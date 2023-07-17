The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Here — Shop the Best 30 Deals Now Before Prices Go Back Up

The wait is over! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially open for everyone to shop.

If you were one of the big Nordstrom spenders who got Early Access, lucky you! But today, anyone has access to the thousands of deals marked down right now. More than 5,000 items, including Olaplex shampoo, Spanx leggings, and Teva sandals, not to mention steals from brands that Oprah Winfrey, Katie Holmes, and Hilary Duff approve of, are available for a sliver of their usual price.

Clearly, there’s a lot to sort through, so we pulled our 30 favorites to give you a helping hand. The sale runs for the next few weeks — it ends on Sunday, August 6 — but things will sell out, so don’t wait!

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Clothing Deals

The selection of clothing styles and brands on sale doesn’t disappoint. More than 1,000 items from familiar brands have prices beyond compare. Fill your cart with Levi’s jeans, Eberjay pajamas, and trendy midi dresses now.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $65

Nordstrom

Faux leather leggings like these ones from Spanx are a must-have for fall, but they can just as easily be built into your summer lineup. Style them with a cropped blazer and braided heeled sandals for dinner and drinks, or with an everyday T-shirt and jelly slides when you just want to spend the day in comfy clothes.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Shoes Deals

There are just so many tip-top deals on shoes, we had to give them a category of their own. Save big on big brands, like Teva, the sandals Katie Holmes wears, Sorel, the brand that’s earned a spot on Oprah’s Favorite Things list, and Ugg, the slippers seemingly all A-listers wear, plus, Adidas, Vince Camuto, and more.

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal, $130

Nordstrom

You can start preparing for the chillier weather that’s on the horizon, but summer isn’t over yet. Snatch up these Birkenstock Arizona sandals for $130 and wear them for all the beach days, pool parties, and summer strolls still yet to be had. Plus, the larger-than-usual buckle is a fun detail that sets you apart from the Birkenstock-wearing band of celebrities.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Accessories Deals

Have an outfit that needs a bit of sprucing up? Slide the BaubleBar Crystal Pavé Initial Bracelet onto your wrist for a bit of personalized bling (Hilary Duff wears bracelets from the brand, too), and add this cream-colored belt to your waist for more definition and detail. Or, grab whatever floats your accessory boat, as hundreds of them have reduced prices during the sale.

Longchamp Large Le Pliage Recycled Canvas Travel Bag, $155

Nordstrom

If you’re looking for a new go-to bag for any occasion, nab the Longchamp Large Le Pliage Travel Bag. Since it can expand and collapse for extra storage when needed, it’s bigger and more spacious than the one we’ve seen Kate Middleton wear. But as someone who owns an expandable version, I can personally attest to its usefulness. Wear it to work, the airport, and the grocery store — there are so many options!

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Home Deals

Your home should be cozy, comforting, and inviting. And predictably, everything you need to achieve that has slashed prices for the next few weeks. Voluspa candles, stainless steel tea kettles, and pans from Our Place, a brand Selena Gomez uses, are all $150 or less — the perfect recipe for a night spent at home.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket, $98

Nordstrom

And don’t forget to pick up an irresistibly soft Barefoot Dreams blanket. This one is almost $50 off and comes in four colors — gray, white, and two shades of blue. One shopper, who has two of them, described them as “pure luxury,” and a second shopper said that they’ve been their “go-to gift for years.” And you know who else likes to gift them? Hailey Bieber.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Beauty Deals

You can’t ask the mirror, mirror, on the wall which beauty deals are the fairest of them all, but that’s because they all have pretty darn good prices. Take note: top-shelf brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Armani Beauty, Jo Malone London, Oribe, and Clinique are included.

T3 SinglePass 1.25-Inch Ceramic Curling Iron, $114

Nordstrom

If you’re going to spend a pretty penny on hair tools, you want to make sure they work well. One product you can depend on is the T3 SinglePass Ceramic Curling Iron, which we ranked it as the best curling iron overall. It has five heat settings and works on all hair types, including curly hair, and it’s 33 percent off.

Additional Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals

Some of the products we’ve already mentioned are best-sellers, but others, like the Nuna Pipa Stroller & Car Seat Travel System and the Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Water Bottle didn’t exactly fit into a neat category — but they’re still must-grabs while they’re on sale for as little as $40.

Nordstrom Men’s Driving Penny Loafer, $60

Nordstrom

Spoil the men in your life with new penny loafers. This gray pair is a bit of a seasonal chameleon since it’s light enough to wear with a summer color palette but neutral enough to wear come fall, too. They’re $60 right now, but they usually cost $90.

