Noah Cyrus Makes Her Runway Debut at Marine Serre Show in Paris 2 Days Before Announcing Engagement

Noah Cyrus traded the stage for the catwalk!

The “July” singer walked in her first fashion show in Paris on Saturday and shared her gratitude onInstagram.

Cyrus walked the runway for Marine Serre’s Spring 2024 Menswear collection. The French designer has amassed a huge following in recent years for her largely upcycled looks — many of which feature her signature crescent moon pattern — and has dressed stars including Madonna, Lady Gaga and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

The “Make Me (Cry)” singer showed Serre some love in her post, writing: “thank you so much to marine serre and her entire team who is so loving and welcoming for this experience and opportunity. what an honor it is for me to have walked my first show for you.”

“this entire experience was so loving and positive and i’m forever grateful for everyone involved,” she continued. “my heartbeats for @marineserre_official … thank you thank you thank you i love you so much.”

For the newest collection from the designer, titled “HEARTBEAT,” Cyrus hit the catwalk in a quintessentially Serre look: a nude-and-black bodysuit in the house's iconic crescent-moon print layered under a drapey, asymmetrical black dress with a thigh-high slit.

The Hardest Part songstress’s ensemble was paired with bold, Julia Fox-esque eyeliner, a sleek “wet” hairstyle and invisible eyebrows.

From a barricaded standing-room-only section along the catwalk to the electronic music that played as models walked the runway, the show took the “beat” in “heartbeat” very seriously. In fact, Cyrus wasn’t the only musician on the runway — she was joined by fellow singers Teyana Taylor and Miguel.

Fashion designer Pinkus, who the “Again” singer has been engaged to for one month, cheered his fiancée on from the front row. After the show, he celebrated her runway debut with a heartfelt Instagram post.

Noah Cyrus and Pinkus at afterparty for June 24 Marine Serre fashion show. Instagram/noahcyrus

Pinkus shared several photos and videos from the “HEARTBEAT” show and afterparty, which he captioned “proudest fiancé.”

In one of the videos shared by the designer, who Cyrus affectionately refers to as “Pinks,” the singer-songwriter blows a kiss at her fiancé as she passes him on the runway.

“💍 forever,” she commented on Pinkus’ loving tribute. “the fiancé collection.”

Just two days later, the couple announced their engagement publicly.