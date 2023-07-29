Under-$100 Summer and Fall Fashion a Shopping Expert Is Grabbing from the Nordstrom Sale Before It Ends

From Spanx, Supergoop!, Steve Madden, and more

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you.
Published on July 29, 2023 11:00AM EDT

Nordstrom Sale Shopping Writer Picks Tout
Photo:

People / Daisy Rodriguez

You know that saying “make lemonade out of lemons”? As a kid, that pretty much summed up back-to-school season for me. The lemons were the fact that summer was ending, but the lemonade was shopping at one of the best events of the year: the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

My love for shopping has only grown over the years — I literally write about shopping for a living — and my love for the department store’s summer sale has done the same. Since I’ve been keeping tabs on this sale before it even started, I have a pretty good handle on what to scoop up for the rest of summer and the beginning of fall: Linen blazers, dewy sunscreen, and high-waisted leggings from a celebrity-worn brand are just the start. 

Keep scrolling to shop the 10 picks I’m recommending you buy before the sale ends on Sunday, August 6. Psst, they’re all under $100. 

A Shopping Expert’s Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Picks

Ted Baker London Bayana Bow Ballet Flat, $93.99 (Save $46)

Nordstrom TED BAKER LONDON Bayana Bow Ballet Flat

Nordstrom

If you had told me a couple months ago that I’d be dying to get my hands on a pair of ballet flats, I’d probably just laugh. But once Katie Holmes wore them with a daring see-through knit dress, I knew I needed some. I love that these now-$94 ballet flats from Ted Baker London have a square toe, as opposed to a pointed or round toe, which respectively feel too fancy and too much like the shoes I wore as a child. Plenty of sizes are still in stock. 

Treasure & Bond Linen Blend Blazer, $47 (Save 40%)

Nordstrom TREASURE & BOND Linen Blend Blazer

Nordstrom

I have blazers in practically every color, length, and style at this point. But the one thing I don’t own is a linen blazer, and I think it’s time to change that. This olive-colored one from Treasure & Bond would be great with a swingy skirt and some slingbacks for a summer GNO. But if I layer it with a faux leather jacket and a ruched knit top (two other things I plan on grabbing), I can wear it in fall, too. Another bonus? Linen blazers are a style Kate Middleton wears. 

Supergoop! Glow Duo, $43 (Valued at $64)

Nordstrom Supergoop Glow Duo

Nordstrom

I’m naturally pale and burn easily, especially on my face. Sunscreen is something I’ve incorporated into my daily routine in the past few years, and I’ve come to love the Supergoop! Glowscreen. A PEOPLE Tested winner, it has a slight tint that gives my face a vibrant glow, and thanks to its SPF 40, I know I’m protected. And just in time for my restock, this $43 kit that comes with an SPF 50 sunscreen stick appeared at the sale. Normally they’d cost you $64. 

Spanx Booty Boost Active High Waist 7/8 Leggings, $65

Nordstrom Spanx Booty Boost Active High Waist 7/8 Leggings

Nordstrom

As for other deals I’m hoping to grab, there are the Spanx leggings that Jennifer Garner, Kristen Bell, and a PEOPLE editor wear (shown above), a mulberry silk sleep set — Justin Long and Kate Bosworth convinced me to get on the eye mask train — a stretchy belt that’s under $35, jewelry from a celebrity-worn brand, and more. 

Keep scrolling to shop the rest of my picks from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. 

Vero Moda Nelly Ruched Knit Top, $43

Nordstrom VERO MODA Nelly Ruched Knit Top

Nordstrom

Moroccanoil Hydrating Treasures, $79 (Valued at $118)

Nordstrom MOROCCANOILÂ® Hydrating Treasures Set

Nordstrom

Blissy Dream 4-Piece Mulberry Silk Set, Starting at $85

Nordstrom BLISSY Dream 4-Piece Mulberry Silk Set

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Grace Woven Stretch Belt, $32 (Save $17)

NORDSTROM Grace Woven Stretch Belt

Nordstrom

Monica Vinader Heirloom Stacking Ring, $55

Nordstrom MONICA VINADER Heirloom Stacking Ring

Nordstrom

Steve Madden Tailored Faux Leather Trench Coat, $90 (Save $49)

Nordstrom STEVE MADDEN Tailored Faux Leather Trench Coat

Nordstrom

