Nina Westbrook on Having 'the Skills' to Deal with Criticism Towards Russell and Their Family (Exclusive)

The mental health expert opens up about life in the public eye as a former college athlete and wife to NBA star Russell Westbrook

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 5, 2023 05:28 PM
Nina Earl
Photo:

Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty

Nina Westbrook is a licensed marriage and family therapist, but she didn't realize the importance of mental wellness until she began playing basketball at UCLA.

"I was not someone who struggled significantly until college," says Nina, 34, of her mental health journey.

The Bene by Nina founder says at that time, "it felt like the whole world was opening up to me, and I was trying to figure out how to belong to that type of system in collegiate sports."

The coping mechanisms she utilized at UCLA have proven to be valuable skills for navigating life as the wife of an NBA star, she says. She and husband Russell Westbrook, now in his 15th year in the NBA, married in August 2015 at the Beverly Hills Hotel. They share son Noah, 4, and twin daughters Jordyn and Skye, 3.

Russell Westbrook (R) and Nina Earl attend The 2017 ESPYS
Kevin Mazur/Getty

"In my family, we definitely live by this idea that we cannot live up to other people's expectations. Just knowing and accepting that has definitely given me more courage and strength to uphold my boundaries," Nina explains.

Russell holds nine NBA All-Star selections, was the league's MVP in 2017 and appears on the prestigious 75th Anniversary Team. Yet, Russ has been made the punching bag by NBA fans and media for years.

The failed experiment making him the Lakers' third star next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis accelerated the negativity around Russell as a player and even forced Nina to reconsider bringing their children to his games during the 2021-22 season.

During a press conference at the time, Russell opened up about the impact the harsh criticism has had on his well-being. "I've been blessed and super thankful for the ones around me and the ones that support me, but the shaming of my name, the shaming of my character, is not warranted," he said.

"This is a game. This is not my entire life. It starts to affect my family, my wife, my mom. I don't even want to bring my kids to the game because I don't want them to hear people calling their dad names."

Nina also addressed the fans' behavior that season. "When I'm being harassed on a daily basis over basketball games, and I'm having obscenity's and death wishes for me and my family sent my way because you're expressing your 'truth', it's hard for me to get on board with that," she wrote on Twitter at the time.

The "biggest challenge" for the Westbrooks is the lack of control of how things "play out and get back to our children," Nina tells PEOPLE.

Russel Westbrook and Nina Earl
Nina Earl Instagram

She continues, "I have skills and people I turn to for advice, so fortunately for me, I'm not very affected by things that happen outside of my circle, but my kids are young, and they don't have that same experience," she says, adding that her children "shouldn't have to deal with" this issue at their young age.

Through their mental health work and Bene by Nina, which offers mental health workshops and valuable resources for support, including Nina's new Do Tell card game (think Cards Against Humanity meets therapy), Nina and Russell are living their best lives.

"I go for the things I want, and I do that confidently knowing that I have the support of my family behind me. Watching my kids and my husband do the things that they love with such enthusiasm inspires me."

Related Articles
Miyu Kato (JPN) and Aldila Sutjiadi (INA) look across the court to their doubles opponents during the BNP Paribas Open on March 17, 2023
French Open Doubles Team Disqualified for Accidentally Hitting Ball Girl
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks
Liam Hendriks Gets First Win After Cancer on National Cancer Survivors Day: 'Pretty Special'
Sterling "Scoot" Henderson
Top Pick Scoot Henderson Feels 'Amazing' Ahead of NBA Draft: 'I'm Just Enjoying the Moment' (Exclusive)
Norma Hunt
Kansas City Chiefs Matriarch Norma Hunt Dies at 85, Patrick Mahomes Says She Was 'the Best'
EJ Johnson and Magic Johnson attend the Los Angeles premiere of Apple's "They Call Me Magic" at Regency Village Theatre on April 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Magic Johnson Tells Son EJ to 'Keep Living Your Truth' on 31st Birthday: 'Love Your Pure Heart'
Shaunie Henderson and Pastor Keion Henderson
Shaunie Henderson Says Newlywed Life with Husband Keion Is 'Amazing': 'I Love This Guy' (Exclusive)
TORONTO, ON - MAY 30: Anthony Bass #52 of the Toronto Blue Jays makes a statement to the media before playing the Milwaukee Brewers in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on May 30, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)
Blue Jays Fans Boo Their Own Pitcher After He Reposted an Anti-LGBTQ+ Video
Angel Reese
Angel Reese Nets Shoutout in New Latto-Cardi B Song: 'Ballin So Damn Hard Could’ve Went to LSU'
Donna Kelceâs Sons Playing Against One Another in the Super Bowl, Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce Jokes He's Going to Do 'National Treasure' During the Chiefs' White House Visit
Steph Curry Shares Sweet Photos of Wife Ayesha: âLife with My Ish Latelyâ
Steph Curry Shares Loving Photos of Wife Ayesha: 'Life with My Ish Lately'
Matthew Tkachuk
Matthew Tkachuk on the Stanley Cup and Becoming the Face of the NHL: ‘I’m Just Being Myself’ (Exclusive)
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 10: TV sports commentators Skip Bayless (L) and Shannon Sharpe attends the 2016 IAVA Heroes Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 10, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)
Shannon Sharpe Reportedly Leaving 'Undisputed' and Co-Host Skip Bayless After 7 Years
LeBron James and Savannah James at the premiere of "Shooting Stars" held on May 31, 2023
Watch LeBron James and Wife Savannah Sneak a Kiss at the Premiere of His Biopic 'Shooting Stars'
Karl Towns Jordyn Woods
Karl-Anthony Towns Embraces 'Power Couple' Role with Jordyn Woods: ‘Everyone Knows Who Jordyn Is’ (Exclusive)
Angel Reese
Angel Reese Says NCAA Championship Forced Her to 'Mature Quickly': 'It's a Fast Life I'm Living' (Exclusive)
Raheem Morris before the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Rams' Raheem Morris Helps Save Boy, 3, from Drowning in Las Vegas Pool: 'Thankful I Knew What to Do'