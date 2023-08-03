Lifestyle The 10 Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Last-Minute Deals to Score Before It Ends Sunday Like Birkenstock sandals and Kate Spade purses By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 3, 2023 08:30AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Daisy Rodriguez It’s the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale’s swan song. The massive shopping event, which has been going on for the past few weeks, ends soon: Sunday, August 6, is the very last day before everything goes back to full price again. But you can still scoop up a handful of irresistible last-minute deals like Birkenstock sandals, Bobbi Brown tinted lip balms, Kate Spade crossbody bags, and more to soften the blow. We pulled the 10 best deals that are still there for the taking, and they’re all $160 or less. 10 Last-Minute Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandal, $109.99 (orig. $150) Viking Hard Anodized Nonstick Roasting Pan with Carving Set, $159.99 (orig. $219.99) MAC Cosmetics Prep+Prime Fix+ Face Primer & Makeup Setting Spray Duo Set, $42 ($62 value) Free People Nothin' to Say Elastic Waist Pants, $84.99 (orig. $128) Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis Sneaker, $99.99 (orig. $130–$150) Longchamp Le Pliage Néo Toiletry Bag, $89.99 (orig. $125) Halogen Essential Compression T-Shirt, $22.99 (orig. $35) Bobbi Brown Extra Lip Tint Duo, $35 ($70 value) Kate Spade New York Medium Roulette Pebble Leather Crossbody Bag, $149.99 (orig. $248) Lost + Wander Vineyards in the Valley Floral Long-Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress, $75.99 (orig. $128) Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Includes Beauty Must-Haves for Every Budget Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandal, $110 (Save $40) Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $150 $110 Comfy sandals and neutral celebrity-inspired sneakers are some of the must-have deals you need to scoop up right now. The Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandals are $40 off and hail from Birkenstock, a brand we’ve spotted on Margot Robbie, Katie Holmes, Gigi Hadid, Reese Witherspoon, and more. Or, consider these now-$100 Cole Haan sneakers that come in a sandy color that reminds us of the ones Taylor Swift stepped out in in earlier this summer. Viking Hard Anodized Nonstick Roasting Pan with Carving Set, $160 (Save $60) Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $220 $160 It might seem far away now, but before you know it, it’s going to be the holidays. If your roasting pan has seen better days, get this on-sale Viking one ahead of turkey season. It can accommodate up to 25 pounds of meat and it’s also dishwasher safe. The nonstick pan comes with a carving knife and meat fork, too. MAC Cosmetics Prep+Prime Fix+ Face Primer & Makeup Setting Spray Duo Set, $42 Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $42 If your makeup is constantly melting off your face because of the humidity, you need to add a setting spray to your beauty regimen. With just a few spritzes, this MAC Cosmetics face primer and makeup setting spray set locks everything in place for up to 12 hours and hydrates the skin at the same time. The two-pack is normally valued at $62, but it’s available for $42 right now. Other last-minute deals to shop are this toiletry bag from a Kate Middleton-used brand, this $76 floral dress that’s on trend with the breezy styles celebrities are wearing, and these comfy-looking Free People pants. Keep scrolling to shop more finds from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale before it ends. Free People Nothin' to Say Elastic Waist Pants, $85 Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $128 $85 Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis Sneaker, $100 Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $150 $100 Longchamp Le Pliage Néo Toiletry Bag, $90 Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $125 $90 Halogen Essential Compression T-Shirt, $23 (Save $12) Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $35 $23 Bobbi Brown Extra Lip Tint Duo, $35 Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $35 Kate Spade New York Medium Roulette Pebble Leather Crossbody Bag, $150 (Save $98) Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $248 $150 Lost + Wander Vineyards in the Valley Floral Long-Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress, $76 (Save $52) Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $128 $76 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Amazon’s Most Popular Portable Air Conditioner Is a ‘Life Saver’ in the Summer, and It's on Sale This Bissell Pet Vacuum with ‘Excellent Suction’ Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now This Handheld Clothing Steamer That ‘Gets Wrinkles Out Like Magic’ Is Topping Amazon’s Charts