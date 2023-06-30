Noah Cyrus Says Internet Trolls Made Her 'Suicidal'

Noah Cyrus is hitting back at haters who tried to tear her down after her engagement news.

“Since i've announced something so pure and happy for me and my life the internet and commenters have been working so hard to take the joy, love and happiness from me,” the 23-year-old singer wrote in two posts on her Instagram Story on Thursday, the New York Post’s Page Six reported.

The emotional posts — which are no longer available — were written in white text over a dark background and came just three days after Cyrus announced her engagement to fashion designer Pinkus. They revealed a frustration towards users labeling her as “ugly” and “commenting on my face and body as you all did when i was just 11-12 years old.. when i was still forming my brain."

“I was lead to believe by these same people on the internet that myself that little girl self didn't deserve to live because she was not good enough and did not reach your beauty standards,” Cyrus wrote in the posts shared by Page Six.

The “You Belong to Somebody Else” singer described previously being affected by the internet’s cruelty and struggling with suicidal thoughts and addiction, writing, “I’ve been reminded again today how deeply f—- up the internet is and how it turned me against myself and lead [sic] myself to believe I should kill myself, wasn’t worth living, ended up suicidal and depending on drugs.”

"I worry so deeply for the children growing up on the internet and for my own children. no one deserves the words I've read today," she wrote, before adding that she felt "lucky" that she is currently in a place where such comments cannot trigger her to "hurt" herself. "The internet is hell on earth and we're all here together. Have a good day," the singer continued.

In a second Instagram Story post, Cyrus said her motivation for sharing her thoughts was to defend others becoming impacted by “these same words being told to them and far worse.”

“We live in 2023 we have GOT to stop judging people for who they love, what they look like, where they come from, and how THEY live THEIR lives.” she continued, adding that she was “sick of it” and that “people are losing their lives to these types of words."

Cyrus concluded by describing the hate as “murderous words that you people drop at the press of a button and there is never any accountability held. i'm so tired of seeing it on the daily. it really makes me sick.”

Her candid post was a stark contrast to the joyful Instagram post she shared earlier this week. Celebrating her engagement to Pinkus, it featured an array of photographs with her fiancé as well as a shot of her sparkling engagement ring.

"The greatest moment of my entire life was saying 'yes' to spending the rest of ours together. this past month of being your fiancé and being in our own little world of just us two has been so perfect and i wish i could never leave this time," she wrote alongside pictures of herself and Pinkus at various events and casual hangouts.

Cyrus became particularly poetic as she described her relationship with the COLORS Clothing Company designer, writing: "i never thought i would ever meet a man like you or someone so selfless and filled with so much love to give. you’re the least judge mental human being i’ve ever met. the most talented, the most loyal, the kindest person. i’ve never felt more loved or in love. i now know the feeling of forever not being long enough."

"I’m so excited to spend this life with you," continued Cyrus. "our life so far is a life i never thought i deserved or would live. i never thought i’d be looking forward to living as much as i look forward to living with you,” ending the caption with ​"i’m so grateful for you. i don’t know how i got so lucky … i would say 'yes' to you every day for the rest of my life.. i love you Pinks. i love you i love you i love you."

