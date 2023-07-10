Fans were unexpectedly asked to leave a Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds concert in Saratoga Springs, New York due to a bomb threat over the weekend before the former Oasis member took the stage.

After opening acts Metric and Garbage's performances at Saratoga Performing Arts Center on Saturday, crowd members were instructed to exit the venue in response to what local police departments have since revealed as a bomb threat, though no explosive was found.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the concert at Saratoga Performing Arts Center was suspended ‪at 9:40 p.m. and concert attendees were evacuated without incident. K9s completed a sweep of the venue after the crowd exited, with negative results," read a post shared to the New York State Park Police's Facebook page on Sunday.

"This incident is under investigation.‬ This case will be investigated as, Making a Terroristic Threat, a Class D Felony," continued the message.

While Gallagher, 56, has not commented on the matter, Garbage took to Twitter after performing at the venue and wrote, "We have no idea what happened tonight. We were just all evacuated and we were concerned for everyone !!!"

The rock band, writing before details of the threat were released, continued at the time, "I’m sorry we have no real information. We were just told there was an emergency evacuation!!!!"

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' tour continues on Monday with a show at the Central Park Summerstage in New York City, also featuring Metric and Garbage. The band will then perform concerts in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts before launching a string of international dates in Europe and Asia throughout the end of the year.

In April, a Sabrina Carpenter concert at Keller Auditorium in Portland, Oregon was canceled moments before the singer was due to walk out on stage after reports of a bomb threat.

Carpenter, 24, shared an update on her Twitter page after the cancellation, telling fans, "I am so sorry. I love you very much." The performer wrote: "I can't tell you how much it breaks my heart, this is the last thing I wanted to do but due to unforeseen circumstances we will not be able to perform tonight."

"You will be refunded – refunds will come at point of purchase and we are doing our best to reschedule at a later date. The venue is closing for the evening, please take care of yourselves and return home safely."

Fans on social media said the concert was canceled at about 10 p.m., after the opening act Spill Tab had already performed.

"Employees with the Crystal Ballroom called 911 after receiving an anonymous phone call from an individual claiming they were going to blow up the venue," Portland Police Bureau Lieutenant Nathan Sheppard told PEOPLE at the time. "We contacted both venues and also conducted extra patrols around the Ballroom due to the threat."

