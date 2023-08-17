Nina Dobrev Shares the Secret to Her Perfect Bangs: 'You Don't Want Them to Be Clean' (Exclusive)

The actress — who is working with streetwear brand OnlyNY and Milk-Bone for their “More Dog" campaign — debuted her bangs earlier this summer

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 17, 2023 12:50PM EDT
Nina Dobrev attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "The Out-Laws" at Regal LA Live on June 26, 2023
Nina Dobrev. Photo:

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Nina Dobrev is spilling her hair secrets.

While chatting exclusively with PEOPLE about working with streetwear brand OnlyNY and Milk-Bone for their “More Dog” campaign, the actress, 34, also opens up about her picture-perfect bangs and how she keeps them intact.

"My hairstylist, we did a FaceTime, and he taught me how to blow it out myself, and I use the Kevin Murphy Doo Over Dry Powder Finishing Hairspray," Dobrev says, highlighting her go-to product.

"It's the only thing I put on my bangs after they've been blown out," she continues. "It makes them more texturized and dirty looking, which is what you want when you have bangs. You don't want them to be clean, surprisingly."

Dobrev first debuted her bangs after a five-year hiatus earlier this summer, when she stepped out at Netflix’s The Out-Laws premiere in June.

The star even gave her new hairstyle a shoutout on Instagram, captioning a post highlighting her hairdo: "She’s bangin’ for the Outlaws Premiere ✨."

Weeks later, Dobrev then poked fun at her bangs, showing what they look like after she wakes up in a hilarious TikTok that featured her dog Maverick and boyfriend Shaun White.

"That TikTok I made was purely for comedy," the Vampire Diaries star tells PEOPLE. "I mean, I definitely do look like that when I wake up in the morning — it's kind of scary."

Nina Dobrev is seen in SoHo on July 12, 2023 in New York City
Nina Dobrev.

Gotham/GC Images

Nowadays, Dobrev says her fashion outlook has changed from when she first broke into the Hollywood scene.

"I mean, my style's definitely evolved, I would hope," she says with a laugh. "Fashion and function, that's sort of always been my thing, but I think it's been elevated a little bit over the years."

Dobrev also says that she has a style MO that is important to her, putting comfort over everything.

"I think it's really important to be comfortable while also looking cool," she explains. "Just more functional and comfortable."

Nina Dobrev attends the Expedia One Key launch event at Boom Boom Room on July 18, 2023
Nina Dobrev.

Gotham/GC Images

Being "functional and comfortable" is a big part of why Dobrev has teamed up with Milk-Bone and OnlyNY to celebrate their line of products for dog owners and dog-lovers alike, which includes dog collars, a crossbody bag with built-in treat pockets, waste bag dispensers and a T-shirt. 

"The partnership is amazing because it combines my two favorite things — which are dogs and street style fashion," the star tells PEOPLE. "So it was a perfect and seamless kind of collaboration."

OnlyNY and Milk-Bone for their “More Dog" campaign.

Nayquan Shuler for Harbor Picture Company x Milk-Bone

"Nothing is better [than having a dog]," Dobrev continues, before adding with a laugh: "I know this for a fact that I like dog more than humans 100 percent of the time."

Pet parents can now purchase items from the collection by clicking here. Profits from the sales will go to Canine Assistants.

