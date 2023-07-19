15 Back-to-School Deals to Shop at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale with Prices Starting at $12

Stock up on kids shoes, clothes, accessories, and more just in time for the new school year

By
Esther Carlstone
Esther Carlstone
Esther Carlstone

Esther is a Commerce Editorial Director working on parenting content across Travel + Leisure, Parents, PEOPLE and Health. She loves traveling the globe with her three kids and helping readers find the best products they never may have heard of. A Southern California native, Esther loves her home base of Los Angeles where she often takes off for travels near and far with her three kids. Iceland and Korea have been their favorite international destinations so far, and there hasn't been a California road trip that's disappointed yet. Esther graduated from UCLA with a Bachelors in English and minor in Public Policy.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 19, 2023 08:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Best BTS Finds from Nordstrom Tout
Photo:

People / Madison Woiten

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally here, and open to everyone. While many of us flock to the sale to snag great deals on clothes, accessories, and home goods for ourselves, what many people don’t know is that Nordstrom also has a pretty stellar kids section filled with kids clothes, shoes, and accessories from top brands like Nike, Adidas, Vans, and more. 

And with back to school season right around the corner, it’s the perfect time for parents and caregivers to stock up on new outfits, basics, shoes, and accessories for the new school year — all at a major discount. It can be overwhelming to scroll through the pages (and pages) of sales, so we’ve narrowed down our 15 top kid finds to help out. 

Just remember, if you see something you like, make sure to check out because popular items often quickly go out of stock, and even though the sale runs through Sunday, August 6, many things will be long gone before then.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Back to School Deals

Zella Girl Kids’ Live in Joggers, $30

Nordstrom Kids' Live In Joggers

Nordstrom

The popular Zella Live In Joggers come in a mini version, making it the perfect wardrobe staple for any active kid. Best of all? There are pockets!

With a drawstring waistband,and super soft, stretchy material, this is a pair of pants that even the pickiest kid won’t complain about wearing.

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth 32-Ounce Water Bottle, $40

Nordstrom HYDRO FLASK 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Water Bottle

Nordstrom

If you have older kids, you’ll likely already have heard or seen that the Hydro Flask Water Bottles are the water bottles to have, so scoop up a few while they’re majorly discounted. The wide mouth makes it easy to fill with ice cubes for those still hot early back to school months, and the 32-ounce capacity will ensure they stay hydrated. The two color choices, ultraviolet and the creamy neutral moonlight, are both equally covetable. Just don’t blame us if you end up grabbing one for yourself, too.

Jem Kids’ Mickey Mouse Sweatshirt and Sweatpants Set, $30

Nordstrom Kids' Mickey Mouse Print Sweatshirt & Sweatpants Set

Nordstrom

For kids who are about to start preschool or kindergarten, this sweet Mickey-theme fleece sweatsuit will be perfect for the upcoming fall and winter months. They can wear the versatile two-piece set as separates or as a full outfit. And at $15 off, it’s a total steal right now.

Nike Downshifter 12 Sneakers, $49

Nordstrom Downshifter 12 Sneaker

Nordstrom

Kids outgrow shoes in what feels like the blink of an eye, and making sure they have good quality sneakers that won’t get holes in them after the first month, is key. These lightweight and flexible Nike Downshifter 12 Sneakers are marked down to less than $50 right now. A breathable upper mesh ensures their feet stay nice and cool, while cushioned insoles help support their growing feet. The sneakers are available in pink and black and come in kids sizes 8-12. 

Keep scrolling for more of our favorite back to school finds from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Adidas Trefoil 6-Pack No Show Socks, $12

Nordstrom Trefoil 6-Pack No-Show Socks

Nordstrom

Nike Embroidered Swoosh T-Shirt, $15

Nordstrom Kids' Embroidered Swoosh T-Shirt

Nordstrom

Hunter Kids’ Classic Rainboots, $47 (Save $37)

Nordstrom Hunter Kids' Original First Classic Waterproof Rain Boot

Nordstrom

Nike Revolution Toddler/Little Kid Sneaker, $45 (Save $25)

