Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is Packed with Shoe Deals for Every Season — Shop Now Before It’s Too Late

Save on sneakers, sandals, and boots

By
Taylor Jean Stephan
Taylor Jean Stephan
Taylor Jean Stephan

Published on August 4, 2023 03:00PM EDT

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Shoes Tout
Photo:

People / Tyler Roeland

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is still underway, and for those in the market for a new pair of shoes, there are plenty of discounted options still available — but only for a limited time.

The annual sale features tens of thousands of markdowns across fashion, home, beauty, and more, and if you haven’t gotten around to hitting checkout yet, now’s the time as the deals end in just a few days on Sunday, August 6. And there’s one category, in particular, we’re extra excited about, and that's footwear.

Nordstrom is offering slashed prices on every style, including summer sandals you can wear now, practical running sneakers, and boots to score ahead of fall. To make perusing the selections easier, we rounded up the best sneaker, sandal, and boots deals for you. No doubt footwear can be costly, so be wise and take advantage of this event. Be warned — styles are flying off the shelves as we speak so be sure to shop now! 

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Sneakers Deals 

Sneakers are always a good investment and chances are, your closet could use a refresh. If you’re looking for a functional sneaker you can run in, these lightweight unisex lace-ups from Adidas are bestsellers, and this pair of super cushy Cloudmonster sneakers style from One is beyond comfortable. There are a few dressier options you can wear with all your street-style looks, too. 

Adidas Swift Run Sneaker, $65 (Save $30)

Nordstrom ADIDAS Swift Run Sneaker

Nordstrom

This lightweight pair of Adidas running sneakers has EVA cushioning and a throwback ’80s design, complete with sporty embroidered stripes racing up the toe. The unisex sneaker also has a removable insole for a more customized fit. The all-black shoes have slight gray detailing on the back, so they easily can be worn with anything in your closet. Shoppers have shared in reviews that the sneakers are comfortable for workouts and also for everyday wear.

Sam Edelman Edie Sneaker, $60 (Save $40)

Nordstrom SAM EDELMAN Edie Sneaker

Nordstrom

A classic pair of white sneakers is a wardrobe staple, and this option from Sam Edelman is $40 less right now, bringing its price to $60. The sneakers have perforations, so they’re breathable, and they have a slight, 1-inch platform. Thanks to the shoes’ simple design, they can be worn with everything, including jeans, shorts, and dresses. 

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Sandals Deals 

Summer is still in full swing, so if you have your eye on a new pair of sandals, now is the time to buy them. For a limited time, classic thong-style sandals, like Vivonic’s orthopedic Mattie flip-flops are available for just $60, and other summer slides and platforms are also marked down.

Chinese Laundry Yanda Slide Sandal, $54

Nordstrom CHINESE LAUNDRY Yanda Slide Sandal

Nordstrom

Have a few weddings left to attend this summer? Check out these heeled sandals from Chinese Laundry. The minimalist square-toe shoe has a simple, 3-inch, block heel, and it’s available in three pretty colors: classic nude, purple, and blue. Shoppers have described the shoes as “comfortable” and “adorable” in their reviews, and beyond just formal events, they’ve worn the shoes paired with jeans and a top to add a pop of color to their outfits. 

Toms Diana Platform Wedge Sandal, $60 (Save $30)

Nordstrom TOMS Diana Platform Wedge Sandal

Nordstrom

A platform sandal with supportive straps is key for summer. The stacked wedge heel on these Toms sandals has a well-cushioned footbed with just the right amount of lift. They can easily be worn with jean shorts for a backyard barbecue or with a flowy maxi dress for an evening event. 

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Boot Deals 

Fall will be here before you know it, so this sale is the perfect opportunity to scoop up some boots at a seriously discounted rate. This over-the-knee style from All Saints is more than $100 off right now and will surely upgrade any of your cold-weather ’fits. This now-$90 Steve Madden ankle boot is a classic silhouette, so it’s easy to style, whether you’re throwing on a pair of leggings or jeans. 

Marc Fisher LTD Georgiey Pointed Toe Knee High Boot, $160 (Save $109)

Nordstrom MARC FISHER LTD Georgiey Pointed Toe Knee High Boot

Nordstrom

If you’re looking for a timeless pair of heeled knee-high boots, this pair from Marc Fisher is it. The boots are available in black leather and suede and have a pointy toe and 3-inch stiletto heel; so they will pair well with midi skirts, mini skirts, and jeans in the coming season. They might not be the most practical for daily wear, but the boots will surely come in handy when you’re heading out to a dinner or party and want to break out a truly beautiful pair of boots.

Miller 2 Water Resistant Boot, $70

Nordstrom Miller 2 Water Resistant Boot

Nordstrom

Rain boots are always good to have in the rotation, especially in the fall and winter, and this pair from Miller 2 is $30 less right now. They’re made from a water-resistant leather boot and have a simple lug sole. Plus, they have a zipper side closure, which adds an additional level of security. The boots are available in ivory and burgundy, two colors that scream fall.

Keep scrolling for more can’t-miss shoe deals to ship before the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends Sunday, August 6.

Ugg Alameda Lace-Up Sneakers, $70 (Save $40)

Nordstrom UGG Alameda Lace-Up Sneaker

Nordstrom

Vivonic Mattie Flip Flop, $60 (Save $30)

Nordstrom VIONIC Mattie Flip Flop

Nordstrom

Steve Madden Havannah Pointed Toe Bootie, $90 (Save $40)

Nordstrom STEVE MADDEN Havannah Pointed Toe Bootie

Nordstrom

On Cloudmonster Running Shoe, $130

Nordstrom ON Cloudmonster Running Shoe

Nordstrom

Olukai Kulapa Kai Flip Flop, $55

Nordstrom OLUKAI Kulapa Kai Flip Flop

Nordstrom

All Saints Reina Over the Knee Boot, $330 

Nordstrom ALLSAINTS Reina Over the Knee Boot

Nordstrom

