N.J. Husband Kills Wife’s Boyfriend, then Himself in Murder-Suicide that Left Wife Injured

Authorities in New Jersey are investigating a murder-suicide Saturday that left two men dead and one woman injured.

On Sunday, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé announced that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the deadly shooting.

On Saturday at 11:30 p.m., Newark police responded to a shooting, where they found Isaiah Cobb, 33, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Robert Florida, the Public Information Officer for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

At 11:45 p.m., he was pronounced dead at the scene, Florida said.

Officers also found Terrance Carroll, 51, of Newark, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Florida. He was taken to University Hospital and pronounced dead on Sunday at 12:13 a.m.



A female victim was injured and is being evaluated at a local hospital. A law enforcement source tells PEOPLE that Carroll allegedly shot Cobb, who was seeing Carroll’s wife. Carroll allegedly shot Cobb while he was sitting in the driver’s seat of his car, the source says.

Carroll had parked across the street from Cobb’s vehicle and waited inside his car all night, according to a neighbor, the source says. After allegedly shooting Cobb in the temple, Carroll went inside his apartment and shot himself in the head, according to the source.

Carroll also assaulted his wife who was taken to a local hospital where she was being evaluated. Authorities have not publicly released the name of Carroll's wife or said whether she and Carroll were separated.

As police continue to investigate, those who knew Cobb are mourning his loss.

“I've known Isaiah since he was little I lived across the street he used to come over all the time,” one well-wisher wrote on Facebook. “Such a sweet boy. May he rest in peace.”

One person said, “Prayers for his many family and friends. He was so kind, giving and selfless.”

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

