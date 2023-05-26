Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Is on Memorial Day Weekend — and It Includes Skims, Le Creuset, and So Much More

In addition to taking time for yourself to relax outdoors and enjoy the long Memorial Day weekend, don’t forget to also take advantage of the plethora of sales happening, especially when it comes to scoring deals on the pricier products you’ve been holding out on buying. And Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale has finally landed.

The sale consists of over 29,000 deals on popular clothing, houseware, accessories, and shoes from popular brands like Skims, Agolde, Levi’s, Le Creuset, Rag & Bone, and Kate Spade, and runs until June 5. We found the can’t-miss deals worth checking out with slashed prices of up to 60 percent off. Make haste — items are selling out fast.

Keep scrolling to see our top picks to shop while Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale deals are still going on.

Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale Clothing Deals

If your closet could use a little refresh, Nordstrom has over 12,800 clothing styles marked down, including loungewear, denim, athleisure, and more. This Skims Velour Wrap Robe that one shopper wrote is “the softest robe [they’ve] ever purchased” is 50 percent off and destined to keep you cozy post-shower. The velour style is on sale in four neutral colors and features a removable tie-waist belt for your perfect fit. It’s 51 inches long so you can worry less about cool drafts ruining your me-time.

If denim is what you’re after, these Levi’s Wedgie Icon Fit High Waist Straight Leg Jeans are 33 percent off, and these Agolde Crisscross High Waist Organic Cotton Jeans that a reviewer called “the most flattering pair of jeans” are 35 percent off.

Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale Shoe Deals

Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale also consists of various shoe brands and silhouettes that are sure to pull together your next OOTD. Amongst the 4,700 plus footwear styles on sale, these Dolce Vita Paily Braided Sandals come in a handful of summer-ready colors like pastel yellow and red-orange in addition to neutral hues like nude and ivory. Right now, you can get these shopper-described “comfy and cute” block heels for up to 50 percent off.

If you’re in the market for sneakers, these Rag & Bone Retro Runner Mesh Sneakers are up to 30 percent off and will effortlessly pair with a classic jeans and T-shirt ensemble.

Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale Accessory Deals

If you’re purchasing some new fashion pieces this Memorial Day, then you’ll also need some accessories like earrings or a stylish Rancher hat to adorn those new tops and dresses. These AllSaints Small Lock Huggie Earrings will add shine to any earscape. They’re a great alternative to studs for second or third-hole piercings since the gold-toned huggie style stays snug around the earlobe. Right now, they’re 30 percent off.

For a fancier hoop option, this pair of Kate Spade New York Cubic Zirconia Hoop Earrings shimmer with various cut crystals and come in both silver and gold finishes. And they’re 50 percent off right now.

Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale Home Deals

Investing in home essentials can be pricey. Shop bedding, kitchen, and linens included in the sale from brands like Le Creuset, Casper, and MoMa. Cookware pieces like a Dutch Oven or stainless steel bowls are an investment, so now’s the time to grab both the Le Creuset Signature 2.75-Quart Enamel Dutch Oven that’s $110 off. This cookware piece is a true kitchen powerhouse — it can withstand oven temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and is suitable for cooking soups, stews, bread, braising meats, and more both on the stovetop and in the oven.

Like most great sales, items sell out fast, so keep scrolling for other top picks to peruse this Memorial Day weekend during Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale.

