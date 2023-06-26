Noah Cyrus Is Engaged to Fashion Designer Pinkus: 'So Excited to Spend This Life with You'

The pair has been engaged for one month, Cyrus wrote on Instagram: "i would say 'yes' to you every day for the rest of my life"

Published on June 26, 2023 05:15PM EDT
Noah Cyrus engagement post
Pinkus and Noah Cyrus; the ring.

Noah Cyrus/ Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Noah Cyrus and Pinkus!

On Monday, the singer-songwriter revealed she's been engaged to the fashion designer for a month with an Instagram post, showing off photos with her fiancé as well as a shot of her eye-catching engagement ring.

"the greatest moment of my entire life was saying 'yes' to spending the rest of ours together. this past month of being your fiancé and being in our own little world of just us two has been so perfect and i wish i could never leave this time," wrote Cyrus, 23 alongside pictures of herself and Pinkus at various events and casual hangouts.

Noah Cyrus engagement post
Pinkus and Noah Cyrus.

Noah Cyrus/ Instagram

She waxed poetic about her relationship with the COLORS Clothing Company designer: "i never thought i would ever meet a man like you or someone so selfless and filled with so much love to give. you’re the least judge mental human being i’ve ever met. the most talented, the most loyal, the kindest person. i’ve never felt more loved or in love. i now know the feeling of forever not being long enough."

"i’m so excited to spend this life with you," continued Cyrus. "our life so far is a life i never thought i deserved or would live. i never thought i’d be looking forward to living as much as i look forward to living with you."

Noah Cyrus engagement post
Noah Cyrus and Pinkus.

Noah Cyrus/ Instagram

The "Ready to Go" performer's caption concluded, "i’m so grateful for you. i don’t know how i got so lucky … i would say 'yes' to you every day for the rest of my life.. i love you Pinks. i love you i love you i love you."

In the post's comments section, Pinkus cheekily wrote, "u want kids?"

Earlier this week, he shared a photo of Cyrus on Instagram alongside the caption, "proudest fiancé."

Noah Cyrus engagement post
Noah Cyrus and Pinkus.

Noah Cyrus/ Instagram

While it's unclear how long the couple's been together, they first made their relationship public with a TikTok video shared in April. "for once .. my happiness is leaking into my music," she wrote alongside a video of herself and Pinkus kissing in a car, soundtracked by her recent single, "Everybody Needs Someone." They've also made public appearances at various fashion shows this year.

Cyrus was previously publicly linked to rapper Lil Xan in 2018.

Their engagement marks the Cyrus family's latest, as Noah's father Billy Ray Cyrus is currently set to tie the knot with singer-songwriter Firerose, while her mother Tish Cyrus is engaged to marry Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell.

