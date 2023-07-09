The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Almost Here — Dates, Details, and Early Deals to Score Now

Sports lovers have the Super Bowl, fashion lovers have the Met Gala, but for those of us who love shopping? We have something even better: the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — and it’s just around the corner.

The wait is almost over for the Nordstrom event of the season to open, and it’s just as good, if not better, than last year’s. The sale includes over 6,000 items from every department from star brands, like Birkenstock, Barefoot Dreams, Dyson, Parachute, and more, all of which you can preview right now and start adding to your wishlist.

Some shoppers might even be able to access the three-week event early, but you’ll have to keep reading to see if it applies to you. And while you’re at it, check out 20 deals that you can snag this instant, too!

When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The TL;DR? The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is open to the public beginning on Monday, July 17. Before that, all Nordstrom cardmembers can shop the sale early depending on their Nordy Club level. As for the length of the sale, it runs all the way through Sunday, August 6 — that’s three full weeks to get your hands on amazing deals.

Who can shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The sale itself is open to everyone, but Nordstrom card members can get Early Access, which allows them to shop before the general public. But there’s more to this: Early Access shoppers gain entry to the sale at different times, depending on their Nordy Club level.

Not sure where you fall? This depends on how much you’ve spent at Nordstrom locations within the past year. Cardmembers automatically receive Influencer status and can begin shopping on Thursday, July 13. Ambassadors, or customers who have spent a minimum of $5,000, and Icons, those who have spent a minimum of $15,000, can shop as early as Wednesday, July 12 and Tuesday, July 11, respectively.

Regardless of tier, cardmembers have at least four full days to scope out the event before everyone else.

Where can I shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

If you live near a brick-and-mortar store, you can browse and shop the sale’s selection in-person, as well as coordinate curbside pickup and returns. But if you’re trying to save time, or you just want to avoid the chaos, you can also shop the sale online — and shipping is free!

What will be discounted during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The fashion, shoes, and accessories sections will be stocked with plenty of trendy pieces and even some celebrity-worn brands. This tiered maxi dress is a breezy option that mirrors the one Mindy Kaling wore earlier this year, while this button-up shirt (a style seen on many stars) is something you can wear alone or layer over tank tops and T-shirts in colder months. You can even get a head start on your fall wardrobe with quilted jackets, cozy cardigans, and stylish pants.

Going on vacation soon? Make sure to have some comfy Birkenstock sandals and a hands-free belt bag for a stress-free trip. As for packing, the Béis Mini Weekender Travel Bag is one PEOPLE writer’s favorite carry-on bag that you can use for both summer excursions and work trips, and it will be $25 off.

Don’t forget to check out the 300+ Nordstrom beauty exclusives, too. Featuring high-value kits, like this Le Labo Eau de Parfum set and the NuFace Trinity+ Smart Advanced Facial Toning Device System, they’re a good bang for your buck, since they’re worth much more than their total cost. You can also use this as an opportunity to resupply those Charlotte Tilbury lip products and Diptyque candles you’ve used every last morsel of.

While you’re at it, you’ll want to invest in everyday home and kitchen items. Get rid of those scratched, beat-up pans and get some new Viking ones, or make your home a sweet-smelling oasis with a new oil diffuser from Jo Malone London.

Though the sale doesn’t open for a few more days, Nordstrom is already overflowing with tons of discounted products — clothing and shoes included. This white midi skirt is a breathable style that you can wear in a dozen different ways and would even look cute over a fun swimsuit. Grab some accessories now, too, like a colorful Longchamp crossbody bag for 40 percent off and some Tory Burch sandals for 30 percent off.

Best Clothing and Shoes Deals to Shop Now

You also don’t have to wait for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale to splurge on some new cookware or beauty buys. If you enjoy cooking and hosting, peep these Le Creuset Dutch Ovens, which are now 37 percent off, and these $18 linen napkins that will make any dinner party feel special. As for beauty, boost your hair’s shine and tame frizz with this Briogeo kit filled with mini products or give your cheekbones a little more shine with a $27 Mac Cosmetics highlighter.

Best Home and Beauty Deals to Shop Now

You still have plenty of time before the sale starts, but it’s never too early to start planning exactly what you want. And in the meantime, keep scrolling to shop our favorite picks that are on sale right now.

Caslon Midi Skirt, $47 (Save 20%)

Nordstrom

Boden Tiered T-Shirt Dress, $78 (Save 20%)

Nordstrom

Free People Angel T-Shirt, $46 (Save Up to 25%)

Nordstrom

Becca Midcentury Metallic One-Piece Swimsuit, $118 (Save 20%)

Nordstrom

Du Paradis Floral Cotton Poplin Fit & Flare Sundress, $98 (Save 35%)

Nordstrom

Longchamp Le Foulonné Leather Wallet Crossbody Bag, $198 (Save 40%)

Nordstrom

Kate Spade New York Geometric Huggie Hoop Earrings, $44 (Save 25%)

Nordstrom

Treasure & Bond Relaxed Braided Paper Straw Panama Hat, $18 (Save 55%)

Nordstrom

Dolce Vita Paily Braided Sandal, $80 (Save Up to 55%)

Nordstrom

Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal, $139 (Save 30%)

Nordstrom

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 Running Shoe, $100 (Save Up to 25%)

Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Lowell Loafer in Natural, $96 (Save 40%)

Nordstrom

Le Creuset Signature 2.75 Quart Enamel Dutch Oven, $180 (Save 37%)

Nordstrom

Le Creuset Set of 3 Stainless Steel Nested Mixing Bowls, $84 (Save 30%)

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Set of 4 Cotton & Linen Napkins, $18 (Save 53%)

Nordstrom

Lumasol Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Ultra Fine Sunscreen Mist Starter Set, $27 (Save 40%)

Nordstrom

Tula The Iconic Duo Mini Bestsellers Set, $21 (Save 25%)

Nordstrom

Mac Cosmetics Extra Dimension Skinfinish Highlighter Powder, $26 (Save 40%)

Nordstrom

Voluspa Mini Jar Candle Duo, $24 (Save 40%)

Nordstrom

Briogeo Farewell Frizz Smooth & Shine Hair Care Minis Set, $21 (Save 30%)

Nordstrom