Nordstrom Nike Revolution Sneaker

Nordstrom

Treasure & Bond Kids Denim Hooded Jacket, $43

Nordstrom Treasure & Bond Kids' Hooded Denim Jacket

Nordstrom

Vans Kids’ Old Skool Sneaker, $35

Nordstrom Vans Kids' Old Skool Sneaker

Nordstrom

Nike Kids’ Club Fleece Joggers, $30

Nordstrom Nike Kids' Club Fleece Joggers

Nordstrom

Tucker + Tate Kids’ Bootcut Jeggings, $23

Nordstrom Tucker + Tate Kids' Bootcut Jeggings

Nordstrom

Native Shoes Robbie Sugarlite Slip-Ons, $39

Nordstrom Native Shoes Robbie Sugarlite Slip-On Shoe

Nordstrom

Tucker + Tate Animal Ear Fleece Jacket, $43

Nordstrom Tucker + Tate Kids' Animal Ear High Pile Fleece Jacket

Nordstrom

Tucker + Tate Animal Ear Ruffle Hem Hoodie Jacket, $26

Nordstrom Tucker + Tate Animal Ear Ruffle Hem Hoodie

Nordstrom

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Cameron Diaz Fanny Pack Tout
Cameron Diaz Stuffed Wine Cans Into the Practical Hands-Free Bag Style Kate Hudson and Camila Cabello Wear
Jennifer Garner attends "Party Down" FYC at Hollywood Athletic Club
Jennifer Garner Wore a Polka-Dot Midi Skirt, and We Found Similar Styles of the Summer Trend Starting at $25
Deal Roundup: summer pants tout
Breezy Summer Pants Are on Sale During Amazon Prime Day, and Our Favorite Styles Are Under $40
Related Articles
Dish Rack Tout
This Dish Rack That 'Holds More Than You Think' Is Climbing the Charts at Amazon — and It's Only $24
Emma Watson Linen Pants Tout
Emma Watson Watched Wimbledon in the Lightweight Pants You Can Wear All Summer — Get a Pair Starting at $20
Spanx Price Matching Tout
The Flattering Spanx Leggings Jennifer Garner and Kristen Bell Wear on Repeat Are on Sale Everywhere You Look
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Tout
Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Has Deals for Every Budget — Here Are the Best Markdowns Starting at $10
Chrissy Teigen Birkenstock Sandals
Chrissy Teigen Keeps Wearing These Birkenstock Sandals with Dresses and Leggings
Katie holmes, Reese witherspoon and Gwenyth paltrow in birkenstocks
8 Pairs of Birkenstock Sandals to Pick Up This Weekend — Starting at $74
NAS Opening Day Tout
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Here — Shop the Best 30 Deals Now Before Prices Go Back Up
Weekend Sales Tout
The 7 Best Deals This Weekend: Hoka Shoes, Aerie Swimsuits, Early Nordstrom Sales, and More
Your Comprehensive Guide to All the Best Deals at Ulta's Big Summer Beauty Sale Which Ends in 24 Hours Tout
Ulta’s Big Summer Beauty Sale Is Almost Over, but There Are Still Deals on Kiehl’s, L’Oréal, Too Faced, and More
Deal Roundup: Most Popular Products Shoppers Bought Tout
The 15 Most Popular Products Amazon Shoppers Bought on Prime Day, Some of Which Are Still on Sale Now
Amazon Prime Day Finds Under $10 Tout
Prime Day-Level Deals Are Still Happening in Amazon’s Outlet — and All of These Finds Are Under $10
Best Grill Cleaners of 2023
The 10 Best Grill Cleaners of 2023, According to Grilling Experts
Amazon Prime Day Extended Deals Tout
The 87 Best Prime Day Deals Still Available at Amazon — Starting at $7
Roundup: Best Prime Day Deals for Teachers Tout
The 21 Best Back-to-School Deals Parents and Teachers Can Buy This Prime Day — Starting at $4
Amazon Prime Day Crocs Unisex-Adult Bayaband Slide Sandals
This 'Comfortable' Crocs Sandal Is at Its Lowest Price in 3 Years for Amazon Prime Day
Nordstrom
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Almost Here — Dates, Details, and Early Deals to Score Now