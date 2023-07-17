Nina Dobrev Shares Hilarious Bedhead TikTok and Jokes That Her New Bangs Were a ‘Mistake’: Watch

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
David Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A former PEOPLE intern from 2007 to 2008, he has been writing about news and entertainment for over 10 years.
Published on July 17, 2023 11:29AM EDT
Nina Dobrev. Photo:

nina/TikTok

There are bad hair days — and then there are those really bad hair days. 

Nina Dobrev had one of them recently, which prompted (jokingly) not-so-positive responses from both her dog and her beau. 

In a funny TikTok shared Sunday that has so far generated 1.6 million views and more than 34,000 likes, The Vampire Diaries star, 34, who recently stepped out in public with her bangs, showed what she looked like after waking up. 

“I woke up this morning and thought to myself, “Whose idea was it for me to get bangs?” she says in a cartoonishly altered voice, lying against her pillow.

Then the scene shifts to Dobrev’s dog staring at her on the bed. “My dog looked at me and said ‘Bitch, shut the f--- up,’” she adds. 

Nina Dobrev is seen in SoHo on July 12, 2023 in New York City
Nina Dobrev.

Gotham/GC Images

It didn’t get better when Dobrev’s boyfriend, five-time Olympian Shaun White, 36, enters the room. Upon seeing her, he calmly and quickly leaves and closes the door behind him.  

“My boyfriend came home,” says Dobrev, “and after looking at me for one second, said, 'Oh sorry, wrong apartment.’”

The actress, with her bedhead still raging, realizes at the end of the hilarious clip: “I can see now this was a mistake.” 

Nina Dobrev wearing Khaite and Shaun White arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "The Out-Laws"

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Dobrev’s appearance in her TikTok was a departure from her hairstyle only a few weeks ago when she revitalized her iconic blunt bangs at the premiere of Netflix’s The Outlaws, in which she co-stars with Adam Devine — complete with a series of hard launch posts on Instagram

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2017, Dobrev said the decision to originally cut her bangs was a little spontaneous, happening only two hours ahead of a red carpet appearance for her film Flatliners. Dobrev said she was preparing for her upcoming role as a Parisian artist and “couldn't have been more excited” when they asked her to commit to the quintessential French cut. 

Even though she makes it look effortless, Dobrev told PEOPLE in 2018 that the foray into bangs has sometimes made her life more difficult, notably adding a lot of work to her morning routine.

Still, the actress seems thrilled to give the style another go, captioning a June 27 Instagram slate of photos: “She's bangin’ for the Outlaws Premiere.” Another carousel of photos shared on Instagram included her wearing a faux mustache with her locks. "Chop, chop," she wrote.

