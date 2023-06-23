Former Alabama star Brandon Miller was selected second overall in Thursday night’s NBA Draft, and the newest Charlotte Hornet says he “can’t wait” to get started with his new team.

When he makes his debut in the NBA next season, the 20-year-old says fans can expect him to win.

"Any team that gets me is gonna get a winner. I'm willing to make all the winning plays and go out there to get better and make my teammates better," Miller says on the red carpet at Thursday's NBA Draft.

Sarah Stier/Getty

Miller, a 6-foot-9 forward from Alabama State, was predicted by NBA analysts to be an early first-round pick during this year’s event. Still, Miller holds onto a charming amount of excitement as a basketball fan himself when it comes to meeting players he admires on the court.

“I’m excited to play against everybody, really. It’s exciting to see them on TV and then in person,” Miller tells PEOPLE.

The Nashville native says LA Clippers’ forward Robert Covington and Cleveland Cavaliers’ All-Star Darius Garland were the first players he met in person. “I know them and I just think those guys are so cool," he says.

Miller says he most admires the way both NBA players carry themselves, especially when they interact with fans. “I love being around them because just seeing those guys out, the way they are when they’re just like, taking pictures with fans, motivates me,” he explains.

Brandon Sumrall/Getty

An athlete with a strong fanbase of his own, Miller says interacting with fans is something he’s excited about when he starts his NBA career.

Between red carpet interviews and greeting friends in his draft class, Miller tries to stop for young fans who have been calling for him since he arrived at Barclay’s Center more than a half hour before.

“I’m loving it,” Miller says, reaching for a young fan’s Sharpie and hat. “The atmosphere here is great, and I’m having a lot of fun with these fans."