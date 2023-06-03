You Have 24 Hours to Shop Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale — These Are the 21 Best Deals

If you were busy soaking up the sun over Memorial Day weekend and missed the sales, don’t fret. Right now, you can score impressive deals on must-have fashion, home, and beauty items at Nordstrom — but not for long.

Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale is happening now and you can score up to 60 percent off over 28,000 products. You’ll find savings on top-rated items including must-have home finds from Le Creuset, Casper, and more. Seasonal clothes are also included in the sale, like flowy dresses, comfortable sandals, and breezy wide-leg pants. If your beauty cabinet needs an upgrade, check out the discounts on essential products from IT Cosmetics, Bobbi Brown, and more.

But these deals won’t last forever — you only have a limited time to save big. Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale ends on Sunday, June 4.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Home Deals

Summer is all about barbecuing, and you can score so much quality cookware at Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale, including this popular Dutch oven by Le Creuset. Prepare casseroles, sides, and more with this classic piece with a wide, low-profile base that produces even browning. The dish works with a range of oven and stove top surfaces — including gas, electric, ceramic, halogen, and induction — and it’s safe to use up to 500°F. It’s 37 percent off right now in three colors, including red, blue, and white.

If your bedding needs an upgrade, consider transforming your home into a luxury hotel with this super soft sheet set by Casper. They’re made of 100 percent cotton that’s soft and breathable, and the set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. Complete the bedding makeover with the Casper Original Pillowcase (or two), which is 20 percent off during the sale. The comfy pillow is made with plush cotton and polyester, and it can be tossed into the washing machine for an easy clean.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Fashion Deals

Tons of breezy summer finds are discounted during the sale, including this Floral Maxi Sundress by Billabong. The flowy dress has a maxi silhouette, which celebrities like Priyanka Chopra are already pulling out for summer. Spaghetti straps keep your shoulders cool, while the subtle tie along the V neckline adds a gorgeous touch.

White jeans are a staple this time of year, and the Topshop Straight Leg Raw Hem White Jean are 30 percent off. The pants have a straight leg silhouette (like a pair recently worn by Katie Holmes) and they have a flattering high waist. If you want more breathing room, consider the Open Edit Drawstring Wide Leg Pants, currently 30 percent off, which are made of breathable cotton and have a comfy wide-leg design.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Beauty Deals

With UV rays at their highest levels during summer, it’s important to keep your skin protected with sunscreen like the Mantl Face + Scalp Invisible Daily SPF 30. It’s 35 percent off right now and is designed with a transparent formula won’t leave white streaks. Clinique’s popular Uplifting Firming Cream for Dry Skin is also marked down. The moisture-rich cream boosts the skin’s natural elastin and collagen for a smooth, hydrated complexion, according to the brand.

You can also score savings on popular makeup products from brands like Bobbi Brown and IT Cosmetics. The Bobbi Brown Luxe Defining Lipstick is a long-wear formula that comes in six red and brown shades. Unlike traditional lipstick, it uses a lip-sculpting tip to define lines, creating a more full look. The IT Cosmetics Pillow Lip Matte Lipstick Trio is another lip essential and includes a blend of three limited-edition bold shades you’ll want to wear time and again.

If you want to stock up on any summer essentials before the season kicks off in full swing, read on for more of our favorite finds before the sale ends in 24 hours.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Casper The Original Pillow, $52 (orig. $65); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Topshop Straight Leg Raw Hem White Jeans, $53.90 (orig. $77); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Casper Dog Bed, $125.10-$249 (orig. $249); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Tory Burch Robinson Leather Wallet on a Chain, 208.60 (orig. $298); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Clinique Repairwear Uplifting Firming Cream for Dry Skin, $51.80 (orig. $74); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Slip Privacy Please Sleep Mask & Door Hanger Set, $60 (orig. $120); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Dolce Vita Iman Slide Sandal, $54 (orig. $90); nordstrom.com

