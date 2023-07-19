Shopping 15 Back-to-School Deals to Shop at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale with Prices Starting at $12 Stock up on kids shoes, clothes, accessories, and more just in time for the new school year By Esther Carlstone Esther Carlstone Esther is a Commerce Editorial Director working on parenting content across Travel + Leisure, Parents, PEOPLE and Health. She loves traveling the globe with her three kids and helping readers find the best products they never may have heard of. A Southern California native, Esther loves her home base of Los Angeles where she often takes off for travels near and far with her three kids. Iceland and Korea have been their favorite international destinations so far, and there hasn't been a California road trip that's disappointed yet. Esther graduated from UCLA with a Bachelors in English and minor in Public Policy. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 19, 2023 08:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Madison Woiten The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally here, and open to everyone. While many of us flock to the sale to snag great deals on clothes, accessories, and home goods for ourselves, what many people don’t know is that Nordstrom also has a pretty stellar kids section filled with kids clothes, shoes, and accessories from top brands like Nike, Adidas, Vans, and more. And with back to school season right around the corner, it’s the perfect time for parents and caregivers to stock up on new outfits, basics, shoes, and accessories for the new school year — all at a major discount. It can be overwhelming to scroll through the pages (and pages) of sales, so we’ve narrowed down our 15 top kid finds to help out. Just remember, if you see something you like, make sure to check out because popular items often quickly go out of stock, and even though the sale runs through Sunday, August 6, many things will be long gone before then. Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Back to School Deals Zella Girl Kids’ Live In Joggers, $29.99 (orig. $45) Hydro Flask Wide Mouth 32-Ounce Water Bottle, $39.99 (orig. $52) Jem Kids’ Mickey Mouse Sweatshirt and Sweatpants Set, $29.99 (orig. $48) Nike Revolution Toddler/Little Kid Sneaker, $44.99 (orig, $60) Adidas Trefoil 6-Pack No Show Socks, $11.99 (orig. $18) Treasure & Bond Kids Denim Hooded Jacket, $42.99 (orig. $65) Hunter Kids’ Classic Rainboots, $46.99 (orig. $70) Vans Kids’ Old Skool Sneaker, $34.99 (orig. $45) Nike Kids’ Club Fleece Joggers, $29.99 (orig. $40) Nike Embroidered Swoosh T-Shirt, $14.99 (orig. $20) Tucker + Tate Kids’ Bootcut Jeggings, $22.99 (orig. $35) Native Shoes Robbie Sugarlite Slip-Ons, $38.99 (orig. $55) Tucker + Tate Animal Ear Fleece Jacket, $42.99 (orig. $65) Zella Girl Kids’ Live in Joggers, $30 Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $45 $30 The popular Zella Live In Joggers come in a mini version, making it the perfect wardrobe staple for any active kid. Best of all? There are pockets! With a drawstring waistband,and super soft, stretchy material, this is a pair of pants that even the pickiest kid won’t complain about wearing. Hydro Flask Wide Mouth 32-Ounce Water Bottle, $40 Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $57 $40 If you have older kids, you’ll likely already have heard or seen that the Hydro Flask Water Bottles are the water bottles to have, so scoop up a few while they’re majorly discounted. The wide mouth makes it easy to fill with ice cubes for those still hot early back to school months, and the 32-ounce capacity will ensure they stay hydrated. The two color choices, ultraviolet and the creamy neutral moonlight, are both equally covetable. Just don’t blame us if you end up grabbing one for yourself, too. Jem Kids’ Mickey Mouse Sweatshirt and Sweatpants Set, $30 Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $45 $30 For kids who are about to start preschool or kindergarten, this sweet Mickey-theme fleece sweatsuit will be perfect for the upcoming fall and winter months. They can wear the versatile two-piece set as separates or as a full outfit. And at $15 off, it’s a total steal right now. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Here — Shop the Best 30 Deals Now Before Prices Go Back Up Nike Downshifter 12 Sneakers, $49 Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $65 $49 Kids outgrow shoes in what feels like the blink of an eye, and making sure they have good quality sneakers that won’t get holes in them after the first month, is key. These lightweight and flexible Nike Downshifter 12 Sneakers are marked down to less than $50 right now. A breathable upper mesh ensures their feet stay nice and cool, while cushioned insoles help support their growing feet. The sneakers are available in pink and black and come in kids sizes 8-12. Keep scrolling for more of our favorite back to school finds from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Adidas Trefoil 6-Pack No Show Socks, $12 Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $18 $12 Nike Embroidered Swoosh T-Shirt, $15 Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $20 $15 Hunter Kids’ Classic Rainboots, $47 (Save $37) Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $70 $47 Nike Revolution Toddler/Little Kid Sneaker, $45 (Save $25) Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $60 $45 Treasure & Bond Kids Denim Hooded Jacket, $43 Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $65 $43 Vans Kids’ Old Skool Sneaker, $35 Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $54 $35 Nike Kids’ Club Fleece Joggers, $30 Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $40 $30 Tucker + Tate Kids’ Bootcut Jeggings, $23 Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $35 $23 Native Shoes Robbie Sugarlite Slip-Ons, $39 Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $55 $39 Tucker + Tate Animal Ear Fleece Jacket, $43 Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $65 $43 Tucker + Tate Animal Ear Ruffle Hem Hoodie Jacket, $26 Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $39 $26 Do you love a good deal? 