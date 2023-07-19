Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Has Deals for Every Budget — Here Are the Best Markdowns Starting at $10

Drumroll, please: One of the most highly anticipated sales of the year is finally here — the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

The can’t-miss sale features more than 5,000 items that are severely discounted across various categories, including clothing, footwear, handbags and luggage, jewelry, and much more. The deals run through August 6, and the best part? Prices start at just $10.

While Nordstrom cardmembers received early access ahead of the sale’s start date on July 17, anyone can now access all the sale items available online and in-store. Shoppers can also get in on The Nordy Club — the rewards program has perks like free two-day shipping and free alterations; plus, you can earn Nordstrom points on purchases to redeem for discounts on future purchases after the sale ends. And it’s free to sign up.

We scoured through the thousands of items to give you our comprehensive list of on-sale picks worth checking out, categorized by budget: under $150, $100, $50, and $25. Like all coveted sales, items go quickly, so you’ll want to take advantage of popular brands’ slashed prices, including Ugg, Barefoot Dreams, Free People, Sam Edelman, and Spanx.

Keep scrolling to see our top deal picks for every budget to shop before items sell out (or prices hike back up post-sale), and of course, you can always head to Nordstrom to see the full scope of what’s available.

Nordstrom Anniversary Deals Under $150

Sam Edelman Wilda Pointed Toe Western Boot, $130 (Save $70)

If the current coastal cowgirl trend isn’t enough justification for why you should splurge on a pair of western-style boots, this Sam Edelman pair that’s currently $70 off will be the push you need to add the pointed-toe silhouette to your closet. One shopper raved that they were “comfortable right out of the box,” while another reviewer said they are “so easy to style.”

For those who haven’t tried out Birkenstocks yet, now’s the time, as the Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandal is $40 less. Add in a pair of high-waist flare jeans from 7 For All Mankind in a faded, light wash while they’re on sale too, which can be worn this summer and into the fall.

Nordstrom Anniversary Deals Under $100

Mali + Lili Amber Vegan Leather Overnight Duffle Bag, $80

While you’re perusing Nordstrom’s thousands of sales, don’t overlook the amazing deals on bags and luggage styles that will make your next getaway less stressful when it comes to packing. This Mali + Lili Duffle is $40 off right now. The bag has top handles, a crossbody strap, and numerous storage pockets, and it also has a handy trolley strap so it can slide easily onto the handle of your rolling luggage.

Other standout deals under $100 include this cable knit sweater from Free People that one shopper described as “gorgeous, soft,” and “dreamy,” that’s over $50 off. There’s also a pair of Spanx faux leather leggings, also known as “magic pants,” according to one reviewer. The leggings have thousands of five-star reviews that mention how “comfy” and “smoothing” they are, and they’re available in regular and petite lengths. And don’t miss out on these Ugg slide slippers that are available in six different colors and, according to a shopper, are “perfect for on-the-go casual days.”

Nordstrom Anniversary Deals Under $50

Zella Luxe High Waist Rib Flare Leggings, $50

Regardless of the time of year, leggings are a fundamental closet staple that transcends all seasons, meaning if there’s a shopper-loved pair on sale, we’re probably adding them to our virtual cart. This flared style from Zella is “very flattering,” according to one shopper, and is made from a breathable blend of nylon and spandex, so they’re comfortable for everyday wear and not just for workouts. Another reviewer said the ribbed texture makes them “slightly more polished than a regular yoga pant.”

Nordstrom Anniversary Deals Under $25

Baublebar Crystal Pavé Initial Slider Bracelet, $20

Don’t sleep on Nordstrom’s under-$25 deals that feature wardrobe staples like this $13 V-neck short-sleeve pocket tee and this $10 Halogen camisole. We also found a selection of accessories on sale, including the Baublebar Crystal Pavé Initial Slider Bracelet to add a bit of sparkle to your wrist stack that one person called “one of the nicest looking bracelets” they’ve ever purchased. Snag your initial or grab more than one to pair together like another shopper did.

For more must-shop deals, head to Nordstrom to explore the thousands of styles included in Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, and be sure to act fast since we’ve seen items go quickly during past sales.

7 For All Mankind Dojo Ultrahigh Waist Flare Leg Jeans, $150

Ugg Discoquette Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper, $75

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Open Front Cardigan, $100

Vacay Future 20-Inch Spinner Suitcase, $130 (Save $50)

Nordstrom Everyday Cubic Zirconia Huggie Hoop Earrings, $23

Halogen Absolute Camisole, $10

