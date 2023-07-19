15 Back-to-School Deals to Shop at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale with Prices Starting at $12

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally here, and open to everyone. While many of us flock to the sale to snag great deals on clothes, accessories, and home goods for ourselves, what many people don’t know is that Nordstrom also has a pretty stellar kids section filled with kids clothes, shoes, and accessories from top brands like Nike, Adidas, Vans, and more.

And with back to school season right around the corner, it’s the perfect time for parents and caregivers to stock up on new outfits, basics, shoes, and accessories for the new school year — all at a major discount. It can be overwhelming to scroll through the pages (and pages) of sales, so we’ve narrowed down our 15 top kid finds to help out.

Just remember, if you see something you like, make sure to check out because popular items often quickly go out of stock, and even though the sale runs through Sunday, August 6, many things will be long gone before then.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Back to School Deals

Zella Girl Kids’ Live in Joggers, $30

The popular Zella Live In Joggers come in a mini version, making it the perfect wardrobe staple for any active kid. Best of all? There are pockets!

With a drawstring waistband,and super soft, stretchy material, this is a pair of pants that even the pickiest kid won’t complain about wearing.

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth 32-Ounce Water Bottle, $40

If you have older kids, you’ll likely already have heard or seen that the Hydro Flask Water Bottles are the water bottles to have, so scoop up a few while they’re majorly discounted. The wide mouth makes it easy to fill with ice cubes for those still hot early back to school months, and the 32-ounce capacity will ensure they stay hydrated. The two color choices, ultraviolet and the creamy neutral moonlight, are both equally covetable. Just don’t blame us if you end up grabbing one for yourself, too.

Jem Kids’ Mickey Mouse Sweatshirt and Sweatpants Set, $30

For kids who are about to start preschool or kindergarten, this sweet Mickey-theme fleece sweatsuit will be perfect for the upcoming fall and winter months. They can wear the versatile two-piece set as separates or as a full outfit. And at $15 off, it’s a total steal right now.

Nike Downshifter 12 Sneakers, $49

Kids outgrow shoes in what feels like the blink of an eye, and making sure they have good quality sneakers that won’t get holes in them after the first month, is key. These lightweight and flexible Nike Downshifter 12 Sneakers are marked down to less than $50 right now. A breathable upper mesh ensures their feet stay nice and cool, while cushioned insoles help support their growing feet. The sneakers are available in pink and black and come in kids sizes 8-12.

Keep scrolling for more of our favorite back to school finds from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Adidas Trefoil 6-Pack No Show Socks, $12

Nike Embroidered Swoosh T-Shirt, $15

Hunter Kids’ Classic Rainboots, $47 (Save $37)

Nike Revolution Toddler/Little Kid Sneaker, $45 (Save $25)

Treasure & Bond Kids Denim Hooded Jacket, $43

Vans Kids’ Old Skool Sneaker, $35

Nike Kids’ Club Fleece Joggers, $30

Tucker + Tate Kids’ Bootcut Jeggings, $23

Native Shoes Robbie Sugarlite Slip-Ons, $39

Tucker + Tate Animal Ear Fleece Jacket, $43

Tucker + Tate Animal Ear Ruffle Hem Hoodie Jacket, $26

