends, if you want to try Barbiecore in a subtle way, add this small Michael Kors leather card case to your cart. It has two exterior card slots, an ID window, a chain link strap that can easily be attached to a purse strap, belt loops, or your wrist. There’s also a lime green version available for 60 percent off right now.

Best Nordstrom July 4 Beauty Deals

Now’s a great time to restock your beauty bag or try some new products. There are so many steep discounts on makeup and skincare at Nordstrom right now — add a new facial toner to your nighttime routine or skip mascara for a pair of magnetic eyelashes.

KNC Beauty Rose SupaBalm

Nordstrom

Dry, chapped lips aren’t a winter-only issue, and if you’re experiencing them right now, think about scooping up this lip balm from KNC Beauty. It’s packed with moringa and kukui oils to plump lips, along with shea butter to moisturize them. This weekend, you can snag a tube for 40 percent off, knocking the price down to just $13.

It Cosmetics Full Size Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing Mascara

Nordstrom

Take your lashes to new heights with the It Cosmetics mascara, which comes in a limited-edition tube decorated with graphic hearts. The formula not only provides a lash lift, but it also has strengthening biotin and proteins and peptides to add length. It comes with a brush designed to coat each lash while separating them for a fuller-looking finish.

Best Nordstrom July 4 Home and Kitchen Deals

While you may normally shop at Nordstrom for all your fashion needs, the department store’s home section shouldn’t be skipped — the sale section especially. It’s packed with deals on top-rated brands, including Casper, Voluspa, and Le Creuset. You’ll find deals on everything from kitchen essentials to bedding to home decor.

Voluspa Mini Jar Candle Duo

Nordstrom

Having a cabinet full of candles around your home is a little luxury, and it’s also an affordable one while you can get this set of two from Voluspa for under $25. The coconut wax-blend candles have notes of lavender and apple, along with 100 percent natural wicks. Plus, they’re poured into pretty embossed glass jars that you can easily use for decor after you’ve burned through them.

Le Creuset Signature 2.75-Quart Enamel Dutch Oven

Nordstrom

A kitchen isn’t complete without a Dutch oven, and this one from Le Creuset is 37 percent off this weekend. Its shallow, wide base is ideal for cooking casseroles in the oven and stirring sauces on the stovetop. The Dutch oven is coated with an enamel that makes it easy to wipe clean, but you can also throw it in the dishwasher in a pinch.

