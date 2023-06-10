9 People Wounded During ‘Targeted' Shooting in San Francisco's Mission District

San Francisco Police Department Officer Eve Laokwansathitaya said that "some sort of block party" was going on in the street when the shots were fired

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on June 10, 2023 12:36PM EDT
Accident or crime scene cordon tape police line do not cross.
Photo:

Getty

Nine people were wounded in a “targeted” shooting in San Francisco on Friday, authorities said. 

The San Francisco Police Department told KPIX-TV that the incident happened just after 9 p.m. local time, when they warned people to “avoid the area” as they conducted an investigation into the shooting.

San Francisco Police Department Officer Eve Laokwansathitaya said during a press conference that "some sort of block party" was going on in the street when the shots were fired, CNN reported.

Police tweeted an update just after 2 a.m. saying that a total of nine victims were injured during the shooting and that “all expected to survive their injuries.”

"At this time, the incident appears to be targeted and isolated,” police added in their update, noting that there was “no known threat to the public” at the time.

Authorities did not say if they immediately made any arrests, according to ABC News. They have also not yet released any details on what may have led to the shooting.

The San Francisco Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“Very concerned obviously about the situation. It’s very scary,” Santiago Lerma, a legislative aide to San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronen, told KPIX-TV.

“But this is an outlier,” he continued. “This is a very safe neighborhood generally. You know, I walk around freely with my family and so do many other people, so we’re very concerned about this incident. We want there to be a resolution. ” 

The Mission District is a large and diverse neighborhood packed with several restaurants, bars and boutiques located in the eastern-central area of San Francisco, according to San Francisco Travel. The location also is known for its vibrant murals depicting different themes and historic architecture. 

