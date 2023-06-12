N.J. Husband Kills Wife’s Boyfriend, then Himself in Murder-Suicide that Left Wife Injured

Isaiah Cobb, 33, and Terrance Carroll, 51, of Newark, were both found shot to death on Saturday, say authorities. Carroll's wife, 31, was injured

By KC Baker
Published on June 12, 2023 04:01PM EDT
Isaiah Cobb
Isaiah Cobb. Photo:

Facebook

Authorities in New Jersey are investigating a murder-suicide Saturday that left two men dead and one woman injured.

On Sunday, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé announced that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the deadly shooting.

On Saturday at 11:30 p.m., Newark police responded to a shooting, where they found Isaiah Cobb, 33, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Robert Florida, the Public Information Officer for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

At 11:45 p.m., he was pronounced dead at the scene, Florida said.

Officers also found Terrance Carroll, 51, of Newark, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Florida. He was taken to University Hospital and pronounced dead on Sunday at 12:13 a.m.

A female victim was injured and is being evaluated at a local hospital. A law enforcement source tells PEOPLE that Carroll allegedly shot Cobb, who was seeing Carroll’s wife. Carroll allegedly shot Cobb while he was sitting in the driver’s seat of his car, the source says.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Carroll had parked across the street from Cobb’s vehicle and waited inside his car all night, according to a neighbor, the source says. After allegedly shooting Cobb in the temple, Carroll went inside his apartment and shot himself in the head, according to the source.

Carroll also assaulted his wife who was taken to a local hospital where she was being evaluated. Authorities have not publicly released the name of Carroll's wife or said whether she and Carroll were separated.

As police continue to investigate, those who knew Cobb are mourning his loss.

“I've known Isaiah since he was little I lived across the street he used to come over all the time,” one well-wisher wrote on Facebook. “Such a sweet boy. May he rest in peace.”

One person said, “Prayers for his many family and friends. He was so kind, giving and selfless.”

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

Related Articles
Kouri and Eric Richins
New Details Emerge About Utah Mom Who Wrote a Children's Book on Grief After Allegedly Killing Her Husband
Angela Sutton Washington
15-Year-Old Arrested for Alleged Murder of Florida Woman Who Was Desert Storm Veteran
Police vehicles are seen on a residential street in Annapolis, Md., where police say multiple people were shot at a home on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
3 Dead, 3 Injured in Mass Shooting After 'Interpersonal Dispute' at Maryland Home
Mugshot of Ted Kaczynski, identidentified as the domestic terrorist known as the Unabomber, April 1996
The 'Unabomber' Ted Kaczynski Died by Suicide in Prison: Reports
Ex-boyfriend of missing Minnesota mother charged with murder after body found.
Ex-Boyfriend of Missing Minn. Mom of 2 Charged with Second-Degree Murder After Her Body Was Found
Accident or crime scene cordon tape police line do not cross.
9 People Wounded During ‘Targeted' Shooting in San Francisco's Mission District
Dr. Abbey Horwitz March 27, 1955 - June 3, 2023
Prominent Virginia Dentist Allegedly Killed by Daughter Inside Home: ‘Shared His Love of Life with Everyone’
tristan-beaudette.jpg
Calif. Man Sentenced to 119 Years in Prison for Murder of Research Scientist Camping with His Daughters
Casey White arrives at the Lauderdale County Courthouse for a sentence hearing in Florence, Ala., Thursday, June 8 2023.
Alabama Inmate Casey White, Who Escaped Prison With Jailer's Help, Gets Life Sentence
Melanie Bernas and Angela Brosso
'Zombie Hunter' Sentenced to Death for 1990s Murders of 2 Women in Phoenix
Jerry Harrison
Man Who Was Found Slain on Abandoned Tenn. Trail Identified Through DNA Testing 37 Years Later
Madison Schemitz
Ex Who Allegedly Paralyzed Star Softball Player in Knife Attack Was Reportedly Stalking Her
Kayla Wallace
S.C. Officer Saves Woman Mouthing 'Help Me' at Traffic Stop — and Catches Suspected Kidnapper Wanted in Shooting
Brittany Battaglia, Genesis Silva
Missing Woman's Nearly Decapitated Body Found in a Duffle Bag in Her Boyfriend's Apartment
Dale Wheatley, who performs deliveries for the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois, holds a news conference at the law office of Fish Potter Bolanos on June 6, 2023, in Chicago.
Illinois Worker Finds 3 Severed Heads at His Desk After Job Complaints
6-Year-Old Detroit Boy Shoots 1-Year-Old Sibling Twice After Finding Gun
6-Year-Old Detroit Boy Shoots 1-Year-Old Sibling Twice After Finding Gun; Child Survives