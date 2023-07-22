These 15 Celebrity-Worn Brands All Have Price Cuts Right Now During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

They say that things are written in the stars, but, if you think about it, things are sort of written by the stars (ahem, celebrities), too. And right now, both things are true with the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Celebrities set the fashion trends, show us how to wear certain items, and even spotlight brands that deserve attention, but they’re not always cheap. Thankfully, Nordstrom’s annual event is chock-full of many celebrity-worn brands. Right now, for example, you’ll find discounts on everything from Adidas sneakers to Ugg boots to Free People skirts, plus many more styles.

Still on a summer clothing spending streak? Pick up this denim mini skirt that isn’t all that different from the one Taylor Swift wore recently. It’s definitely not a skort like hers, but it is from Free People, which is the same brand the singer opted for. You can keep going with your denim collection and add to it with a pair of 7 for All Mankind jeans, which we’ve seen on Reese Witherspoon and Gigi Hadid throughout the years. Oh, and comfy athleisure is also important, so don’t skip over this sports bra from Alo Yoga, a brand worn by Kendall Jenner, Camila Cabello, and Emily Ratajkowski.

Having so many choices can definitely stun you, so we pulled 15 of our favorites to get you on your way.

Celebrity-Worn Clothing Brands

Spanx High-Waist Straight Leg Ponte Pants, $99 (Save $49)

Nordstrom

No longer dread the day you have to pack up your summer shorts: These Spanx High-Waist Straight Leg Ponte Pants are bound to be a comfy and stylish alternative. Though they aren’t the exact pants Oprah once heralded as her “favorite,” they are from the same brand and made from the same material.

They’re available in regular, petite, and plus sizes, and plenty of sizes are still in stock. Though, if your size does sell out, you can always head to Spanx’s website for more options.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Open Front Cardigan, $100 (Save $45)

Nordstrom

If the temperatures outside are scalding, then the temperatures inside are going to be freezing. So instead of snuggling under the cozy blankets from the brand Kate Hudson and Chrissy Teigen have used, just pop on a soft cardigan from the same brand. Currently $45 off and available in four fall-ready colors, the cardigan will be put to good use.

If you have an eye for footwear, you’ll notice that celebrities keep wearing Adidas sneakers, Hunter boots, and New Balance kicks, too. So, make sure to set your sights on these discounted shoes before the sale ends.

Celebrity-Worn Shoe Brands

Ugg Mini Classic Zip Bootie, $120 (Save $50)

Nordstrom

Ugg boots will no doubt be back around again this fall and winter, so get this brown-and-black pair while they’re $50 off. The brand’s shoes have the stamp of approval from Gigi Hadid, Mindy Kaling, and Jennifer Garner. Not only will they be super warm, but you’ll also be able to put them on easier because of the fun zipper addition. In the meantime though, keep your feet cool with a pair of Vionic sandals, which is another brand Oprah previously included on her Favorite Things list.

Accessories are like the salt and pepper of your outfits — without a little spice, they’re not as exciting. Keep your look minimal with a pretty heart pendant necklace from the brand Scarlett Johansson wore to the Cannes Film Festival or add a leather wallet bag from Kurt Geiger, which we’ve seen on Sydney Sweeney, Jennifer Lopez, and Amanda Seyfried. You can always go for a roomier bag, like ones from this brand Kate Middleton wears.

Celebrity-Worn Accessories Brands

BaubleBar Set of 3 Cuff Bracelets, $50 (Save $28)

Nordstrom

Add some bling to your wrists with this three-pack of bracelets from BaubleBar. Two are on the thinner side, while the third has more sparkle and chunkiness than the rest. The pack is just $50 — that’s basically $17 a bracelet. Katie Holmes, Jennifer Aniston, and Julia Roberts have all accessorized with pieces from the affordable brand, so getting them for even less is like striking gold.

Quay Australia On the Fly 48mm Aviator Sunglasses, $43 (Save $22)

Nordstrom

Stylish sunglasses block out the sun and can even make you feel like you’re a celebrity. And the Quay Australia On the Fly 48mm Aviator Sunglasses will do just that. They have a tortoise-and-green color combo, and we wouldn’t put them past Heidi Klum and Jennifer Lopez.

Head to Nordstrom now to shop the Anniversary Sale before it ends on Sunday, August 6.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

