Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Is on Memorial Day Weekend — and It Includes Skims, Le Creuset, and So Much More

When Ali isn't writing, she's most likely spending time on Instagram, shopping, or hanging out with her dog Frank. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 26, 2023 07:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article View All In This Article Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale Clothing Deals Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale Shoe Deals Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale Accessory Deals Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale Home Deals We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland In addition to taking time for yourself to relax outdoors and enjoy the long Memorial Day weekend, don’t forget to also take advantage of the plethora of sales happening, especially when it comes to scoring deals on the pricier products you’ve been holding out on buying. And Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale has finally landed. The sale consists of over 29,000 deals on popular clothing, houseware, accessories, and shoes from popular brands like Skims, Agolde, Levi’s, Le Creuset, Rag & Bone, and Kate Spade, and runs until June 5. We found the can’t-miss deals worth checking out with slashed prices of up to 60 percent off. Make haste — items are selling out fast. Keep scrolling to see our top picks to shop while Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale deals are still going on. Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale Clothing Deals Skims Velour Wrap Robe, $64 (orig. $128) Caslon Wide Leg Pull-On Linen Blend Pants, $39.53 (orig. $59) Levi’s Wedgie Icon Fit High Waist Straight Leg Jeans, $65.66 (orig. $98) Agolde Crisscross High Waist Organic Cotton Jeans, $135.20 (orig. $200) Zella Texture Long Sleeve Sports Bra Top, $41.30 (orig. $59) Target's 25 Best Memorial Day Deals on Dyson Vacuums, Summer Fashion, Propane Grills, and More If your closet could use a little refresh, Nordstrom has over 12,800 clothing styles marked down, including loungewear, denim, athleisure, and more. This Skims Velour Wrap Robe that one shopper wrote is “the softest robe [they’ve] ever purchased” is 50 percent off and destined to keep you cozy post-shower. The velour style is on sale in four neutral colors and features a removable tie-waist belt for your perfect fit. It’s 51 inches long so you can worry less about cool drafts ruining your me-time. Nordstrom Buy It! Skims Velour Wrap Robe, $64 (orig. $128); nordstrom.com If denim is what you’re after, these Levi’s Wedgie Icon Fit High Waist Straight Leg Jeans are 33 percent off, and these Agolde Crisscross High Waist Organic Cotton Jeans that a reviewer called “the most flattering pair of jeans” are 35 percent off. Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale Shoe Deals Dolce Vita Paily Braided Sandal, $56.25–$81.25 (orig. $125) Toms Alpargata Mallow Crossover Sandal, $22.49 (orig. $49.95) Rag & Bone Retro Runner Mesh Sneaker, $171.50–$245 (orig. $245) BP. Anikka Loafer Mule, $32.99–$38.99 (orig. $59.95) Vans Old Skool Stackform Sneaker $44.95 (orig. $89.95) Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale also consists of various shoe brands and silhouettes that are sure to pull together your next OOTD. Amongst the 4,700 plus footwear styles on sale, these Dolce Vita Paily Braided Sandals come in a handful of summer-ready colors like pastel yellow and red-orange in addition to neutral hues like nude and ivory. Right now, you can get these shopper-described “comfy and cute” block heels for up to 50 percent off. Nordstrom Buy It! Dolce Vita Paily Braided Sandal, $56.25–$81.25 (orig. $125); nordstrom.com If you’re in the market for sneakers, these Rag & Bone Retro Runner Mesh Sneakers are up to 30 percent off and will effortlessly pair with a classic jeans and T-shirt ensemble. Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale Accessory Deals AllSaints Small Lock Huggie Earrings, $38.50 (orig. $55) Bony Levy Mykonos 14K Gold Ball Station Loop Earrings, $150 (orig. $250) Kate Spade New York Cubic Zirconia Hoop Earrings, $39 (orig. $78) Nordstrom Precious Metal Plated Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings, $19.20 (orig. $48) Treasure & Bond Festive Rancher Hat, $19.60 (orig. $49) BaubleBar’s Memorial Day Sale Is Stocked with Jennifer Aniston's Ring, Disney Jewelry, and More — Up to 70% Off If you’re purchasing some new fashion pieces this Memorial Day, then you’ll also need some accessories like earrings or a stylish Rancher hat to adorn those new tops and dresses. These AllSaints Small Lock Huggie Earrings will add shine to any earscape. They’re a great alternative to studs for second or third-hole piercings since the gold-toned huggie style stays snug around the earlobe. Right now, they’re 30 percent off. Nordstrom Buy It! AllSaints Small Lock Huggie Earrings, $38.50 (orig. $55); nordstrom.com For a fancier hoop option, this pair of Kate Spade New York Cubic Zirconia Hoop Earrings shimmer with various cut crystals and come in both silver and gold finishes. And they’re 50 percent off right now. Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale Home Deals Le Creuset Signature 2.75-Quart Enamel Dutch Oven, $179.99 (orig. $290) MoMa Set of Six Geo Stacking Coasters, $19.50 (orig. $30) Casper The Original Pillow, $52–$68 (orig. $65–$85) Le Creuset Set of Three Stainless Steel Nested Mixing Bowls, $83.99 (orig. $120) Nordstrom Set of Four Cotton & Linen Napkins, $17.99 (orig. $39) Investing in home essentials can be pricey. Shop bedding, kitchen, and linens included in the sale from brands like Le Creuset, Casper, and MoMa. Cookware pieces like a Dutch Oven or stainless steel bowls are an investment, so now’s the time to grab both the Le Creuset Signature 2.75-Quart Enamel Dutch Oven that’s $110 off. This cookware piece is a true kitchen powerhouse — it can withstand oven temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and is suitable for cooking soups, stews, bread, braising meats, and more both on the stovetop and in the oven. 