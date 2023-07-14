Nina Dobrev on 'Wild' Experience Launching to Fame on 'The Vampire Diaries': 'I Was Learning About Myself'

Nina Dobrev reflected on skyrocketing to public notoriety on the teen series while also cherishing moments to step out of the spotlight while filming in Atlanta

By
Published on July 14, 2023 10:56AM EDT
Nina Dobrev attends W Magazine 50th Anniversary presented By Lexus at Shun Lee on October 12, 2022 in New York City.
Photo:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Nina Dobrev had no way of predicting how successful she’d become as The Vampire Diaries aired. 

The Love Hard lead opened up about her fast-hitting fame and how it was incomparable to her past role on another teen series: Degrassi.

“I mean, it was pretty wild," Dobrev, 34, said during an episode of The Jess Cagle Show on Sirius XM. "I think I did have a little bit of a transition. I was lucky in that way because I was on a TV show in Canada from when I was 15 until 19 and it had some success, but not the level of success that Vampire Diaries did. So I sort of gradually built up to that, I guess."

THE VAMPIRE DIARIES, (from left): Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, (Season 1), 2009

Kharen Hill / CW / Courtesy Everett Collection

Even now, Dobrev sees a nearly cult-like following for The Vampire Diaries, which aired from 2009 to 2017. “Nothing can prepare you for the thousands of people at Comic-Con that are still passionate and excited," she said. "It was a really cool experience."

The entire filming experience turned out to be transformative for Dobrev, who learned just as much about herself as she did the industry. Some of that had to do with the intensity of the fandom, versus living and working in Georgia. 

"Being on that show taught me so much. I was learning about myself," she added. "I was growing up sort of in the public eye but also in Atlanta, which is really cool.” 

Though events like Comic Con were intense, “Once we got back to Atlanta, where we lived and shot the show, nobody cared so it was great to be able to live a somewhat normal-ish life when we weren't working,” she concluded. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Vampire Diaries aired eight seasons — in which Dobrev’s character, Elena Gilbert, found a love triangle with two supernatural brothers. All episodes of the show can now be streamed on Netflix. 

Related Articles
THE BLACKLIST -- "The Morgana Logistics Corporation" Episode 1017 -- Pictured: James Spader as Raymond "Red" Reddington
'The Blacklist' Series Finale: How the NBC Thriller Ends
Kevin McHale Remembers Being âIn Shockâ with Naya Rivera After Learning of Cory Monteith
Kevin McHale Remembers Being 'In Shock' with Naya Rivera After Learning of Cory Monteith’s Death 10 Years Ago
Actors' Strike Fallout: 'House of the Dragon' Carries On While 'SVU' Shuts Down
Actors' Strike Fallout: 'House of the Dragon' Carries On While 'SVU' Faces Indefinite Delay
Bowen Yang
Bowen Yang's Podcast Co-Host Says 'Already Things Are Better' After Step Back: 'He Knows He Deserves That'
Teen Mom Star Nathan Griffith Arrested for Battery by Strangulation in Las Vegas
'Teen Mom' Alum Nathan Griffith Arrested on Charges of Battery by Strangulation in Las Vegas
90 Day's Kim Wishes 'Amazing Things' for Ex Usman with His New Girlfriend â and Is 'Open' to Love Herself
90 Day's Kim Wishes 'Amazing Things' for Ex Usman with His New Girlfriend — and Is 'Open' to Love Herself
Andy Cohen and Mark Consuelos
Andy Cohen Says Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Son Michael Works on 'Real Housewives': 'A Full-Circle Moment'
Kroy Biermann, Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak Posts Selfie Wearing Wedding Ring After Calling Off Kroy Biermann Divorce
Keivonn Woodard attends HBO's "The Last of Us" Los Angeles Premiere on January 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Deaf 'The Last of Us' Guest Actor Makes History with Emmy Nomination — and Gets Kudos from Marlee Matlin
Kristin Davis and Christine Marinoni are seen attending a private celebration for the 'Sex and The City 25th Anniversary' Party
Kristin Davis Says She Has No Intention of Ever Getting Married: ‘It’s Not My Thing’
Kat Graham and Darren Genet attend the TIME Person Of The Year Reception In NYC at The Plaza Hotel on December 08, 2022
'Vampire Diaries' Star Kat Graham & Fiancé Darren Genet Split 1 Year After Getting Engaged
Meri Brown
Meri Brown Says She Is Living with 'Intention and Purpose' After Learning People 'Come and Go' in Life
Nick Viall and his fiancee celebrating their 3rd anniversary
Nick Viall Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary with Fiancée Natalie Joy: 'Can’t Wait for the Rest of Our Lives'
Khloe Kardashian and Blac Chyna
Khloé Kardashian Sees No Path Forward with Blac Chyna: It's 'Hard' to Create One 'When They Sue You'
Khloe Kardashian / Rob Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Teases Rob Will Rejoin Family's Show 'Soon' and Says 'He Talks About It a Lot'
Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings Jeopardy Emmy
Emmys 2023: ‘Jeopardy!’ Hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings Will Face Off in New Category