14 Shopper-Loved Beauty Products to Add to Your Cart at Nordstrom Right Now — All Under $35

You might be inundated this week by Labor Day Weekend sales, but some of the most exciting things you can buy right now aren’t on sale. Instead, these popular finds we shop often give you the best bang for your buck in another money-saving way. We’re talking about value sets, and there are tons to be found at Nordstrom — and we rounded up 14 under $35 worth adding to your virtual cart today.

Nordstrom carries almost every high-end beauty brand you can think of, including Charlotte Tilbury, MAC Cosmetics, Yves Saint Laurent, and so many more. And though luxury products come with high price tags, the 1,300+ beauty gift sets available include popular items at an incredible value, allowing you to try new products for far less than what they typically cost to buy individually.

Whether your makeup collection could use an overall refresh or if you’re in need of a restock on specific products, we can nearly guarantee you’ll find something you’ll love on this list. Keep scrolling to see what beauty items you can snag for less than $35 at Nordstrom.

Best Beauty Finds Under $35 at Nordstrom

Anastasia Beverly Hills Blush Trio

This $30 powder blush set from Anastasia Beverly Hills includes three different matte shades: dusty peach, toasted coral, and bright peach with gold sparkles. The pigmented colors are easy to blend and are buildable, allowing you to customize the intensity of your looks. The blush trio has hundreds of five-star ratings from shoppers, with many saying that they are “buttery” and “well worth the price.” One customer said they have “bought several types of blush” from “expensive brands,” and this set is the “best one.”

Charlotte Tilbury Brow Cheat Refillable Brow Pencil Set

Our brows frame our faces, which is why having a quality eyebrow pencil in your makeup bag is crucial. This highly-rated option from Charlotte Tilbury has a superfine tip made of a blend of wax and powders, enabling you to draw precise, realistic-looking hairs in areas that are sparse or need more definition. The opposite end of the pencil features a brush to soften the strokes for a natural finish. The best part is that it’s refillable, and this set includes one tip replacement. One shopper who called it the “best brow pencil” said that each refill lasts them “about three months.”

Nars Mini Blush & Bronzer Duo

This $24 blush and bronzer set from Nars is ideal for stashing in your purse or on-the-go makeup bag. One side is the popular “Orgasm” blush that was part of Meghan Markle’s wedding makeup look, and the other side is the “Laguna” bronzing powder. Both shades complement all skin tones and offer a natural skin-kissed finish. One reviewer, who wrote it’s their “second purchase of this product,” said they love how it “gives an instant glow to the skin.”

MAC Cosmetics At First Lipglass Set

For $28 with a value of $42, this set of two full-sized MAC Cosmetics lip glosses is a steal. The included shades are suitable for fans of a neutral lip, offering one light pink and one nude color, and look gorgeous on their own or on top of lipstick. They contain jojoba oil to hydrate your pout and have a high-shine effect for fuller-looking lips. One shopper said they “brightened up [their] pale skin,” while another person, who called the set “so versatile for any occasion,” noted that the colors are “very complimentary with [their] olive skin tone.”

Yves Saint Laurent Nu Lip & Cheek Balmy Tint Duo

There’s nothing better than makeup products that can be used in multiple ways, and this Yves Saint Laurent set includes two shades — cherry red and soft plum — that double as lip balms and cream blushes. Better yet, the products are formulated with effective skincare ingredients, including hyaluronic acid for a boost of hydration and shea butter to soften skin.

Keep scrolling to find more of our favorite beauty finds under $35 at Nordstrom, like a MAC Cosmetics lip prep kit for 42 percent off and three Mario Badescu skincare products for just $30.

Benefit Cosmetics Brow Trio Set

MAC Cosmetics Boldly Bare Prepped & Ready Lip Prep Kit

Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam II Eyeshadow Palette

Benefit Cosmetics Hoola & Wanderful World Duo Mini Bronzer & Blush Set

Anastasia Beverly Hills Full & Feathered Brow Kit

Bobbi Brown Party Prep Mini Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick Duo

Benefit Cosmetics Pore Minimizer Squad Pore Primer & Setting Spray Set

Mario Badescu Ready, Set, Protect Gift Set

Nudestix Mini Glow Highlighter & Eye Color Set

