Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Includes Beauty Must-Haves for Every Budget — These Are the Best Deals Under $35

Grab them before the sale ends on August 6

By
Megan Schaltegger
Megan Schaltegger is a lifestyle and commerce writer. She has written for Cosmopolitan, Women's Health, Delish, PopSugar, and more.
Published on August 1, 2023 07:00AM EDT

If you’re anything like me (financially careless with a minor shopping problem) then you’ve likely scrolled your way through the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale at least once since its July 17 debut. The shopping giant is currently discounting popular brands across the fashion, beauty, and home space. And while the selection of products includes a bank-breaking $1,375 face cream and $875 “caviar” skincare set, that’s not to say there aren’t plenty of budget-friendly options within the array of skincare and beauty products on sale, too. 

We’ve scoured the digital shelves for the best under-$35 beauty exclusives currently in-stock on Nordstrom’s site. Keep scrolling to shop our favorites.

Best Beauty Deals for $30 or Less

Nordstrom Treasured Kiss Lip Kit

Nordstrom

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Care Kit

Nordstrom ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS Brow Care Kit

Nordstrom

If there’s one brow brand you want in your beauty arsenal, it’s Anastasia Beverly Hills. This discounted Brow Care Kit comes complete with a Full-size Brow Wiz Skinny Brow Pencil, which works great for adding hair-like details and dimensions to your arch, and a Mini Brow Genius Brow Serum. The latter product is a pigmented, dry wax with a custom spoolie brush that is similarly designed to create a natural, sleek finish. 

NARS Climax Mascara Duo

Nordstrom NARS Climax Mascara Duo

Nordstrom

Waterproof mascara is notoriously unreliable (it’s impossible to remove and often clumps), however, the Nars Climax Mascara is an exception. One shopper said it’s “the only mascara” they’ll buy. It doesn’t clump either, according to other reviews, and remains effectively water- and smudge-proof — so much so that it didn’t even smudge after a customer wore it in “triple digit heat.” They added that it was “still easy” to remove with micellar water at the end of the night.

Mario Badescu Ready, Set, Protect Gift Set

Nordstrom Mario Badescu Ready, Set, Protect Gift Set

Nordstrom

This editor- and celebrity-approved brand’s on-sale gift set includes three already best-selling products with the same mission. The Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30, Facial Spray with aloe, adaptogens, and coconut water, and Lip Balm work together to create an entirely dewy, glowy look thanks to each one’s hydration-forward formulas. 

The Facial Spray alone has become a fan-favorite amongst celebrities and shoppers alike. Selena Gomez’s own skincare routine includes the refreshing spray, while customers have called it their “holy grail.” 

Keep scrolling for more budget-friendly beauty and skincare deals live now during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which ends on August 6. 

Nordstrom Vacation Leisure-Enhancing Sunscreen Summer Sunscreen Duo

Nordstrom
Nordstrom MAC COSMETICS At First Lipglass Set

Nordstrom
Nordstrom KYLIE SKIN Skin Coconut Body Lotion

Nordstrom
Nordstrom LANCÃME Juicy Tubes Lip Gloss Duo Set

Nordstrom

