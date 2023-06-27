Nina Dobrev Debuts Her New Hairstyle on ‘Bangin’ Night Out: 'Chop Chop'

Everybody deserves a second chance, and that includes Nina Dobrev’s bangs.

After a five-year hiatus, the 34-year-old revitalized her iconic blunt bangs at Netflix’s The Out-Laws premiere on Monday — complete with a series of hard launch posts on Instagram.

While Dobrev first flaunted a chic, slicked ponytail for press day, the actress shared photos of her quick change, courtesy of hair stylist Mark Townsend, just hours later. The Vampire Diaries star is rocking the same eye-grazing accessory she had in 2017, now with long tumbling locks rather than an elegant short bob.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2017, Dobrev said the decision to originally cut her bangs was a little spontaneous, happening only two hours ahead of a red carpet appearance for her film Flatliners. Dobrev said she was preparing for her upcoming role as a Parisian artist and “couldn't have been more excited” when they asked her to commit to the quintessential French cut.

Gilbert Flores/Variety

Even though she makes it look effortless, Dobrev told PEOPLE in 2018 that the foray into bangs has sometimes made her life more difficult, notably adding a lot of work to her morning routine.

Still, the actress seems thrilled to give the style another go, captioning a Tuesday Instagram slate of photos: “She's bangin’ for the Outlaws Premiere.” Another carousel of photos shared on Instagram included her wearing a faux mustache with her locks. "Chop, chop," she wrote.

Dobrev stars in the upcoming Netflix action-comedy, The Out-Laws, as Adam DeVine’s fiancée and the daughter of two infamous bank robbers. An official synopsis of the movie describes DeVine's character as "a straight-laced bank manager" whose "bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week" and comes to believe "his future in-laws are the infamous Out-Laws."

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, director Tyler Spindel said they really tried to push the envelope with this movie. "And the cast is incredible,” he continued. “Nina Dobrev and Adam DeVine have such great chemistry as a couple. It made me sad when I realized I’ll never have what they have.”

The Out-Laws begins streaming on Netflix on June 30.