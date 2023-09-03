Nina Dobrev and Shaun White's Most Adorable Couple Photos

In celebration of the snowboarder's 37th birthday, here's a look at some of the sweetest moments the couple has shared

By
Alexandra Schonfeld
Alexandra Schonfeld is a features writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since April 2022. Her work previously appeared in Newsweek.

Published on September 3, 2023 09:00AM EDT
Shaun White, Nina Dobrev, Tyler Spindel attend Netflix's Special Screening of "The Out-Laws" on June 26, 2023
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev. Photo:

Tommaso Boddi/Getty

It's no surprise that after three years together, Nina Dobrev  and Shaun White have had their fair share of adorable moments. After first sparking dating rumors in March 2020 when they were spotted on a bicycle ride together in Malibu, the duo went Instagram official in April the same year.

From quarantine haircuts to beach vacations with friends, these are some of the cutest snapshots of the photogenic couple.

01 of 12

All Wrapped Up

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White relationship retrospective
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White.

nina/Instagram

For Valentine's Day 2023, Dobrev shared a sweet tribute to White on Instagram that included a carousel of cozied up snapshots.

"life is a roller coaster with you," she wrote. "it goes from serious to baby birding in seconds … 🤪 thank you for always making me smile. happy valentine’s day @shaunwhite 💕"

02 of 12

Sealed with a Kiss

Shaun White, Nina Dobrev
Nina Dobrev/Instagram

Following White's retirement from snowboarding in 2022, the couple enjoyed a tropical getaway.

"S—, if this is #RetiredLife … should I retire too?," Dobrev said.

03 of 12

Snow Bunnies

Nina Dobrev Shaun White
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White. Nina Dobrev/Instagram

Being the snowboarding legend that he is, it's no surprise White and Dobrev look right at home — and adorable — on the slopes.

04 of 12

Fun in the Sun

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White relationship retrospective
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White.

nina/Instagram

And it looks like the sun hits them just as well! White shared this romantic photo to Instagram in celebration of Valentine's Day as well. "I love traveling the world with you! You make every moment better….. well almost every moment. Happy Valentine’s Day," he wrote.

05 of 12

Chop, Chop

Nina Dobrev, Shaun White
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White. Nina Dobrev/instagram

While quarantining amid the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2020, Dobrev took on the role of hairdresser for her boyfriend's famous red locs.

06 of 12

Glam Pair

nina dobrev, shaun white
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White. Samir Hussein/WireImage

The pair stunned during their red carpet debut as a couple at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in London.

07 of 12

Silly Birthday Wishes

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White relationship retrospective
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White.

nina/Instagram

To celebrate the gold medalist's 36th birthday in 2023, Dobrev shared this silly shot of the pair getting very up close and personal.

"i really picked a winner [ and he really picked a booger ]," the actress joked on Instagram. "Happy belated Birthday you weirdo. My weirdo."

08 of 12

Hand in Hand

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White relationship retrospective
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White.

nina/Instagram

These two were all smiles for a romantic walk down the beach on a sunny vacation with some friends.

09 of 12

Self-Care

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White relationship retrospective
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White.

nina/Instagram

A couple who face-masks together — stays together!

10 of 12

Barbie World

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White relationship retrospective
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White.

nina/Instagram

Before Barbie was all the rage, the pair dressed up in these very Ken and Barbie-themed looks for Dobrev's "redo" birthday in 2021 — because " 2020 didn't count,"

White shared the throwback in August 2023 along with the caption, "Tbt …Come on @barbie let’s go party 💓💄👙"

11 of 12

Drinks Up

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White relationship retrospective
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White.

nina/Instagram

These two sure do love a beach getaway!

12 of 12

'Tis the Season

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White, Christmas Decorations
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White. Nina Dobrev/Instagram

After more than three years together, Dobrev and White have seen all the seasons together — including Christmas tree season in N.Y.C.!

