N.J. Attorney and Suspected Serial Rapist Arrested and Charged With 4 Boston Rapes

Matthew Nilo, 35, has been charged with aggravated rape, kidnapping, assault with intent to rape and indecent assault and battery

By
Published on June 2, 2023 04:55 PM
Matthew Nilo is arraigned at the Hudson County Superior Court on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Jersey City, New Jersey. Nilo, a cyber attorney in Manhattan, is accused of raping three women in Boston, Massachusetts, between 2007 and 2008.
Matthew Nilo is arraigned at the Hudson County Superior Court on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Photo:

Kevin C. Downs/Redux

Authorities arrested a New Jersey attorney accused of raping several victims while he lived in Boston years prior, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox announced on Tuesday.

Matthew Nilo, 35, was arrested in Weehawken, N.J., and has been charged with three counts of aggravated rape, two counts of kidnapping, one count of assault with intent to rape and one count of indecent assault and battery, according to police.

He waived his rights to extradition and plans to plead not guilty, his attorney reportedly said.

"Mr. Nilo is looking forward to being taken back up to Massachusetts. He'll be entering a plea of not guilty, and he's looking forward to fighting these charges and showing that he's innocent," his attorney, Jeff Garrigan, told reporters outside a New Jersey courthouse, according to CBS News.

The charges stem from four incidents between August 2007 and December 2008 in the Boston neighborhood of Charlestown, say police.

Special Agent Joseph Bonavolonta of Boston’s FBI field office called Nilo an "accused serial rapist and kidnapper,” according to NBC News.

Detectives in several other states are investigating if Nilo is tied to any other sexual assaults, the outlet reports.

According to WCVB-TV, Nilo went to high school in Boston until he moved to Wisconsin for college. Following graduation, he screened cases at a Boston law firm. From there, Nilo reportedly went to law school in San Francisco before moving to New Jersey, where he most recently worked as a cyber attorney.

Authorities used investigative genetic genealogy as well as sexual assault evidence collection kits to help identify Nilo and connect him to the alleged incidents, CBS reports.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

