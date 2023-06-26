Noah Schnapp Celebrates 'First Pride' in New York City Nearly 6 Months After Coming Out

Noah Schnapp is embracing his true self during Pride Month!

On Sunday, the 18-year-old Stranger Things star shared a glimpse of himself celebrating Pride for the first time after coming out as gay in January.

He posted photos of himself— wearing a rainbow “Straight Outta the Closet” shirt — dancing in the fountain in Washington Square Park as well as kissing his mother Karine on the cheek and swimming in a rooftop pool.

“First pride❤️” he wrote alongside the festive photos from the weekend.

The celebration comes nearly six months after the actor announced he was gay in in a TikTok video. In the clip, the actor lip-synced to an audio clip which said, "You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious."

Over the video, Schnapp wrote, "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know'"

"I guess I'm more similar to Will than I thought," he captioned the clip, referring to his character Will Byers on the hit Netflix series.

Over the show's four seasons, fans have repeatedly questioned whether Will was gay, with some even criticizing the series for not explicitly stating the seemingly obvious sooner.

In July, Schnapp addressed Will's sexual orientation, confirming that the teenager has romantic feelings toward best friend Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard).

"Obviously, it was hinted at in Season 1: It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, 'Is it just him growing up slower than his friends?'" Schnapp told Variety. "Now that he's gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it's 100% clear that he is gay, and he does love Mike."

Noah Schnapp. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

Since then, Schnapp’s Stranger Things costars David Harbour and Finn Wolfhard have shown their support for him.

"When I saw it, I just had a big smile on my face," Wolfhard, 20, told GQ in February. "I was just really proud of him."

"I'm always happy for people that are true to themselves and come out. That was terrific," Harbour, 48, told E! News of Schnapp's announcement later that month.

Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix.

