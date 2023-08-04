Lifestyle Fashion Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is Packed with Shoe Deals for Every Season — Shop Now Before It’s Too Late Save on sneakers, sandals, and boots By Taylor Jean Stephan Taylor Jean Stephan Taylor previously held the beauty and style editor title at E! News for 5 years where she oversaw the shopping vertical and appeared as an on-air correspondent. Her writing can be found in PEOPLE, Byrdie, InStyle, Shape, and more. She's a certified pilates instructor and, in her spare time, enjoys a strict skincare routine, true crime, and regularly scheduled happy hours. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 4, 2023 03:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is still underway, and for those in the market for a new pair of shoes, there are plenty of discounted options still available — but only for a limited time. The annual sale features tens of thousands of markdowns across fashion, home, beauty, and more, and if you haven’t gotten around to hitting checkout yet, now’s the time as the deals end in just a few days on Sunday, August 6. And there’s one category, in particular, we’re extra excited about, and that's footwear.Nordstrom is offering slashed prices on every style, including summer sandals you can wear now, practical running sneakers, and boots to score ahead of fall. To make perusing the selections easier, we rounded up the best sneaker, sandal, and boots deals for you. No doubt footwear can be costly, so be wise and take advantage of this event. Be warned — styles are flying off the shelves as we speak so be sure to shop now! Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Sneakers Deals Sneakers are always a good investment and chances are, your closet could use a refresh. If you’re looking for a functional sneaker you can run in, these lightweight unisex lace-ups from Adidas are bestsellers, and this pair of super cushy Cloudmonster sneakers style from One is beyond comfortable. There are a few dressier options you can wear with all your street-style looks, too. On Cloudmonster Running Shoe, $129.99 (orig. $169.99) Ugg Alameda Lace-Up Sneakers, $69.99 (orig. $110) Adidas Swift Run Sneaker, $64.99 (orig. $95) Sam Edelman Edie Sneaker, $59.99 (orig. $100) The 10 Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Last-Minute Deals to Score Before It Ends Sunday Adidas Swift Run Sneaker, $65 (Save $30) Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $95 $65 This lightweight pair of Adidas running sneakers has EVA cushioning and a throwback ’80s design, complete with sporty embroidered stripes racing up the toe. The unisex sneaker also has a removable insole for a more customized fit. The all-black shoes have slight gray detailing on the back, so they easily can be worn with anything in your closet. Shoppers have shared in reviews that the sneakers are comfortable for workouts and also for everyday wear. Sam Edelman Edie Sneaker, $60 (Save $40) Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $100 $60 A classic pair of white sneakers is a wardrobe staple, and this option from Sam Edelman is $40 less right now, bringing its price to $60. The sneakers have perforations, so they’re breathable, and they have a slight, 1-inch platform. Thanks to the shoes’ simple design, they can be worn with everything, including jeans, shorts, and dresses. Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Sandals Deals Summer is still in full swing, so if you have your eye on a new pair of sandals, now is the time to buy them. For a limited time, classic thong-style sandals, like Vivonic’s orthopedic Mattie flip-flops are available for just $60, and other summer slides and platforms are also marked down. Vivonic Mattie Flip Flop, $59.99 (orig. $89.95) Olukai Kulapa Kai Flip Flop, $54.99 (orig. $75) Chinese Laundry Yanda Slide Sandal, $53.99 (orig. $79.95) Toms Diana Platform Wedge Sandal, $59.99 (orig. $89.95) Chinese Laundry Yanda Slide Sandal, $54 Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $80 $54 Have a few weddings left to attend this summer? Check out these heeled sandals from Chinese Laundry. The minimalist square-toe shoe has a simple, 3-inch, block heel, and it’s available in three pretty colors: classic nude, purple, and blue. Shoppers have described the shoes as “comfortable” and “adorable” in their reviews, and beyond just formal events, they’ve worn the shoes paired with jeans and a top to add a pop of color to their outfits. Toms Diana Platform Wedge Sandal, $60 (Save $30) Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $90 $60 A platform sandal with supportive straps is key for summer. The stacked wedge heel on these Toms sandals has a well-cushioned footbed with just the right amount of lift. They can easily be worn with jean shorts for a backyard barbecue or with a flowy maxi dress for an evening event. Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Includes Beauty Must-Haves for Every Budget — These Are the Best Deals Under $35 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Boot Deals Fall will be here before you know it, so this sale is the perfect opportunity to scoop up some boots at a seriously discounted rate. This over-the-knee style from All Saints is more than $100 off right now and will surely upgrade any of your cold-weather ’fits. This now-$90 Steve Madden ankle boot is a classic silhouette, so it’s easy to style, whether you’re throwing on a pair of leggings or jeans. Steve Madden Havannah Pointed Toe Bootie, $89.99 (orig. $129.95) All Saints Reina Over the Knee Boot, $329.99 (orig. $499) Miller 2 Water Resistant Boot, $69.99 (orig. $99.95) Marc Fisher LTD Georgiey Pointed Toe Knee High Boot, $159.99 (orig. $269) Marc Fisher LTD Georgiey Pointed Toe Knee High Boot, $160 (Save $109) Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $269 $160 If you’re looking for a timeless pair of heeled knee-high boots, this pair from Marc Fisher is it. The boots are available in black leather and suede and have a pointy toe and 3-inch stiletto heel; so they will pair well with midi skirts, mini skirts, and jeans in the coming season. They might not be the most practical for daily wear, but the boots will surely come in handy when you’re heading out to a dinner or party and want to break out a truly beautiful pair of boots. Miller 2 Water Resistant Boot, $70 Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $100 $70 Rain boots are always good to have in the rotation, especially in the fall and winter, and this pair from Miller 2 is $30 less right now. They’re made from a water-resistant leather boot and have a simple lug sole. Plus, they have a zipper side closure, which adds an additional level of security. The boots are available in ivory and burgundy, two colors that scream fall. Keep scrolling for more can’t-miss shoe deals to ship before the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends Sunday, August 6. Ugg Alameda Lace-Up Sneakers, $70 (Save $40) Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $110 $70 Vivonic Mattie Flip Flop, $60 (Save $30) Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $90 $60 Steve Madden Havannah Pointed Toe Bootie, $90 (Save $40) Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $130 $90 On Cloudmonster Running Shoe, $130 Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $170 $130 Olukai Kulapa Kai Flip Flop, $55 Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $75 $55 All Saints Reina Over the Knee Boot, $330 Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $499 $330